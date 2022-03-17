Women's swimming
Lycoming's Brown opens run at NCAA Championships
INDIANAPOLIS – Junior Katherine Brown kicked off her time at the NCAA Division III Championships on Wednesday by competing in the 50 freestyle at the IU Natatorium.
Brown posted a 25.04 in the race to finish 69th in the field in the preliminaries. The time is the third-best of her career after posting a 24.73 in preliminaries and a 24.56 in the finals of the MAC Championships.
Brown will now turn her attention to the 100 breaststroke, which will take place on Friday, where she is seeded 19th with a time of 1:03.88. She will be part of one of the three seeded races in the preliminaries of the event, with the session beginning at 10 a.m. Finals for the top 16 swimmers from the preliminaries will race during the finals session at 6 p.m.
Brown caps her time at the NCAA Championships on Saturday when she competes in the 100 freestyle. The Glenside, Pa., native is the first Warrior woman to compete at the NCAA Championships since Denise Zimmerman in 1984.
Women's lacrosse
Binghamton 20, Bucknell 10
Notes: In a wide-open game that featured 30 goals and 72 shots, it was visiting Binghamton that took control with an 8-0 run bridging the first and second quarters on the way to a 20-10 decision over Bucknell on Wednesday at Graham Field at Holmes Stadium.
Tatumn Kohlbrenner tallied two goals and two assists, and Emma Cashwell had two goals, an assist, and six draw controls to lead the Bison (3-4), who dropped their third straight game on the heels of a three-game winning streak.
Susquehanna 21, Lycoming 6
Notes: Junior Tess Arnold and first-year Katie Maguire each had two goals to lead Lycoming, which fell to Susquehanna in non-conference action at Sassafras Fields on Wednesday.
Arnold finished with two goals, an assist, a caused turnover, two ground balls, and four draw controls and Maguire added two ground balls, and a draw control for the Warriors (1-4). First-years Kailey Stocker and Erin Henn each added a goal apiece, with Henn also grabbing an assist against the River Hawks (5-2).
Bloomsburg 16, Shepherd 12
Notes: Bloomsburg's offense stayed hot even in the warming temperatures as the Huskies out-lasted Shepherd in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opener for both teams. In the win, the Huskies got career days from senior Kelsey Kilgallon and junior Annie Rollins. Kilgallon tied her career-high goals in a single game with six while adding a pair of assists to post a career-best eight points. The senior now has 82 career points. Rollins chipped in five goals, including two in the final three minutes of action to help pull away from Shepherd for a career-high goal performance.
Baseball
Bloomsburg 15, Chestnut Hill 12
Notes: A three-run walk-off home run by Bloomsburg's Kyle OFier in the bottom of the 10th inning capped off a dramatic come-from-behind victory for the Huskies against Chestnut Hill at home on Wednesday. Following a pitching change, OFier sent the first pitch he saw over the right-field fence to break a 12-12 tie and give the Huskies a 15-12 victory. It was the second homer of the day for the redshirt senior as he also hit a solo home run to left field back in the third inning. OFier finished the day 3-5 with four runs batted in and two runs scored.
Basketball
Men's Tournament Scores
NCAA
First Four
Wright St. 93, Bryant 82
Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87, 2OT
NIT
First Round
Dayton 74, Toledo 55
Virginia 60, Mississippi St. 57
Wake Forest 74, Towson 64
N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68
BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72
The Basketball Classic
First Round
Florida Gulf Coast 95, Mercy 79
Coastal Carolina 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 42
Merrimack at UMBC, canceled (Merrimack advances)
Youngstown St. 70, Morgan St. 65
South Alabama 70, SE Louisiana 68
SMU 68, Nicholls 58
Florida 79, Iona 74
S. Utah 83, Kent St. 79
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 42 26 .618 —
Boston 42 28 .600 1
Toronto 38 30 .559 4
Brooklyn 36 34 .514 7
New York 29 40 .420 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 46 24 .657 —
Charlotte 35 35 .500 11
Atlanta 34 35 .493 11½
Washington 29 39 .426 16
Orlando 18 52 .257 28
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 26 .623 —
Chicago 41 28 .594 2
Cleveland 39 30 .565 4
Indiana 23 47 .329 20½
Detroit 18 51 .261 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 48 22 .686 —
Dallas 43 26 .623 4½
New Orleans 28 41 .406 19½
San Antonio 27 43 .386 21
Houston 17 52 .246 30½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 43 26 .623 —
Denver 42 28 .600 1½
Minnesota 41 30 .577 3
Portland 26 42 .382 16½
Oklahoma City 20 49 .290 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 56 14 .800 —
Golden State 47 23 .671 9
L.A. Clippers 36 35 .507 20½
L.A. Lakers 29 40 .420 26½
Sacramento 25 45 .357 31
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106
Denver 127, Washington 109
Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114
New York 128, Portland 98
Dallas 113, Brooklyn 111
Phoenix 129, Houston 112
Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 104
San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120
Utah 125, Chicago 110
Boston 110, Golden State 88
Milwaukee 135, Sacramento 126
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 60 41 13 6 88 248 175
Tampa Bay 59 38 15 6 82 200 171
Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181
Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165
Detroit 60 24 29 7 55 175 228
Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212
Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198
Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139
N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157
Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164
Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172
Columbus 61 31 27 3 65 203 223
N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161
New Jersey 60 22 33 5 49 182 214
Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170
St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165
Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195
Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167
Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173
Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190
Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210
Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 59 36 16 7 79 204 143
Los Angeles 62 33 21 8 74 178 176
Edmonton 60 33 23 4 70 200 192
Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190
Vancouver 61 30 24 7 67 179 177
Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201
San Jose 59 26 25 8 60 156 185
Seattle 61 18 37 6 42 159 220
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Columbus 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 56 32 17 5 2 71 179 173
Providence 51 28 17 3 3 62 160 140
Charlotte 57 31 22 4 0 66 193 170
Hartford 53 27 19 5 2 61 157 155
Hershey 57 29 21 4 3 65 164 153
WB/Scranton 56 25 23 4 4 58 153 172
Bridgeport 58 23 25 6 4 56 161 176
Lehigh Valley 55 20 25 7 3 50 144 178
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 53 35 12 6 0 76 189 144
Toronto 50 26 20 3 1 56 170 169
Laval 50 26 21 3 0 55 164 166
Belleville 51 27 22 2 0 56 159 159
Syracuse 55 26 21 6 2 60 165 177
Rochester 57 28 23 4 2 62 188 207
Cleveland 55 21 23 7 4 53 153 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 55 35 10 5 5 80 183 139
Manitoba 52 31 17 2 2 66 161 142
Milwaukee 59 30 22 4 3 67 175 177
Grand Rapids 56 26 23 5 2 59 154 164
Rockford 51 24 23 3 1 52 146 163
Iowa 54 23 24 5 2 53 149 158
Texas 54 21 22 6 5 53 166 181
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 50 35 10 4 1 75 178 134
Ontario 51 33 11 4 3 73 203 158
Colorado 53 29 17 4 3 65 178 154
Bakersfield 50 25 16 4 5 59 161 147
Abbotsford 50 26 19 4 1 57 165 146
Henderson 49 24 21 3 1 52 146 151
San Diego 49 22 25 2 0 46 146 155
San Jose 51 19 29 2 1 41 161 210
Tucson 50 17 28 4 1 39 130 198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Grand Rapids 5, Texas 4
Syracuse 4, Hartford 2
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2
San Jose 4, Tucson 0
Bakersfield 5, Stockton 1
San Diego 6, Henderson 1
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hershey at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Ellis and Conner Green on minor league contracts.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale and LHP James Paxton on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Amir Garrett from Cincinnati in exchange for LHP Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Signed RHP Zack Greinke to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Tyler Zuber on the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Kurt Suzuki and INF Matt Duffy on one-year contracts. Placed RHPs Chris Rodriguez and Griffin Canning on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Phillip Evans, INF Ronald Guzman and OF Ryan LaMarre on minor league contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHPs Zach Lohue, Kirby Snead and INF Kevin Smith from Toronto in exchange for 3B Matt Chapman. Claimed INF Sheldon Neuse off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Steven Souza Jr., C Chance Sisco and 1B Mike Ford on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Holland and Dan Winkler on minor league contracts.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Kennedy on a one-year contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Eddie Rosario on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Tyler Thornburg to a non-guaranteed one-0year contract. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Codi Heuer on the 60-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias and RHP Chad Kuhl on one-year contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Odubel Herrera on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Adonis Medina off waivers from Philadelphia.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Martinez on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle. Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to a one-year contract. Signed CB Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract. Released DT Jordan Phillips.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OT Jake Matthews to a 3-year contract extension.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Marcus Williams on five-year contract. Agreed to terms with T Morgan Moses on a three-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Brandon Zulstra to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Patrick Scales and OL Lachovious Simmons to one-year contracts. Released LB Danny Trevathan.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired WR Amari Cooper and 2022 6th round pick from Dallas for a 2022 5th and 6th round picks. Traded LB Mack Wilson to New England for DE Chase Winovich. Agreed to terms with DT Taven Bryan, WR Jakeem Grant, T Chris Hubbard and LB Anthony Walker Jr.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed to a tendered contract. Signed DT D.J. Jones to a three-year contract. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Charlie Taumoepeau. Released OLB Trey Flowers.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Zaire Franklin, T Matt Pryor and DE Tyquan Lewis to contract extensions. Acquired a 2022 2nd and 3rd round draft pick, a 2023 3rd round draft pick from Washington for QB Carson Wentz and a 2022 2nd and 7th round draft pick. Traded CB Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas for DE Yannick Ngakoue.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Darious Williams to a three-year contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed QB Chad Henne to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Bilal Nichols to a two-year contract. Signed WR Mack Hollins.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Travin Howard to a tendered contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Sam Eguavoen. Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS —Signed P Jordan Berry. Agreed to terms with DT Harrison Phillips, G/C Austin Schlottmann and TE Johnny Mundt.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Shy Tuttle to a tendered contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed CB Jarren Williams to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a tendered contract. Re-signed OL Dan Feeney to a one-year contract. Signed DE Tim Ward, WR Jeff Smith and CB Javelin Guidry to tendered contracts. Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Dwayne Haskins to a one-year, restricted free agent tendered contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Tendered contracts to LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Daniel Burnskill.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns to a one-year contract. Signed OLB Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year contract. Traded QB Russel Wilson and a 2022 4th round pick to Denver for a 2022 1st, 2nd and 5th round pick and a 2023 1st and 2nd round pick along with TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris and QB Drew Lock.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed CB Carlton Davis III and WR Breshad Perriman to one-year contracts.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released Ss Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett, OL Ereck Flowers and DL Matthew Ioannidis.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned C Marc McLaughlin to Providence (AHL) on loan. Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Mark Jankowski to Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL). Signed LW Cross Hanas to a three-year, entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned D Philip Broberg to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Zachary Uens to a three-year, entry-level contract. Acquired a fourth-round selection from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Frank Vatrano. Acquired D Ben Chiarot from Montreal in exchange for C Ty Smilanic, a fourth-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL) on loan.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reinstated G Jake Allen from injured reserve.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired Frank Vatrano from Florida for a 2022 4th round draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Declan Carlile to a two-year, entry-level contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Noah Juulsen, RW Sheldon Rempal to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a two-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).
