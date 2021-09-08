Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 64 .533 _ Philadelphia 71 67 .514 2½ New York 70 69 .504 4 Miami 57 81 .413 16½ Washington 57 81 .413 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 55 .607 _ Cincinnati 74 66 .529 11 St. Louis 69 68 .504 14½ Chicago 64 76 .457 21 Pittsburgh 50 89 .360 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 89 50 .640 _ Los Angeles 88 51 .633 1 San Diego 73 65 .529 15½ Colorado 63 76 .453 26 Arizona 45 94 .324 44

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2 Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Atlanta 8, Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4 Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0 L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2 San Francisco 12, Colorado 3 Texas 3, Arizona 1 L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 3:10 p.m. Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m. Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 _ New York 78 60 .565 9½ Boston 79 62 .560 10 Toronto 75 62 .547 12 Baltimore 44 93 .321 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 80 58 .580 _ Cleveland 68 68 .500 11 Detroit 65 75 .464 16 Kansas City 62 76 .449 18 Minnesota 61 77 .442 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 57 .587 _ Seattle 75 64 .540 6½ Oakland 74 64 .536 7 Los Angeles 69 70 .496 12½ Texas 50 88 .362 31

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0 Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2 Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3 Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7 Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings Texas 3, Arizona 1 Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m. Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m. Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 63 46 .578 — Omaha (Kansas City) 61 48 .560 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 56 53 .514 7 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 52 56 .481 10½ Columbus (Cleveland) 51 56 .477 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 46 62 .426 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 45 64 .413 18

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 65 41 .613 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 60 46 .566 5 Worcester (Boston) 61 47 .565 5 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 48 59 .449 16½ Rochester (Washington) 43 62 .410 20½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 42 64 .396 22

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 68 40 .630 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 62 47 .569 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 62 47 .569 6½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 57 52 .523 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 51 58 .468 17½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 44 64 .407 24 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 42 67 .385 26½

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 3, Buffalo 0 Gwinnett 7, Columbus 2 Indianapolis 11, Louisville 4 Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 4 Norfolk 3, Durham 1 Scranton W/B, 4, Rochester 1 Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1 Toledo 8, Iowa 2 St. Paul 6, Omaha 5 Nashville 9, Memphis 7

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 64 44 .593 — Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 13½ Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 20 Hartford (Colorado) 37 70 .346 26½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 68 40 .630 — Bowie (Baltimore) 62 45 .579 5½ Erie (Detroit) 59 50 .541 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 52 50 .510 13 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 53 53 .500 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 67 .380 27

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1st game, canc. Binghamton at Portland, 2nd game, canc. Erie 4, Altoona 2 Somerset 4, Hartford 1 Bowie 7, Harrisburg 3 Akron 5, Richmond 1 New Hampshire at Reading, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 43 .602 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 55 53 .509 10 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 49 58 .458 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 47 60 .439 17½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 42 64 .396 22

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 75 34 .688 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 70 39 .642 5 Greenville (Boston) 58 51 .532 17 Rome (Atlanta) 51 57 .472 23½ Asheville (Houston) 48 57 .457 25 Hickory (Texas) 45 61 .425 28½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 40 68 .370 34½

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 12, Rome 10 Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 8 Greenville 7, Hickory 4 Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 2 Greensboro 21, Jersey Shore 4 Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m. Wilminton at Aberdeen, makeup of Aug. 22 game, TBA Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 2, 5:05 p.m. Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 65 44 .596 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 63 46 .578 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 50 59 .459 15 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 77 .294 33

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 67 42 .615 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 48 .560 6 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 53 56 .486 14 Fredericksburg (Washington) 38 71 .349 29

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 32 .706 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 54 .505 22 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 62 .431 30 Augusta (Atlanta) 46 63 .422 31

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2 Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1 Down East 17, Carolina 5 Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6 Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6 Augusta 7, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

Second Half

North Division

W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 15 14 .517 — Lancaster 14 15 .483 1 Long Island 14 16 .467 1½ York 13 16 .448 2

South Division

W L Pct. GB High Point 19 11 .633 — West Virginia 18 12 .600 1 Gastonia 15 16 .484 4½ Lexington 11 19 .367 8

Tuesday’s Games

York 13, Lancaster 6 Long Island 9, Southern Maryland 0 West Virginia 16, Lexington 8 High Point 10, Gastonia 6

Wednesday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m. West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 22 6 .786 — x-Chicago 15 14 .517 7½ New York 11 18 .379 11½ Washington 10 18 .357 12 Atlanta 7 20 .259 14½ Indiana 6 21 .222 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714 — x-Seattle 20 10 .667 1 x-Minnesota 18 9 .667 1½ x-Phoenix 18 10 .643 2 Dallas 12 17 .414 8½ Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10 x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 83, Dallas 56 Seattle 105, Washington 71

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Manny Barreda from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Hunter Harvery from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OFs Kike Hernandez and Danny Santana from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East). Designated INF Taylor Mott for assignment. Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Adam Engel to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McCarthy on a minor league contract. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Ernie Clement and RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 60-day IL. Designated C Gianpaul Gonzalez for assignment. Sent C Roberto Perez to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Joe Jimenez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchinson from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. NEW YORK YANEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from the restricted list. Optioned LHP Sam Moll to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Durham (Triple-A East). Optioned SS Taylor Walls to Durham. TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Spencer Howard from the 10-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Brandyn Sittinger from Reno (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Tyler Clippard on the 10-day IL. ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Grant Dayton to FCL Braves (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Jonathan Holder to Iowa (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City. Transferred LHP Garrett Cleavinger from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Clayton Kershaw to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Williams. Designated LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Eddy Alvarez from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent C Andrew Knapp, 3B Luke Williams and OF Matt Joyce to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Dillon Peters from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Justin Miller to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jake Jewell off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Sacramento (Triple-A West). BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DETROIT PISTONS — Waived C DeAndre Jordan. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Chandler Hutchinson. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Keita Bates-Diop. Signed G Joe Wieskam to a two-way contract. G League IOWA — Named Jeff Newton head coach. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OT Eric Smith to the practice squad. Released C Michael Menet from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad. Released OL Sam Jones from the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated C Sam Tecklenburg from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB John Brannon to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DT Lacale London with an injury settlement. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Jake Browning to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Joey Slye and CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad. Waived DB Cornell Armstrong. Claimed CB Jimmy Moreland off waivers from Washington. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad. Released DT Andrew Brown. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Duke Johnson to the practice squad. Released RB Nathan Cottrell from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DB Kemon Hall. Placed DB Ryan Smith on injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released LB Vince Biegel and DB Jaytlin Askew from injured reserve with a settlement. Signed OT Bobby Hart. Placed G Adam Pankey on the practcie squad injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Desmond Trufant. Released RB Latavius Murray. NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated contract of WR C.J. Board and moved him to the practice squad. Terminated the contract of LB Todd Davis. Waived WR Austin Mack with an injury settlement. Released DB Jordyn Peters and G Kenny Wiggins from the practice squad. Signed OT Korey Cunningham to the practice squad. Signed S Nate Ebner. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain off the Broncos practice squad to theri active roster. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Henry Mondeaux, WR Tyler Vaughns and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad. Placed WR Rico Bussey on the practice squad injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Dontae Johnson to the practice squad. Released LB Elijah Sullivan from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid to the active roster. Signed CB Blessuan Austin. Placed TE Colby Parkinson, CBs Tre Brown and Nigel Warrior on injured reserve. Signed CB Gavin Heslop to the practice squad. Released TE Mark Vital from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Released S Bradley McDougald. Placed DB Brady Breeze on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OT Derwin Gray from the practice squad. Signed S Bradley McDougald, OL Corey Levin and DB Chirs jones to the practice squad. Waived G Chandon Herring with an ijury settlement. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed OT Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed D Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract. American Hockey League MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Parker Gahagen. East Coast Hockey League IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F Colby McAuley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.