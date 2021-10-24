SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University football team started slow, leading just 17-16 at half, but shutout visiting McDaniel College in the second half while putting 28 points on the board in pulling away for a 45-16 win over the Green Terror in Centennial Conference action Saturday in Doug Arthur Stadium. The River Hawks notched their school-record 15th straight win.
The River Hawks (7-0, 6-0 Centennial Conference) started fast on the opening drive, as the squad finished a nine-play, 75-yard drive on a spectacular catch by Sammy Darrell in the back of the end zone over a McDaniel defender.
Special teams play got McDaniel (1-6, 1-5 Centennial) on the board, including a punt block and recovery into the end zone for a 16-8 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Susquehanna took advantage of a roughing the punter call to extend the march, and seven plays later senior quarterback Michael Ruisch hit Eddie Nugent for a 13-yard touchdown score to make it 16-14 following a failed two-point conversion. SU for the fourth time this season got the ball right back on a forced fumble on the kickoff, and Elijah Hoffman converted on a 25-yard field goal to send SU into the break with a 17-16 lead.
Aftter the break, Susquehanna forced McDaniel into four punts, a missed field goal and an interception while surrendering only 52 yards of offense to the Green Terror on the last six drives. The River Hawks would use that momentum from the defense on the other side of the ball, as Ruisch connected with Michael Lefever for a 52-yard score with 31 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 24-16. It was the third consecutive game with a touchdown score of longer than 50 yards for the tight end.
The defense would force a three-and-out, and Susquehanna cashed in on a five-play drive with a four-yard pitch and catch from Ruisch to Darrell to make it 31-16. The big play on the possession was a 47-yard completion to Darrell after Ruisch bought time in the backfield and found Darrell down at the McDaniel four-yard line.
On the next play from scrimmage for McDaniel, Keith Green picked off John Allen Furgeson of MC and Dashon Bundy rumbled in for a 15-yard scoring scamper to up the SU lead to 38-16. The final scoring play of the game for SU came with 1:14 left in the game, as Gavin Coles pushed in from four yards away for his second collegiate score.
Offensively, Ruisch threw four four touchdowns and no interceptions but struggled early in the game with accuracy, going 15-for-39. The senior quarterback did rush for 58 yards on eight carries, while junior running back Frankie Negrini had 52 yards on 19 carries. Bundy added 42 yards on seven totes, and Kyle Howes also rushed once for 12 yards.
Darrell finished with five grabs for 94 yards and the two touchdowns, and Lefever posted three catches for 73 yards and the long touchdown grab. Defensively, Craig Roumes was everywhere for the River Hawks as he posted 14 assisted tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss. Brendan Krumenacker tallied 10 stops, 2.5 for loss, along with a hurry and pass break up.
Sal Gurnari and Drew Robinson each had six tackles, and Anthony Scicchitano added five stops and a sack. SU allowed just nine first downs on the day, including only two on the ground. Susquehanna outgained McDaniel 416-285, and converted seven of its 15 third-down attempts on the day.
SU has now not lost at home since 2018, having posted 13 straight home victories along with not having lost in regulation over a stretch of 23 games dating back to a home loss to Moravian on October 6, 2018.
The River Hawks will now get into its toughest two-game stretch of the season, heading to Baltimore next weekend to battle No. 20 Johns Hopkins University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Centennial Conference play.
Lycoming gets past Albright, 28-7
WILLIAMSPORT – After a frustrating opening half, the Lycoming College football team scored on four of its five drives in the second half, overwhelming Albright College and posting a 28-7 come-from-behind win for its first over Albright since 2014 Saturday at David Person Field.
The Warriors (5-2 overall, 4-1 MAC) were limited to just 8:40 seconds of possession in the first half, with its first five drives accumulating just 63 yards, yielding three punts and a fumble. The Warrior defense, meanwhile, played well to allow only seven points, as just one of the Lions’ drives ended in the red zone.
There was a drastic change in demeanor from the Lycoming offense as the second half started. The run game began to roll. Junior Kyle Powell rolled off an eight-yard run, then senior quarterback Elijah Shemory rolled for 23 yards. Lycoming had just one play in the eight-yard drive that netted negative yards before Shemory, a Jersey Shore grad, rolled in from 10 yards out to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:51 left in the quarter.
The Warriors took the lead after getting the ball at their own 21 with 5:01 left in the half. The Warriors used their run game to get the ball to midfield before a couple passes and one more rush moved it to the 31, where Shemory found junior Aaron Wolcott in the flat and Wolcott rolled 31 yards for the score.
Lycoming kept it rolling in the fourth quarter. A sack by juniors Cole Senior and David Tomb, a Jersey Shore grad, forced the Lions to punt from their own seven, and an 18-yard punt return from junior Joey Guida put the ball at the 29 to start the drive. Guida rushed four times to get it to the three, where Shemory crashed in.
Lycoming got an interception from junior Austin Rowley at the Albright 35 two plays into the ensuing drive. Ten plays later, Shemory found Wolcott on screen and Wolcott leaped into the end zone to make it 28-7 with 6:54 left.
Shemory finished with 13 rushes for 90 yards and two scores and he finished 12-of-20 for 137 yards passing and two scores. Guida rushed nine times for 70 yards and Powell rushed 15 times for 48 yards, as Lycoming rushed 40 times for 233 yards in the game.
Wolcott caught three passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns and senior Tyjah During had three catches for 39 yards.
Sophomore Hunter Campbell led the Warriors with 10 tackles, two for loss, Senior added eight tackles, three for loss and a half sack and Tomb posted six tackles, 3.5 for loss, half a sack and a forced fumble. Sophomore Kevin Gianoni posted six stops and a breakup and Rowley had five tackles and an interception.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday, Oct. 30, when they host Wilkes University at 1 p.m. at David Person Field.
Bloom falls at East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG — East Stroudsburg jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 35-14 win over Bloomsburg Saturday.
The Warriors improved to 5-3, 3-2 PSAC East while Bloomsburg fell to 2-6, 1-4.
Other scores:
No. 25 Kutztown 32, Lock Haven 15
