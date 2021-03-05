LEWISBURG — With her team down by a couple of points late in Thursday’s District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal against Midd-West, Lewisburg’s Roz Noone was just looking to get an easy bucket to put the Green Dragons back on top.
Noone definitely got what she was looking for.
Her 3-pointer near the right corner gave No. 1-seeded Lewisburg the lead with under a minute remaining, and moments later the hosts took a 40-34 win over No. 8 Midd-West inside the Dragons’ Lair.
“Midd-West definitely made some runs, and I think when they hit some big shots we countered with (big) shots of our own,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “We played Midd-West at their place a couple of weeks ago and it was a grind and a fight, and we knew it would be like that (Thursday).
“We kind of expected it to be a tough, hard-nosed game, but we got some key contributions when we needed them and that was the difference,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg (13-5), which had gotten out to an 11-point lead at the half (22-11) following a 14-point second period that was highlighted by six points from Noone, gradually saw that lead shrink in the second half until Midd-West (6-10) went up 29-28 on a layup by Alexis Walter with 5:07 left to go.
A free throw by Sophie Kilbride temporarily tied the game at 29, but the Mustangs responded to retake the lead by two on a layup from Bella Fave.
The game went back and forth over the next couple of minutes before Regan Llanso got an offensive rebound and put back her own miss just prior to Noone knocking down the trey that ultimately saved the day for Lewisburg.
“I knew I had to shoot it to get (us) back in the game somehow, and I just let it fly. Yeah, at that place (in the game) I just wanted to get out to the corner for a quick shot and some easy points,” said Noone.
“We came into this game and knew that Midd-West was going to come blazing out here because we already beat them a couple times (this season), but it was a really big win and we really had to stick in there (at the end).”
Following Noone’s trey, Lewisburg’s defense stiffened.
Kilbride would steal the ball on back-to-back possessions before Noone, Hope Drumm and then Maddie Still each made a free throw in the final seconds to seal the win.
Noone finished with a game-high 15 points, plus Kilbride added seven points, seven assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the Green Dragons.
“Roz’s three was huge, because if she doesn’t make that, with the way we were giving up easy points on the defensive end, the game could’ve come down to a final shot. A four-point game and a one-lead is completely different,” said Sample.
“We tightened (our defense) up at the end, and I think the girls kind of got to the point where they (said to themselves), ‘We got to dig down deep and make some stops if we want to advance and move forward with this (postseason run).’ Yeah, the girls played well when they needed to, but we gave up a lot of easy looks and we got to do better than that.”
Now Lewisburg will host No. 4 Central Columbia in the semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.
And regardless of how good (or bad) the win looked against Midd-West, it’s all about surviving and advancing at this point.
“I told the girls, ‘Hey, the good news is that you won. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but a win is a win,” said Sample. “We got to come and prepare for Central Columbia on Monday. We have some work to do. Central is a really well-coached, talented team and they definitely had our number (a 52-27 loss on Feb. 6) earlier in the year, so we have some things to do and some things to look at before the game.”
District 4 Class 4A quarterfinalNo. 1 Lewisburg 40, No. 8 Midd-West 34at Lewisburg Area High SchoolScore by quarters
Midd-West 8 3 10 13 — 34 Lewisburg 8 14 6 12 — 40
Midd-West (6-10) 34
Rylee Shawver 5 0-0 12; Makenna Diem 1 0-0 2; Chloe Sauer 4 1-4 9; Bella Fave 4 0-0 9; Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2. Leah Ferster 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Snyder 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 1-4 34.
3-point goals:
Shawver 2, Fave.
Lewisburg (13-5) 40
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 2-4 4; Roz Noone 5 3-5 15; Sophie Kilbride 2 3-6 7; Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4; Lauren Gross 1 1-3 3; Hope Drumm 3 1-2 7.
Totals:
14 10-20 40.
3-point goals: Noone 2.
