Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 66 31 .680 _ Toronto 53 43 .552 12½ Tampa Bay 52 43 .547 13 Boston 48 48 .500 17½ Baltimore 47 48 .495 18
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 44 .542 _ Cleveland 48 46 .511 3 Chicago 48 48 .500 4 Kansas City 38 57 .400 13½ Detroit 38 58 .396 14
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 64 32 .667 _ Seattle 51 45 .531 13 Texas 43 51 .457 20 Los Angeles 40 55 .421 23½ Oakland 35 63 .357 30 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 59 37 .615 _ Atlanta 58 39 .598 1½ Philadelphia 49 46 .516 9½ Miami 45 50 .474 13½ Washington 32 65 .330 27½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 43 .552 _ St. Louis 51 46 .526 2½ Pittsburgh 40 56 .417 13 Chicago 38 57 .400 14½ Cincinnati 36 58 .383 16
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 30 .681 _ San Diego 54 43 .557 11½ San Francisco 48 47 .505 16½ Colorado 43 53 .448 22 Arizona 42 53 .442 22½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game Houston 3, Seattle 1 Toronto 4, Boston 1 Minnesota 8, Detroit 4 Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3 Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2 Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 Oakland 3, Texas 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3 Minnesota 9, Detroit 1 L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0 Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 8, Boston 4 Houston 8, Seattle 5 Texas 11, Oakland 8
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-5) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Odorizzi 4-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-3), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0 St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2 Milwaukee 9, Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2 Arizona 7, Washington 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3 Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4 Washington 4, Arizona 3 N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Monday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 4-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-3), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-7), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Junis 4-1) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 9:40 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 11 2 9 42 34 15 New York City FC 12 4 5 41 41 21 New York 10 6 6 36 34 25 CF Montréal 11 8 2 35 36 36 Orlando City 8 8 6 30 26 31 Columbus 7 5 9 30 27 22 Cincinnati 7 8 7 28 33 38 Charlotte FC 8 12 2 26 25 31 Chicago 7 10 5 26 24 28 New England 6 7 8 26 32 34 Inter Miami CF 7 10 4 25 22 33 Atlanta 6 8 6 24 29 31 Toronto FC 6 12 4 22 30 39 D.C. United 5 12 3 18 26 43
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 14 4 3 45 42 22 Austin FC 12 5 5 41 45 28 Minnesota United 10 8 4 34 31 26 Real Salt Lake 9 7 6 33 28 27 FC Dallas 8 6 8 32 32 25 Nashville 8 7 7 31 28 28 Portland 7 6 9 30 35 31 Seattle 9 10 2 29 28 25 LA Galaxy 8 9 3 27 28 27 Vancouver 7 10 5 26 24 37 Houston 7 11 4 25 28 31 Colorado 6 9 6 24 25 29 San Jose 5 9 7 22 34 43 Sporting Kansas City 5 13 5 20 19 40 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, July 16
CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0 Philadelphia 2, New England 1 Chicago 1, Seattle 0 Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2 Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0 Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0 Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Sunday, July 17
Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie New York City FC 1, New York 0 Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0 Los Angeles FC 2, Nashville 1 Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 0 Houston 2, San Jose 1 Vancouver 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, July 23
New York City FC 2, Miami 0 Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie New England 0, Columbus 0, tie Philadelphia 1, Orlando City 0 Toronto FC 4, Charlotte FC 0 CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 1 Minnesota 2, Houston 1 Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0 FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 0 Seattle 2, Colorado 1 Chicago 3, Vancouver 1 Portland 2, San Jose 1
Sunday, July 24
New York 4, Austin FC 3 Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m. Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, August 2
Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 3
D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
FootballCanadian Football League GlanceEast DivisionW L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 3 2 0 6 106 131 Montreal 2 4 0 4 174 169 Hamilton 1 5 0 2 117 158 Ottawa 0 6 0 0 129 165
West DivisionW L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 7 0 0 14 180 114 Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112 BC 4 1 0 8 176 104 Saskatchewan 4 3 0 8 183 160 Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244 two points for a win, one for a tie ___
Week SixThursday’s Games
Edmonton 32, Montreal 31
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24 Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23
Week SevenThursday’s Games
Montreal 40, Ottawa 33 BC 17, Hamilton 12
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10
Sunday’s Games
