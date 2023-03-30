College
SoftballGame 1: Kutztown 4, Lock Haven 3 (10 inn.)Game 2: Kutztown 6, Lock Haven 3Note:
Lock Haven (11-11, 1-5 PSAC East) dropped both games of a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division doubleheader at Kutztown (11-11, 5-1 PSAC East). Delaney Good (Mifflinburg H.S.) recorded three hits and scored two runs in game 1. . McClellan had two hits, both doubles, and an RBI.
Game 1: Lycoming 4, Albright 1Game 2: Lycoming 8, Albright 0Note:
Senior Payton Whary tossed five scoreless innings in the first game and junior Kylie Russell threw six scoreless frames in the second one to lead the Warriors to a sweep of Albright in non-conference action at the Shangraw Athletic Complex. Whary (5-1) allowed four hits and struck out four during five innings of work to earn the win in the first game, while Russell (4-3) threw a complete game two-hit shutout in the second, striking out seven and extending her consecutive scoreless innings streak to 18 1/3. Lycoming (12-4) wrapped 15 hits in the second game to secure the run-rule win, with senior Morgan Wetzel and junior Rachel DeWolfe each homering in the game. Wetzel went 3-for-4 with two runs and a RBI and DeWolfe went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Sophomore Rachel Daub also went 3-for-3 with a run and a RBI against the Lions (2-10).
Men’s lacrosseDeSales 13, Lycoming 8Notes:
Scoring a career-high seven goals, senior Owen Zimmerman led the Warriors in the setback to DeSales to open MAC Freedom action at UPMC Field. With 133 career goals, Zimmerman continues his climb up the career record book, passing Ethan Payne ’12, 126 goals, and Todd Lightner ’00, 127 goals, to move into fourth in the program’s history, just two shy of Shawn Rosa ’00. He also became the ninth player in program history to reach 175 career points, having posted 133 goals and 42 assists in his career. He also picked up two ground balls for the Warriors (3-7, 0-1 MAC Freedom) against the Bulldogs (3-6, 1-0).
Women’s lacrosseLycoming 17, DeSales 16Notes:
Sophomore Katie Maguire led the Warriors with six goals, crossing the 30-goal mark of the season in a nail-biting win at DeSales to open MAC Freedom play. Maguire, with 31 goals this year, is 11 goals away from the 100-career goal threshold, as she also tallied an assist, three ground balls, a caused turnover, and won five draws. First-year Riley Block posted five goals, an assist, two ground balls, caused a turnover, and won five draws for the Warriors (4-4, 1-0 MAC-Freedom) against the Bulldogs (3-7, 0-1).
Women’s tennisLycoming 6, Lancaster Bible 3Notes:
Junior Hannah Seebold (Milton Area H.S.) won both her singles and doubles matches and the Warriors won five of the six singles flights for the win over Lancaster Bible at Brandon Park. Seebold teamed with junior Emily Wolfgang to post an 8-6 win over Sierra Hartmann and Jania Weist at No. 1 doubles, then downed Hartman, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 1 singles. Junior Haley Seebold (Milton Area H.S.) clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Camryn Burkholder at No. 5 singles for Lycoming (4-4) against Lancaster Bible (3-9).
Men’s tennisLancaster Bible 8, Milton 1Note:
Senior Jason Anderson picked up a win at No. 3 singles to lead the Warriors, who fell to Lancaster Bible at Brandon Park. Anderson notched a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Micah Weaver at No. 3 singles for the Warriors (2-4) against Lancaster Bible (9-2).
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 52 24 .684 — x-Philadelphia 50 26 .658 2 New York 44 33 .571 8½ Brooklyn 41 35 .539 11 Toronto 38 38 .500 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 40 37 .519 — Atlanta 38 38 .500 1½ Washington 34 42 .447 5½ Orlando 32 44 .421 7½ Charlotte 26 51 .338 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 55 21 .724 — x-Cleveland 48 29 .623 7½ Chicago 36 40 .474 19 Indiana 33 44 .429 22½ Detroit 16 60 .211 39
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 48 28 .632 — New Orleans 38 38 .500 10 Dallas 37 40 .481 11½ San Antonio 19 57 .250 29 Houston 18 59 .234 30½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Denver 51 24 .680 — Minnesota 39 38 .506 13 Oklahoma City 38 39 .494 14 Utah 36 40 .474 15½ Portland 32 44 .421 19½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
x-Sacramento 46 30 .605 — Phoenix 41 35 .539 5 L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 5½ Golden State 40 37 .519 6½ L.A. Lakers 38 38 .500 8 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 130, Boston 111 Toronto 106, Miami 92 Atlanta 120, Cleveland 118 Memphis 113, Orlando 108 Charlotte 137, Oklahoma City 134 Golden State 120, New Orleans 109
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 149, Indiana 136 New York 101, Miami 92 Brooklyn 123, Houston 114 Philadelphia 116, Dallas 108 L.A. Lakers 121, Chicago 110 L.A. Clippers 141, Memphis 132 Oklahoma City 107, Detroit 106 Sacramento 120, Portland 80 Utah 128, San Antonio 117 Phoenix 107, Minnesota 100
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159 x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206 Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230 Florida 75 37 31 7 81 260 258 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240 Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242 Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276 M
etropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192 x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206 x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200 N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207 Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243 Washington 75 34 32 9 77 237 233 Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238 Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212 Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217 St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 74 46 22 6 98 246 212 Los Angeles 74 43 21 10 96 259 238 Edmonton 75 43 23 9 95 298 255 Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236 Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302 San Jose 74 20 39 15 55 212 286 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2 N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2 Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0 Nashville 2, Boston 1 Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT Dallas 4, Chicago 1 Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1 Edmonton 7, Vegas 4 San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, SO Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT Minnesota 4, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
