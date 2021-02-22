National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 20 11 .645 — Brooklyn 20 12 .625 ½ Toronto 16 15 .516 4 Boston 15 15 .500 4½ New York 15 16 .484 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Charlotte 14 15 .483 — Miami 13 17 .433 1½ Atlanta 13 17 .433 1½ Orlando 13 18 .419 2 Washington 10 17 .370 3 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 18 13 .581 — Indiana 15 14 .517 2 Chicago 13 16 .448 4 Cleveland 10 21 .323 8 Detroit 8 22 .267 9½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 13 13 .500 2½ Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 13 17 .433 4½ Houston 11 17 .393 5½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Utah 24 6 .800 — Portland 18 11 .621 5½ Denver 16 14 .533 8 Oklahoma City 12 18 .400 12 Minnesota 7 24 .226 17½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 22 9 .710 — L.A. Clippers 22 10 .688 ½ Phoenix 19 10 .655 2 Golden State 16 15 .516 6 Sacramento 12 18 .400 9½ Saturday’s Games Charlotte 102, Golden State 100 Miami 96, L.A. Lakers 94 Phoenix 128, Memphis 97 Chicago 122, Sacramento 114 Washington 118, Portland 111 San Antonio at New York, ppd Indiana at Houston, ppd Sunday’s Games New Orleans 120, Boston 115, OT Oklahoma City 117, Cleveland 101 Orlando 105, Detroit 96 New York 103, Minnesota 99 Toronto 110, Philadelphia 103 Atlanta 123, Denver 115 Brooklyn 112, L.A. Clippers 108 Milwaukee 128, Sacramento 115 Monday’s Games San Antonio at Indiana, ppd Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m. Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36 Washington 17 9 5 3 21 58 60 Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 51 51 Pittsburgh 16 9 6 1 19 51 53 N.Y. Islanders 17 8 6 3 19 41 41 N.Y. Rangers 16 6 7 3 15 40 42 New Jersey 13 6 5 2 14 36 37 Buffalo 14 5 7 2 12 35 43 Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 16 12 3 1 25 62 43 Florida 16 11 3 2 24 56 47 Chicago 19 9 6 4 22 55 56 Tampa Bay 15 10 4 1 21 54 36 Columbus 19 8 7 4 20 55 64 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 17 7 10 0 14 40 57 Detroit 20 5 12 3 13 39 64 West Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 59 56 Vegas 15 10 4 1 21 45 34 Colorado 14 9 4 1 19 44 29 Los Angeles 16 7 6 3 17 51 48 Arizona 17 7 7 3 17 44 49 Minnesota 14 8 6 0 16 38 36 San Jose 16 7 7 2 16 45 58 Anaheim 18 6 9 3 15 34 50 North Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 19 14 3 2 30 72 51 Edmonton 20 12 8 0 24 72 62 Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49 Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 57 47 Vancouver 22 8 12 2 18 65 78 Calgary 18 8 9 1 17 47 54 Ottawa 20 5 14 1 11 47 80 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. Saturday’s Games Buffalo 3, New Jersey 2 N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1 Detroit 2, Florida 1 Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2 Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 0 San Jose 5, St. Louis 4 Minnesota 5, Anaheim 1 Edmonton 7, Calgary 1 Colorado 3, Vegas 2 Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Nashville 4, Columbus 2 Toronto 5, Montreal 3 Chicago at Carolina, ppd Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd Sunday’s Games Washington 4, New Jersey 3 Ottawa 3, Montreal 2, OT Boston 7, Philadelphia 3 Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 3, OT Monday’s Games Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Dallas at Florida, 5 p.m. Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Championship Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. Men’s Doubles Championship Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (9), Slovakia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (5), Britain, 6-3, 6-4. EAST Boston U. 4, UConn 2, OT Merrimack 6, New Hampshire 2 Boston College 3, Maine 0 Northeastern 3, UMass Lowell RIT 6, Robert Morris 1 Bentley 1, Army 1, OT Sacred Heart 5, Holy Cross 3 Niagara 2, Mercyhurst 1 Air Force 5, Canisius 1 MIDWEST St. Cloud St. 4, Colorado College 0 Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin, 5, OT Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1 Michigan 6, Ohio St. 0 Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 1 Bemidji St. 2, Michigan Tech 1
Men’s college basketball
Sunday EAST Albany (NY) 67, Stony Brook 59 Binghamton 72, NJIT 58 Bryant 76, Merrimack 60 Colgate 78, Boston U. 63 Delaware St. 75, St. Mary’s (Md.) 58 George Washington 78, Rhode Island 70 Holy Cross 67, Army 51 LIU 81, CCSU 79 Lehigh 76, Loyola (Md.) 72 Maryland 68, Rutgers 59 Mount St. Mary’s 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 61 Navy 69, American 60 Quinnipiac 93, Rider 68 Roberts Wesleyan 101, D’Youville 67 Sacred Heart 88, St. Francis (NY) 82 Siena 68, Niagara 66 South Florida 83, Temple 76 St. Bonaventure 69, Davidson 58 St. Thomas Aquinas 92, Molloy 63 Wagner 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 68 SOUTH Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia Southern 55 Louisiana-Monroe 78, UALR 66 NC A&T 70, Florida A&M 63 Union (Tenn.) 80, Ala.-Huntsville 65 West Alabama 70, Christian Brothers 64 MIDWEST Drake 85, Evansville 71 Iowa 74, Penn St. 68 Michigan 92, Ohio St. 87 N. Michigan 66, Davenport 54 SW Minnesota 76, Sioux Falls 69, OT Valparaiso 66, S. Illinois 65 Wayne St. (Neb.) 82, Augustana (SD) 70 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51 Xavier 63, Butler 51 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Fort Smith 72, Dallas Baptist 70 Houston 90, Cincinnati 52 Lubbock Christian 88, Texas-Permian Basin 49 Prairie View 77, Texas Southern 75 Texas A&M Commerce 80, Oklahoma Christian 78 FAR WEST Hawaii Hilo 71, Chaminade 67 Texas Rio Grande Valley 116, Dallas Christian 51 UNLV 67, San Jose St. 64 Saturday EAST Army 69, Holy Cross 65 Binghamton 76, NJIT 63 Bryant 60, Merrimack 58 Charleston (WV) 86, Concord 65 Colgate 82, Boston U. 72 Daemen 82, Mercy 51 DePaul 88, St. John’s 83 Fairfield 66, Canisius 53 Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Mount St. Mary’s 71, OT Florida St. 79, Pittsburgh 72 Georgetown 81, Seton Hall 75 Iona 88, Monmouth (NJ) 65 LIU 87, CCSU 74 Loyola (Md.) 75, Lehigh 47 Marist 51, St. Peter’s 50 Navy 72, American 60 New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 67 Niagara 64, Siena 62 Notre Dame (Ohio) 76, Wheeling Jesuit 75 Quinnipiac 80, Rider 64 Roberts Wesleyan 100, D’Youville 69 Saint Joseph’s 91, La Salle 82, OT St. Francis (NY) 88, Sacred Heart 76 St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Molloy 61 Stony Brook 59, Albany (NY) 43 Syracuse 75, Notre Dame 67 Villanova 68, UConn 60 Virginia-Wise 104, Wingate 99 W. Virginia St. 104, WV Wesleyan 92 Wagner 67, St. Francis (Pa.) 52 West Liberty 128, Frostburg St. 75 SOUTH Ala.-Huntsville 73, Union (Tenn.) 61 Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78 Belmont 90, Tennessee Tech 66 Catawba 94, Anderson (SC) 90 Chowan 89, Erskine 72 Coll. of Charleston 86, Columbus St. 83, OT Duke 66, Virginia 65 E. Illinois 76, Austin Peay 69 Elon 75, William & Mary 54 Emmanuel 90, Mount Olive 69 Florida 70, Georgia 63 Florida A&M 71, NC A&T 57 Furman 70, Mercer 60 George Mason 79, VCU 76, OT Georgia College 72, Clayton St. 60 Georgia St. 65, Troy 53 Georgia Tech 87, Miami 60 Jacksonville 86, Stetson 82 Jacksonville St. 77, Tennessee St. 76 Kentucky 70, Tennessee 55 LSU 104, Auburn 80 Lee 70, Montevallo 55 Lipscomb 77, Kennesaw St. 63 Mississippi St. 66, Mississippi 56 Missouri 93, South Carolina 78 Morehead St. 79, UT Martin 69 Murray St. 89, SIU-Edwardsville 62 NC State 80, Wake Forest 62 Newberry 82, Mars Hill 74 Nicholls 79, Cent. Arkansas 68 North Carolina 99, Louisville 54 North Greenville 103, King (Tenn.) 100, OT Old Dominion 65, UAB 58 Richmond 79, Duquesne 72 SC-Aiken 73, Francis Marion 70 South Alabama 56, Appalachian St. 54 Southern Wesleyan 78, Barton 59 The Citadel 75, VMI 74 Tusculum 81, Coker 67 UCF 84, Tulane 81 UNC-Greensboro 60, Chattanooga 55 West Florida 71, Auburn-Montgomery 59 West Georgia 96, Shorter 75 Wofford 80, W. Carolina 56 Wright St. 77, N. Kentucky 71 MIDWEST Augustana (SD) 60, Wayne St. (Neb.) 57 Bemidji St. 109, Minn.-Crookston 85 Cleveland St. 67, Fort Wayne 55 Detroit 80, Robert Morris 61 Emporia St. 82, Missouri Western 71 Fairmont St. 79, Alderson-Broaddus 78 Fort Hays St. 84, Cent. Missouri 48 Green Bay 69, Ill.-Chicago 59 Hillsdale 107, Ohio Valley 66 Illinois 94, Minnesota 63 Indianapolis 73, Missouri S&T 64 Kansas 67, Texas Tech 61 Kent St. 64, E. Michigan 51 Lake Superior St. 72, Wis.-Parkside 68 Lincoln (Mo.) 68, Neb.-Kearney 65 Lindenwood (Mo.) 116, McKendree 109, 2OT Malone 96, Cedarville 73 Miami (Ohio) 69, N. Illinois 64 Michigan St. 78, Indiana 71 Michigan Tech 75, Grand Valley St. 62 Milwaukee 89, Oakland 87, 2OT Minn. St. (Moorhead) 93, Northern St. 86 Minnesota St. 93, Concordia (St.P.) 89 Minot St. 71, Mary 65 N. Dakota St. 84, S. Dakota St. 82 N. Michigan 100, Davenport 70 NW Missouri St. 88, Washburn 85, OT North Dakota 81, Omaha 69 Northeastern St. 84, Cent. Oklahoma 72 Northwood (Mich.) 73, Ashland 68 Ohio Dominican 82, Lake Erie 77 Oklahoma 66, Iowa St. 56 Purdue 75, Nebraska 58 Purdue-Northwest 80, Ferris St. 77 Rockhurst 68, Quincy 62 Rogers St. 85, Newman 72 SE Missouri 94, E. Kentucky 72 Sioux Falls 61, SW Minnesota 52 South Dakota 86, Oral Roberts 84 Southwest Baptist 73, Ill.-Springfield 60 St. Cloud St. 91, Minn. Duluth 86 Truman St. 76, William Jewell 70 Walsh 66, Tiffin 62 Wayne St. (Mich.) 86, Saginaw Valley St. 67 Winona St. 90, Upper Iowa 67 Youngstown St. 77, IUPUI 70 SOUTHWEST Henderson St. 83, Arkansas Tech 70 Kansas St. 62, TCU 54 Midwestern St. 84, Angelo St. 75 Oklahoma Baptist 76, NW Oklahoma 70 Ouachita Baptist 73, S. Arkansas 59 S. Nazarene 63, East Central 61 SE Oklahoma 84, SW Oklahoma 82, OT Texas A&M-CC 77, Lamar 68 West Virginia 84, Texas 82 FAR WEST Adams St. 94, Western St. (Col.) 82 Arizona 81, Southern Cal 72 BYU 88, Loyola Marymount 71 CS Northridge 88, Hawaii 80, OT Cal Baptist 65, Grand Canyon 62 Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Irvine 64 Chadron St. 63, S.D. Mines 60 Colorado 61, Oregon St. 57 Colorado Mesa 64, Colorado Mines 58 Dixie St. 64, Tarleton St. 48 E. Washington 90, Montana 76 Fort Lewis 89, CSU-Pueblo 77 Gonzaga 106, San Diego 69 Hawaii Hilo 72, Chaminade 67 Long Beach St. 74, Cal Poly 69 New Mexico St. 67, Utah Valley St. 60 Oregon 67, Utah 64 Pacific 80, Portland 58 Portland St. 71, Idaho 40 S. Utah 77, Sacramento St. 57 San Diego St. 75, Fresno St. 57 Santa Clara 86, Pepperdine 82 UC San Diego 83, UC Riverside 82, OT UC Santa Barbara 63, CS Bakersfield 44 UCLA 80, Arizona St. 79 UMKC 80, Denver 69 Washington 62, California 51 Washington St. 85, Stanford 76, 3OT Weber St. 74, N. Arizona 52 Westminster (Utah) 66, Regis 56
Women’s college basketball
Sunday EAST American U. 62, Loyola (Md.) 52 Boston College 49, Georgia Tech 43 Fairfield 60, Monmouth (NJ) 46 Holy Cross 60, Boston U. 52 Lafayette 70, Lehigh 60 Marshall 68, Rice 56 Mount St. Mary’s 87, Bryant 49 Siena 63, Quinnipiac 60 St. John’s 65, Providence 47 St. Peter’s 70, Niagara 55 Towson 77, Drexel 62 Villanova 64, Georgetown 56 SOUTH Alabama 71, Mississippi St. 63 Arkansas 74, LSU 64 Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 58 Florida St. 68, Louisville 59 Furman 56, W. Carolina 44 Georgia 57, Tennessee 55 Georgia Southern 73, NC Central 65 Howard 67, Coppin St. 45 James Madison 65, Delaware 62 Liberty 73, Shepherd 65 Lipscomb 74, North Florida 70 Mercer 83, Wofford 74, 2OT NC State 82, North Carolina 63 Norfolk St. 65, NC A&T 54 Northeastern 78, UNC-Wilmington 58 Radford 76, Charleston Southern 67, OT South Carolina 76, Kentucky 55 Stetson 64, Kennesaw St. 53 Texas A&M 66, Mississippi 55 UALR 66, Louisiana-Monroe 46 UNC-Greensboro 58, Chattanooga 50 Virginia Tech 76, Syracuse 68 MIDWEST E. Michigan 69, Toledo 59 Kent St. 73, N. Illinois 58 Michigan 75, Ohio St. 66 Michigan St. 76, Purdue 73 Missouri 96, Florida 80 Nebraska 87, Penn St. 72 South Dakota 76, Oral Roberts 54 SOUTHWEST Baylor 77, Oklahoma 66 FAU 67, UTEP 62 Texas 59, Kansas St. 48 FAR WEST California 67, Arizona St. 55 Colorado 55, Washington 50 Fresno St. 82, San Diego St. 61 Oregon 72, Southern Cal 48 Oregon St. 71, UCLA 64 Washington St. 68, Utah 55 Saturday EAST American U. 51, Loyola (Md.) 50 Boston U. 70, Holy Cross 58 Drexel 71, Towson 55 Fairfield 51, Monmouth (NJ) 21 Maine 82, New Hampshire 53 Maryland 94, Minnesota 62 Mount St. Mary’s 92, Bryant 54 Niagara 83, St. Peter’s 82 Rhode Island 69, St. Bonaventure 49 Rice 64, Marshall 48 Rutgers 75, Illinois 46 Seton Hall 67, Providence 55 West Virginia 81, TCU 78 SOUTH Appalachian St. 58, South Alabama 56 Belmont 73, Tennessee Tech 61 Cent. Arkansas 61, Nicholls 50 Davidson 68, George Mason 42 Delaware 94, James Madison 88, OT E. Illinois 62, Austin Peay 59 East Carolina 74, Wichita St. 59 Florida Gulf Coast 89, Jacksonville 64 Gardner-Webb 75, Longwood 73 Georgia Southern 84, NC Central 60 High Point 67, Hampton 66 Howard 79, Coppin St. 60 Jacksonville St. 67, Tennessee St. 61 Murray St. 68, SIU-Edwardsville 60 NC A&T 65, Norfolk St. 60 New Orleans 64, McNeese St. 53 North Florida 74, Lipscomb 57 Northeastern 63, UNC-Wilmington 52 Old Dominion 70, UAB 47 Radford 74, Charleston Southern 73 Richmond 67, La Salle 61 Samford 77, ETSU 58 South Florida 78, Tulane 69 Southern Miss. 76, FIU 60 Stetson 49, Kennesaw St. 32 Troy 84, Georgia St. 78 UCF 55, Tulsa 53 UNC-Asheville 57, Winthrop 46 UT Martin 81, E. Kentucky 62 VCU 64, Saint Joseph’s 49 MIDWEST Buffalo 83, Ball St. 76 Creighton 83, DePaul 72 Green Bay 61, Wright St. 56 Houston 75, Cincinnati 66 Illinois St. 81, Drake 71 Kent St. 69, N. Illinois 65 Loyola of Chicago 66, N. Iowa 64, OT Milwaukee 72, Ill.-Chicago 53 Missouri St. 75, Bradley 62 N. Kentucky 88, Oakland 75 Nebraska-Omaha 75, North Dakota 72 Northwestern 67, Wisconsin 54 Robert Morris 77, Fort Wayne 63 S. Dakota St. 69, N. Dakota St. 60 S. Illinois 76, Indiana St. 52 SE Missouri 61, Morehead St. 52 Saint Louis 64, Dayton 57 South Dakota 77, Oral Roberts 54 UConn 83, Xavier 32 UMKC 85, Denver 69 Valparaiso 71, Evansville 56 Youngstown St. 64, Cleveland St. 61 SOUTHWEST Lamar 68, Texas A&M-CC 57 Oklahoma St. 80, Iowa St. 73 Texas Tech 99, Kansas 98, OT FAR WEST BYU 75, Portland 68 Boise St. 81, Utah St. 72 Cal Poly 45, Long Beach St. 42 California Baptist 79, Grand Canyon 64 Gonzaga 69, San Diego 47 Idaho 75, Portland St. 64, OT Montana 65, E. Washington 62 Montana St. 88, Idaho St. 80, OT N. Arizona 85, Weber St. 68 Pacific 73, Loyola Marymount 69 Pepperdine 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 42 Sacramento St. 73, S. Utah 66 San Diego St. 79, Fresno St. 77 San Francisco 87, Santa Clara 64 Seattle 71, Rio Grande 64, OT UC Irvine 68, Cal St.-Fullerton 60 UC San Diego 74, UC Riverside 67 Utah Valley 56, New Mexico St. 47
College hockey
Saturday EAST Boston U. 4, UConn 2, OT Merrimack 6, New Hampshire 2 Boston College 3, Maine 0 Northeastern 3, UMass Lowell RIT 6, Robert Morris 1 Bentley 1, Army 1, OT Sacred Heart 5, Holy Cross 3 Niagara 2, Mercyhurst 1 Air Force 5, Canisius 1 MIDWEST St. Cloud St. 4, Colorado College 0 Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin, 5, OT Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1 Michigan 6, Ohio St. 0 Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 1 Bemidji St. 2, Michigan Tech 1
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LF Travis Demeritte outright to Gwinnett (IL). NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Pillar on a one-year contract. Designated OF Guillermo Heredia for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with C Wynston Sawyer on a minor league contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Sanchez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Transferred F Sean McDermott to the Memphis Hustle (NBA G League). HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Designated Ds Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald for assignment to the taxi squad. COLUMBIA BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated Ds Danny DeKeyser and Alex Biega and LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Yegor Sharangovich for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled F Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to the active roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.