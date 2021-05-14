WILLIAMSPORT – After leading the Lycoming College softball team to its best conference finish in 10 years, three players have earned All-MAC Freedom honors, the conference office announced on Thursday. Sophomore outfielder Morgan Wetzel earned second-team honors and junior designated hitter Morgan Klosko and first-year utility player Kylie Russell earned honorable mention accolades.
Wetzel finished third in the MAC Freedom in home runs (4) and sixth in batting average (.423), as the sophomore slugged at a .692 rate, good for fifth in the conference. Wetzel finished the year with 15 runs, 33 hits in 23 games, seven doubles, a triple and a team-leading 17 RBI.
Wetzel is Lycoming’s first all-conference outfielder since Ashley Schoenstadt earned honorable mention honors in 2017.
Klosko tied for the team lead with 17 RBI and 33 hits while hitting a career-best .379 as the team’s designated hitter in all 25 games that she appeared in. A Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth designated hitter as a freshman in 2019, Klosko posted a .483 slugging percentage thanks to six doubles and a grand slam.
Klosko is the Warriors’ first two-time all-conference DH and only the second player in school history to earn all-conference honors at the position, joining Caroline Lapano (2012).
Russell played a key role for the Warriors, starting 25 games as a left fielder and one in the circle while relieving in 15 other games. The first-year hit .247 at the dish, leading the team with 17 runs and adding six doubles, a triple and seven RBI. She also led the team with four stolen bases, 10 walks and had a healthy .351 on-base percentage. In the circle, the southpaw led the team with a 2.22 ERA in 47.1 innings pitched, finishing sixth in the MAC Freedom in ERA. She led the conference in strikeout-to-walk ratio, finishing 27th in Division III at 8.40. She was seventh in the league in strikeouts per seven innings (6.2) and led the league in walks allowed (0.74).
Russell is the second straight Warrior to earn utility all-conference honors, as Liz Nace was a Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth pick in 2019.
The Warriors finished 10-16 overall in 2020 under eighth-year head coach Melissa Montoro, with the team taking fifth in the MAC Freedom with a 9-9 record.
DiFiore, Cannizzaro selected to All-Patriot League First Team
CENTER VALLEY – Chris DiFiore and Chris Cannizzaro of the Bucknell baseball team each earned First Team All-Patriot League honors, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The duo both make their first appearance on the All-Patriot League team, with Cannizzaro being voted to the preseason All-League team earlier this year. The two selections for the Bison is the first time Bucknell has had at least two representatives on the first team since 2017, when Connor Van Hoose, Brett Smith, and Sam Clark made the squad.
DiFiore enjoyed a breakout sophomore year in earning a spot in Bucknell’s starting rotation. The native of Mount Kisco, N.Y. finished the season ranked third in the Patriot League in ERA (3.51), and earned five wins overall, the most by a Bison since Van Hoose managed eight in the 2018 season. DiFiore is also the first Bison since Van Hoose to earn First-Team recognition as a pitcher.
The sophomore threw two complete games this season, and ranks in the Patriot League in multiple categories. DiFiore appears in the top ten in the Patriot League in innings pitched (51.1), ranks fourth in strikeouts (46), and is ninth in walks allowed (18). Earlier this year, DiFiore was named the Patriot League Pitcher of the Week after earning a win over Patriot League regular season champion Lehigh in Bethlehem. DiFiore threw 115 pitches while striking out a career-best eight batters.
Cannizzaro, who was named the Bison Athlete of the Week one day ago, picked up where he left off in 2021 after leading the Patriot League in RBIs in the shortened 2020 campaign. As of the end of the regular season, Cannizzaro is first in the Patriot League in average (.355), with second-place Casey Rother of Lehigh (.350) still having postseason competition.
The junior from Staten Island, N.Y. finished first in the Patriot League in slugging at the end of the regular season, and also finished third in hits (44), first in doubles (12), and tied for first in triples. Cannizzaro started all but one game for the Bison this season, and was named the Patriot League Player of the Week earlier this year when he hit .646 with eight runs, six RBIs, and six doubles in four games during the week of March 30. Cannizzaro ended his junior season with his first career four-hit game in Bucknell’s 13-8 win over Lafayette, and plated the go-ahead run on a sac fly in the third inning as Bucknell ended the season with a win.
