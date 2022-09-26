WILKES-BARRE — When your offense only gets stopped once in the game, excluding the end of halves, chances are you did pretty well. Throw in a special teams touchdown and a strong defensive performance as well, and the chances of victory are very high.

That’s what Milton turned in Saturday night at Holy Redeemer, as the Black Panthers’ offense failed to score on just one possession, excluding the end of the half and game, and Milton also scored a touchdown on special teams while its defense held in check a Royals’ offense that featured some explosive athletes as the Black Panthers rolled to a 42-13 win over Holy Redeemer in a game played at Kings College.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.