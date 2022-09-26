WILKES-BARRE — When your offense only gets stopped once in the game, excluding the end of halves, chances are you did pretty well. Throw in a special teams touchdown and a strong defensive performance as well, and the chances of victory are very high.
That’s what Milton turned in Saturday night at Holy Redeemer, as the Black Panthers’ offense failed to score on just one possession, excluding the end of the half and game, and Milton also scored a touchdown on special teams while its defense held in check a Royals’ offense that featured some explosive athletes as the Black Panthers rolled to a 42-13 win over Holy Redeemer in a game played at Kings College.
“I thought our pass coverage was pretty good for the most part with not giving them a lot of opportunities to throw it and we finally got to their quarterback in the second half and made him a little more uncomfortable, which was helpful,” said Milton coach Phil Davis.
Milton largely held Holy Redeemer’s offense in check for most of the game, sacking the Royals’ duel threat quarterback Jacob Hunter three times, and making eight total plays go for negative yardage for the Royals. At one point in the third quarter, the Royals had just two rushing yards, and for the game, Holy Redeemer managed just 57 on the ground, with most of those coming in the fourth quarter with the mercy rule already invoked.
By contrast, Milton ran for 251 yards, and for the game had a 445-293 advantage in total offense, and it really wasn’t that close either, with 109 of Holy Redeemer’s yards coming in the fourth quarter after Milton had already taken a 35-0 lead at the end of three quarters.
The Black Panthers had eight plays of 20 or more yards offensively, the first of which came on its third play of the game after receiving the opening kick on a 44-yard run by Cale Bastian on a keeper. That play flipped field position, and three plays later, Mason Rowe punched it in the end zone from six yards out to put Milton up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
That was just the beginning of a great night for Bastian, who would run for 105 yards and a touchdown and also throw for 194 yards on 7-of-9 passing.
“Having Cale under center makes us two dimensional. We’re not just a run-only team,” said Davis. “Both Cale and Xzavier (Minium) have the ability to run and throw but the idea of getting Xzavier into space and out in the open where he has to beat just one person is a real positive for us and it really worked tonight, so we’ll try to continue that moving forward.”
Milton chewed up nearly half of the second quarter with an 11-play, 63-yard drive that was capped by Bastian’s nine-yard touchdown to put the Black Panthers up 14-0 at the half.
Minium then made his impact on the game in what was a unique third quarter, which Milton having possession for only a combined :48 seconds of the quarter, but the Black Panthers still managed to score three times to extend their lead to 35-0 and put the mercy rule into effect.
Holy Redeemer was forced to punt from its own 20 after a pair of penalties and a sack pushed them back from near midfield and the Royals did not convert on a third-and-42 play. Montgomery Fisher took the punt back 45 yards for a touchdown, his second punt return for a score on the season.
Another penalty and back-to-back sacks put the Royals in their second straight third-and-42 situation on their ensuing drive, and while they converted a 44-yard play this time, their drive still stalled and they were forced to punt, giving Milton the ball at its own 32 to start.
Bastian hit Dylan Reiff for a 46-yard reception on the first play of the drive, and one play later, Xzavier Minium took a handoff 22 yards for a touchdown, making it 28-0.
“We really hurt ourselves in the first half with some mistakes and penalties and tripping over the turf, but we responded pretty well in the second half, made some big plays, tried to limit theirs as much as possible and for the most part contained that,” said Davis.
After Holy Redeemer went three-and-out on its next drive, Milton took over at its own 37 this time, and on the first play from scrimmage, Bastian hit Minium for a 63-yard touchdown pass with :30 left in the quarter.
The Royals tacked on a couple of touchdown passes with the running clock in the fourth quarter, but in between those, Bastian tossed his second touchdown pass of the game, this one to Reiff from 22 yards, to put a cap on the night. That touchdown was the fourth catch of the night for Reiff, who led the Black Panthers with 104 receiving yards on the evening.
Milton 42, Holy Redeemer 13
Saturday at Holy Redeemer
Milton (4-1) 7 7 21 7 — 42
Holy Redeemer (2-3) 0 0 0 13 — 13
First quarter
9:39 — (M) Mason Rowe 6-yard run (Witter kick), 6-69, 2:21
Second quarter
5:52 — (M) Cale Bastian 9-yard run (Witter kick), 11-63, 5:24
Third quarter
7:43 — (M) Montgomery Fisher 45-yard punt return (Witter kick)
2:55 — (M) Xzavier Minium 22-yard run (Witter kick), 2-68, :36
:30 — (M) Xzavier Minium 63-yard pass from Cale Bastian (Witter kick), 1-63, :12
Fourth quarter
9:24 — (HR) Zachary Perta 55-yard pass from Jacob Hunter (run failed), 5-84, 3:06
7:19 — (M) Dylan Reiff 22-yard pass from Cale Bastian (Witter kick), 3-62, 2:05
:40 — (HR) Zachary Perta 15-yard pass from Jacob Hunter (Tarnalicki kick), 8-63, 6:39
Statistics
MILT HR
First downs 17 14
Rushes-net yards 25-251 26-57
Passing yardage 194 236
Passing 7-9-2-0 16-28-2-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-66 6-79
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Cale Bastian (8-105-1), Mason Rowe (6-83-1), Xzavier Minium (5-42-1), Montgomery Fisher (4-11), Jaeden Canelo (1-10), Trey Locke (1-0); Holy Redeemer: Jacob Hunter (9-1), Josh Wesneski (7-9), Luke Kopec (5-47), Zachary Perta (3-(-3)), Darryl Wright (1-2), DJ McDermott (1-1)
PASSING — Milton: Cale Bastian (7-9-194-2-0); Holy Redeemer: Jacob Hunter (16-28-236-2-0)
RECEIVING — Milton: Dylan Reiff (4-109-1), Xzavier Minium (2-78-1), Trey Locke (1-7); Holy Redeemer: Zachary Perta (7-176-2), Louis Lussi (5-23), Darryl Wright (2-34), Jake Griffin (1-15), George Sabbatini (1-(-10)
