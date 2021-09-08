Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 64 .533 _ Philadelphia 71 67 .514 2½ New York 70 69 .504 4 Miami 57 81 .413 16½ Washington 57 81 .413 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 55 .607 _ Cincinnati 74 66 .529 11 St. Louis 69 68 .504 14½ Chicago 64 76 .457 21 Pittsburgh 50 89 .360 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 89 50 .640 _ Los Angeles 88 51 .633 1 San Diego 73 65 .529 15½ Colorado 63 76 .453 26 Arizona 45 94 .324 44
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2 Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Atlanta 8, Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4 Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0 L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2 San Francisco 12, Colorado 3 Texas 3, Arizona 1 L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 3:10 p.m. Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m. Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 51 .633 _ New York 78 60 .565 9½ Boston 79 62 .560 10 Toronto 75 62 .547 12 Baltimore 44 93 .321 43
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 80 58 .580 _ Cleveland 68 68 .500 11 Detroit 65 75 .464 16 Kansas City 62 76 .449 18 Minnesota 61 77 .442 19
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 81 57 .587 _ Seattle 75 64 .540 6½ Oakland 74 64 .536 7 Los Angeles 69 70 .496 12½ Texas 50 88 .362 31
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0 Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2 Baltimore 7, Kansas City 3 Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7 Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings Texas 3, Arizona 1 Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m. Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m. Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 63 46 .578 — Omaha (Kansas City) 61 48 .560 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 56 53 .514 7 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 52 56 .481 10½ Columbus (Cleveland) 51 56 .477 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 46 62 .426 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 45 64 .413 18
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 65 41 .613 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 60 46 .566 5 Worcester (Boston) 61 47 .565 5 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 48 59 .449 16½ Rochester (Washington) 43 62 .410 20½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 42 64 .396 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 68 40 .630 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 62 47 .569 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 62 47 .569 6½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 57 52 .523 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 51 58 .468 17½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 44 64 .407 24 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 42 67 .385 26½
Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse 3, Buffalo 0 Gwinnett 7, Columbus 2 Indianapolis 11, Louisville 4 Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 4 Norfolk 3, Durham 1 Scranton W/B, 4, Rochester 1 Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1 Toledo 8, Iowa 2 St. Paul 6, Omaha 5 Nashville 9, Memphis 7
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 64 44 .593 — Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 13½ Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 20 Hartford (Colorado) 37 70 .346 26½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 68 40 .630 — Bowie (Baltimore) 62 45 .579 5½ Erie (Detroit) 59 50 .541 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 52 50 .510 13 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 53 53 .500 14 Harrisburg (Washington) 41 67 .380 27
Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1st game, canc. Binghamton at Portland, 2nd game, canc. Erie 4, Altoona 2 Somerset 4, Hartford 1 Bowie 7, Harrisburg 3 Akron 5, Richmond 1 New Hampshire at Reading, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 65 43 .602 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 55 53 .509 10 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 49 58 .458 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 47 60 .439 17½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 42 64 .396 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 75 34 .688 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 70 39 .642 5 Greenville (Boston) 58 51 .532 17 Rome (Atlanta) 51 57 .472 23½ Asheville (Houston) 48 57 .457 25 Hickory (Texas) 45 61 .425 28½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 40 68 .370 34½
Tuesday’s Games
Asheville 12, Rome 10 Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 8 Greenville 7, Hickory 4 Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 2 Greensboro 21, Jersey Shore 4 Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6
Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m. Wilminton at Aberdeen, makeup of Aug. 22 game, TBA Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 2, 5:05 p.m. Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 65 44 .596 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 63 46 .578 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 50 59 .459 15 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 77 .294 33
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 67 42 .615 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 48 .560 6 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 53 56 .486 14 Fredericksburg (Washington) 38 71 .349 29
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 32 .706 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 54 .505 22 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 62 .431 30 Augusta (Atlanta) 46 63 .422 31
Tuesday’s Games
Salem 10, Lynchburg 2 Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1 Down East 17, Carolina 5 Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6 Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6 Augusta 7, Columbia 1
Wednesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 15 14 .517 — Lancaster 14 15 .483 1 Long Island 14 16 .467 1½ York 13 16 .448 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB High Point 19 11 .633 — West Virginia 18 12 .600 1 Gastonia 15 16 .484 4½ Lexington 11 19 .367 8
Tuesday’s Games
York 13, Lancaster 6 Long Island 9, Southern Maryland 0 West Virginia 16, Lexington 8 High Point 10, Gastonia 6
Wednesday’s Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m. West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 22 6 .786 — x-Chicago 15 14 .517 7½ New York 11 18 .379 11½ Washington 10 18 .357 12 Atlanta 7 20 .259 14½ Indiana 6 21 .222 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714 — x-Seattle 20 10 .667 1 x-Minnesota 18 9 .667 1½ x-Phoenix 18 10 .643 2 Dallas 12 17 .414 8½ Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10 x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 83, Dallas 56 Seattle 105, Washington 71
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
