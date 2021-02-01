UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked No. 3 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, will head to Madison, Wis., to get ready for a dual with the Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 1-3 B1G) on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The dual was to be part of a tri-meet at Michigan on Feb. 7, but the Wolverines have paused all athletic activities. With Penn State in Chicago after winning two duals at Northwestern, the team will now head to Madison to take on the Badgers on Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m.
Penn State is 2-0 on the year after winning two duals at Northwestern yesterday. The Lions beat Indiana 24-15 and downed host Northwestern 29-13 in the tri-meet’s finale. Wisconsin is 1-3 on the season, having lost a close dual at Nebraska on Sunday, falling to the Cornhuskers 21-15.
