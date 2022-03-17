Women's swimming

Lycoming's Brown opens run at NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – Junior Katherine Brown kicked off her time at the NCAA Division III Championships on Wednesday by competing in the 50 freestyle at the IU Natatorium.

Brown posted a 25.04 in the race to finish 69th in the field in the preliminaries. The time is the third-best of her career after posting a 24.73 in preliminaries and a 24.56 in the finals of the MAC Championships.

Brown will now turn her attention to the 100 breaststroke, which will take place on Friday, where she is seeded 19th with a time of 1:03.88. She will be part of one of the three seeded races in the preliminaries of the event, with the session beginning at 10 a.m. Finals for the top 16 swimmers from the preliminaries will race during the finals session at 6 p.m.

Brown caps her time at the NCAA Championships on Saturday when she competes in the 100 freestyle. The Glenside, Pa., native is the first Warrior woman to compete at the NCAA Championships since Denise Zimmerman in 1984.

Women's lacrosse

Binghamton 20, Bucknell 10

Notes: In a wide-open game that featured 30 goals and 72 shots, it was visiting Binghamton that took control with an 8-0 run bridging the first and second quarters on the way to a 20-10 decision over Bucknell on Wednesday at Graham Field at Holmes Stadium.

Tatumn Kohlbrenner tallied two goals and two assists, and Emma Cashwell had two goals, an assist, and six draw controls to lead the Bison (3-4), who dropped their third straight game on the heels of a three-game winning streak.

Susquehanna 21, Lycoming 6

Notes: Junior Tess Arnold and first-year Katie Maguire each had two goals to lead Lycoming, which fell to Susquehanna in non-conference action at Sassafras Fields on Wednesday.

Arnold finished with two goals, an assist, a caused turnover, two ground balls, and four draw controls and Maguire added two ground balls, and a draw control for the Warriors (1-4). First-years Kailey Stocker and Erin Henn each added a goal apiece, with Henn also grabbing an assist against the River Hawks (5-2).

Bloomsburg 16, Shepherd 12

Notes: Bloomsburg's offense stayed hot even in the warming temperatures as the Huskies out-lasted Shepherd in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opener for both teams. In the win, the Huskies got career days from senior Kelsey Kilgallon and junior Annie Rollins. Kilgallon tied her career-high goals in a single game with six while adding a pair of assists to post a career-best eight points. The senior now has 82 career points. Rollins chipped in five goals, including two in the final three minutes of action to help pull away from Shepherd for a career-high goal performance.

Baseball

Bloomsburg 15, Chestnut Hill 12

Notes: A three-run walk-off home run by Bloomsburg's Kyle OFier in the bottom of the 10th inning capped off a dramatic come-from-behind victory for the Huskies against Chestnut Hill at home on Wednesday. Following a pitching change, OFier sent the first pitch he saw over the right-field fence to break a 12-12 tie and give the Huskies a 15-12 victory. It was the second homer of the day for the redshirt senior as he also hit a solo home run to left field back in the third inning. OFier finished the day 3-5 with four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Basketball

Men's Tournament Scores

NCAA

First Four

Wright St. 93, Bryant 82

Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87, 2OT

NIT

First Round

Dayton 74, Toledo 55

Virginia 60, Mississippi St. 57

Wake Forest 74, Towson 64

N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68

BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72

The Basketball Classic

First Round

Florida Gulf Coast 95, Mercy 79

Coastal Carolina 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

Merrimack at UMBC, canceled (Merrimack advances)

Youngstown St. 70, Morgan St. 65

South Alabama 70, SE Louisiana 68

SMU 68, Nicholls 58

Florida 79, Iona 74

S. Utah 83, Kent St. 79

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 42 26 .618 —

Boston 42 28 .600 1

Toronto 38 30 .559 4

Brooklyn 36 34 .514 7

New York 29 40 .420 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 46 24 .657 —

Charlotte 35 35 .500 11

Atlanta 34 35 .493 11½

Washington 29 39 .426 16

Orlando 18 52 .257 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 43 26 .623 —

Chicago 41 28 .594 2

Cleveland 39 30 .565 4

Indiana 23 47 .329 20½

Detroit 18 51 .261 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 48 22 .686 —

Dallas 43 26 .623 4½

New Orleans 28 41 .406 19½

San Antonio 27 43 .386 21

Houston 17 52 .246 30½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 43 26 .623 —

Denver 42 28 .600 1½

Minnesota 41 30 .577 3

Portland 26 42 .382 16½

Oklahoma City 20 49 .290 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-Phoenix 56 14 .800 —

Golden State 47 23 .671 9

L.A. Clippers 36 35 .507 20½

L.A. Lakers 29 40 .420 26½

Sacramento 25 45 .357 31

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106

Denver 127, Washington 109

Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114

New York 128, Portland 98

Dallas 113, Brooklyn 111

Phoenix 129, Houston 112

Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 104

San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120

Utah 125, Chicago 110

Boston 110, Golden State 88

Milwaukee 135, Sacramento 126

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 60 41 13 6 88 248 175

Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171

Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181

Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165

Detroit 60 24 29 7 55 175 228

Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212

Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198

Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139

N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157

Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164

Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172

Columbus 61 31 27 3 65 203 223

N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161

New Jersey 60 22 33 5 49 182 214

Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170

St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165

Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195

Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167

Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173

Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190

Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210

Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143

Los Angeles 62 33 21 8 74 178 176

Edmonton 60 33 23 4 70 200 192

Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190

Vancouver 61 30 24 7 67 179 177

Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201

San Jose 59 26 25 8 60 156 185

Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

American Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Springfield 56 32 17 5 2 71 179 173

Providence 51 28 17 3 3 62 160 140

Charlotte 57 31 22 4 0 66 193 170

Hartford 53 27 19 5 2 61 157 155

Hershey 57 29 21 4 3 65 164 153

WB/Scranton 56 25 23 4 4 58 153 172

Bridgeport 58 23 25 6 4 56 161 176

Lehigh Valley 55 20 25 7 3 50 144 178

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Utica 53 35 12 6 0 76 189 144

Toronto 50 26 20 3 1 56 170 169

Laval 50 26 21 3 0 55 164 166

Belleville 51 27 22 2 0 56 159 159

Syracuse 55 26 21 6 2 60 165 177

Rochester 57 28 23 4 2 62 188 207

Cleveland 55 21 23 7 4 53 153 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Chicago 55 35 10 5 5 80 183 139

Manitoba 52 31 17 2 2 66 161 142

Milwaukee 59 30 22 4 3 67 175 177

Grand Rapids 56 26 23 5 2 59 154 164

Rockford 51 24 23 3 1 52 146 163

Iowa 54 23 24 5 2 53 149 158

Texas 54 21 22 6 5 53 166 181

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Stockton 50 35 10 4 1 75 178 134

Ontario 51 33 11 4 3 73 203 158

Colorado 53 29 17 4 3 65 178 154

Bakersfield 50 25 16 4 5 59 161 147

Abbotsford 50 26 19 4 1 57 165 146

Henderson 49 24 21 3 1 52 146 151

San Diego 49 22 25 2 0 46 146 155

San Jose 51 19 29 2 1 41 161 210

Tucson 50 17 28 4 1 39 130 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 4

Syracuse 4, Hartford 2

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2

San Jose 4, Tucson 0

Bakersfield 5, Stockton 1

San Diego 6, Henderson 1

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hershey at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Ellis and Conner Green on minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale and LHP James Paxton on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Amir Garrett from Cincinnati in exchange for LHP Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Signed RHP Zack Greinke to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Tyler Zuber on the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Kurt Suzuki and INF Matt Duffy on one-year contracts. Placed RHPs Chris Rodriguez and Griffin Canning on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Phillip Evans, INF Ronald Guzman and OF Ryan LaMarre on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHPs Zach Lohue, Kirby Snead and INF Kevin Smith from Toronto in exchange for 3B Matt Chapman. Claimed INF Sheldon Neuse off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Steven Souza Jr., C Chance Sisco and 1B Mike Ford on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Holland and Dan Winkler on minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Kennedy on a one-year contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Eddie Rosario on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Tyler Thornburg to a non-guaranteed one-0year contract. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Codi Heuer on the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias and RHP Chad Kuhl on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Odubel Herrera on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Adonis Medina off waivers from Philadelphia.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Martinez on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle. Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to a one-year contract. Signed CB Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract. Released DT Jordan Phillips.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OT Jake Matthews to a 3-year contract extension.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Marcus Williams on five-year contract. Agreed to terms with T Morgan Moses on a three-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Brandon Zulstra to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Patrick Scales and OL Lachovious Simmons to one-year contracts. Released LB Danny Trevathan.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired WR Amari Cooper and 2022 6th round pick from Dallas for a 2022 5th and 6th round picks. Traded LB Mack Wilson to New England for DE Chase Winovich. Agreed to terms with DT Taven Bryan, WR Jakeem Grant, T Chris Hubbard and LB Anthony Walker Jr.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed to a tendered contract. Signed DT D.J. Jones to a three-year contract. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Charlie Taumoepeau. Released OLB Trey Flowers.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Zaire Franklin, T Matt Pryor and DE Tyquan Lewis to contract extensions. Acquired a 2022 2nd and 3rd round draft pick, a 2023 3rd round draft pick from Washington for QB Carson Wentz and a 2022 2nd and 7th round draft pick. Traded CB Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas for DE Yannick Ngakoue.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Darious Williams to a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed QB Chad Henne to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Bilal Nichols to a two-year contract. Signed WR Mack Hollins.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Travin Howard to a tendered contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Sam Eguavoen. Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS —Signed P Jordan Berry. Agreed to terms with DT Harrison Phillips, G/C Austin Schlottmann and TE Johnny Mundt.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Shy Tuttle to a tendered contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed CB Jarren Williams to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a tendered contract. Re-signed OL Dan Feeney to a one-year contract. Signed DE Tim Ward, WR Jeff Smith and CB Javelin Guidry to tendered contracts. Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Dwayne Haskins to a one-year, restricted free agent tendered contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Tendered contracts to LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Daniel Burnskill.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns to a one-year contract. Signed OLB Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year contract. Traded QB Russel Wilson and a 2022 4th round pick to Denver for a 2022 1st, 2nd and 5th round pick and a 2023 1st and 2nd round pick along with TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris and QB Drew Lock.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed CB Carlton Davis III and WR Breshad Perriman to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released Ss Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett, OL Ereck Flowers and DL Matthew Ioannidis.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned C Marc McLaughlin to Providence (AHL) on loan. Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Mark Jankowski to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL). Signed LW Cross Hanas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned D Philip Broberg to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Zachary Uens to a three-year, entry-level contract. Acquired a fourth-round selection from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Frank Vatrano. Acquired D Ben Chiarot from Montreal in exchange for C Ty Smilanic, a fourth-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL) on loan.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reinstated G Jake Allen from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired Frank Vatrano from Florida for a 2022 4th round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Declan Carlile to a two-year, entry-level contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Noah Juulsen, RW Sheldon Rempal to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

