Basketball
USA Today Top 25 PollThe USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:Record Pts Pvs
1. Purdue (15) 22-2 780 1 2. Houston (13) 22-2 765 3 3. Alabama (1) 20-3 728 5 4. Arizona 21-3 670 7 5. Tennessee (2) 19-4 647 2 6. Texas (1) 19-4 645 9 7. UCLA 19-4 594 9 8. Kansas 18-5 518 8 9. Virginia 17-4 505 4 10. Marquette 19-5 477 12 11. Kansas State 18-5 459 6 12. Baylor 17-6 453 11 13. Iowa State 16-6 451 13 14. Saint Mary’s 21-4 419 18 15. Xavier 19-5 396 15 16. Gonzaga 19-5 286 14 17. Providence 17-6 248 17 18. Indiana 16-7 207 22 19. TCU 17-6 206 16 20. Miami (Fla.) 18-5 192 21 21. Connecticut 18-6 125 23 22. North Carolina State 19-5 83 NR 23. San Diego State 18-5 68 NR 24. Duke 17-6 67 NR 24. Clemson 18-6 67 19
Dropped Out:
No. 20 Florida Atlantic (22-2); No. 23 Auburn (17-6); No. 25 Illinois (16-7).
Others receiving votes:
Creighton (15-8) 66; Florida Atlantic (22-2) 61; Rutgers (16-7) 56; Auburn (17-6) 43; Illinois (16-7) 21; Southern California (17-6) 19; Maryland (16-7) 16; Pittsburgh (16-7) 16; Kentucky (16-7) 11; Texas A&M (16-7) 11; Iowa (15-8) 10; Missouri (17-6) 4; Nevada (18-6) 3; College of Charleston (22-3) 2; Northwestern (16-7) 2; Oklahoma State (14-9) 1; New Mexico (19-4) 1; Utah State (19-5) 1.
AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball PollThe top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 23-0 700 1 2. Indiana 22-1 649 4 3. LSU 23-0 643 3 4. UConn 21-3 611 5 5. Iowa 19-4 569 6 6. Stanford 22-3 568 2 7. Utah 20-2 543 7 8. Maryland 19-5 509 8 9. Duke 20-3 448 16 10. Notre Dame 18-4 429 9 11. Virginia Tech 18-4 394 13 12. Michigan 19-5 359 18 13. Ohio St. 20-4 337 10 14. North Carolina 17-6 328 11 15. Villanova 20-4 245 19 16. Oklahoma 18-4 241 20 17. Arizona 18-5 233 22 18. UCLA 18-6 201 14 19. Florida St. 20-5 187 23 20. Texas 18-6 182 24 21. Iowa St. 15-6 168 12 22. NC State 16-6 164 15 23. Gonzaga 22-3 118 17 24. South Florida 22-4 98 25 25. Colorado 18-5 81 -
Others receiving votes:
Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, Southern Cal 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland St. 1.
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 38 16 .704 — Philadelphia 34 18 .654 3 Brooklyn 32 21 .604 5½ New York 29 26 .527 9½ Toronto 25 30 .455 13½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 29 25 .537 — Atlanta 27 27 .500 2 Washington 24 29 .453 4½ Orlando 22 32 .407 7 Charlotte 15 40 .273 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 17 .685 — Cleveland 34 22 .607 4 Chicago 26 27 .491 10½ Indiana 25 30 .455 12½ Detroit 14 41 .255 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 32 21 .604 — Dallas 29 26 .527 4 New Orleans 28 27 .509 5 San Antonio 14 40 .259 18½ Houston 13 41 .241 19½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 37 17 .685 — Minnesota 29 27 .518 9 Utah 27 28 .491 10½ Portland 26 28 .481 11 Oklahoma City 25 28 .472 11½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 30 23 .566 — L.A. Clippers 31 26 .544 1 Phoenix 29 26 .527 2 Golden State 28 26 .519 2½ L.A. Lakers 25 29 .463 5½ ___
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 119, Charlotte 113 Cleveland 122, Indiana 103 Toronto 106, Memphis 103 New York 108, Philadelphia 97 New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104 Minnesota 128, Denver 98
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 114, Washington 91 Boston 111, Detroit 99 L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116 Chicago 128, San Antonio 104 Sacramento 140, Houston 120 Dallas 124, Utah 111 Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114 Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m. Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141 Tampa Bay 49 32 16 1 65 176 148 Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135 N.Y. Rangers 50 28 14 8 64 162 133 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 N.Y. Islanders 53 26 22 5 57 150 145 Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164 Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158 Vancouver 50 20 26 4 44 170 201 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Anaheim 51 16 29 6 38 127 208 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1 Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1 New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
