UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s contest at Ohio State on Oct. 30 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, it was announced on Monday. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (6 p.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.
Ohio State leads the all-time series, 22-14, including a 13-7 mark in Columbus. In the Nittany Lions’ next game, Penn State hosts Illinois on homecoming Saturday at noon on ABC.
Abby Gearhart named Patriot League Midfielder of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell junior Abby Gearhart was selected as the Patriot League Midfielder of the Week following her two-goal performance against league-leading Boston University on Saturday.
Gearhart scored a goal in each half, with both giving the Bison the lead, although the Terriers used a late tally to salvage a 2-2 draw in a highly entertaining match between two sides that have been stationed at the top of the Patriot League table all season.
Gearhart’s first career brace gives her five goals to go with four assists on the season. She ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 14 points, and her five goals are tied for fifth-most in the conference.
Saturday’s draw left Bucknell with a 4-1-2 Patriot League record and 14 points. The Bison and Loyola (4-1-2) are tied for second place, two points behind Boston University (5-1-1). Navy (4-2-1) is in fourth place on 13 points.
The top six teams qualify for the Patriot League Tournament, and the higher-seeded team will host each game throughout the tournament.
Bucknell has two games remaining in the regular season, both on the road. The Bison will visit Army West Point this Friday before traveling to Lehigh the following Wednesday.
Lycoming’s Wilke named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Holding 24th-ranked Swarthmore and FDU-Florham scoreless in 175 minutes of play has helped Lycoming College sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke earn his first MAC Freedom Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
In 110 minutes against the nationally-ranked Garnet on Oct. 12., Wilke made six saves to earn his third career shutout and the Warriors eighth of the season. He followed that by making three saves to keep the Devils off the board when he was on the field on Saturday, Oct. 16, playing the first 65 minutes in a 3-1 win, which helped the Warriors climb into a five-way tie for first in the MAC Freedom halfway through its eight-game schedule.
Wilke is the Warriors’ second MAC Freedom Player of the Week award winner of the week, joining sophomore Dylan Sloan, who earned the award on Sept. 13. He is the first defensive player of the week award winner since Nick Thornton earned MAC Commonwealth honors on Nov. 4, 2019, and the first MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week since Jason Fesler earned his last of three awards during the 2004 season on Oct. 25.
The Warriors (7-4-3, 3-1 MAC Freedom) return to MAC Freedom action today as they host another first-place team, Misericordia, at 4 p.m. at UPMC Field.
Lycoming’s Booth named MAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – With two individual wins and a relay win to lead the Lycoming College men’s swimming team to its first win over Albright since 1995, senior Jake Booth has earned his first career Middle Atlantic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.
Booth, a school-record holder in both events, won the 200-yard freestyle with a total time of 1.53.19 and the 500 freestyle, posting a 5:27.45 winning time, as the Warriors won nine of the 11 individual events in a 111-60 win over Albright. He also shared in the Warriors 200 free relay win, with the Warriors posting a time of 1:33.44.
Booth is Lycoming’s first men’s MAC Swimmer of the Week since Dan Woods earned the award on Jan. 19, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.