TRENTON – The Williamsport Crosscutters evened their series against Trenton with a 6–2 win Tuesday.
The Cutters pitching staff kept the Thunder scoreless over the final five innings while the defense made no errors.
Starter Easton Sikorski kept Trenton off the board in the first and third inning, giving up a two-run home run in the second inning.
The Crosscutters (17-11) tied the game at 2–2 in the fourth when center fielder Michael Gupton was hit by a pitch and second baseman Edarian Williams was hit by a pitch.
The Cutters took the lead in the sixth inning with first baseman Lance Logsdon scoring on a double steal. Catcher Hogan McIntosh earned his third hit of the night in the seventh with a two-run home run to extend the lead to 6–2.
Relief pitcher Riley Ornido threw a scoreless inning in the fourth with shortstop Josue Urdaneta throwing a runner out at the plate. J.J. Sanchez, who got the win to improve to 2-2, and Antonio Escano and Jacob Peaden each threw a scoreless inning in relief to close out the game, combing for five strikeouts and allowing three hits.
Williamsport closes out its three-game set at Trenton at 7 tonight.
