LEWISBURG – Lewisburg lost a pair of hard-fought matches in doubles to fall in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II to Central Columbia, 5-0, Tuesday.
In doubles for Lewisburg (1-2), the No. 1 team of Jayden Thomas and Grace Bruckhart fell 6-4, 6-7, 7-3; and at No. 2 the duo of Kassie McTammany and Sonja Johnson fell 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
Central Columbia 5, Lewisburg 0At Lewisburg
1. Megan Minnig (CC) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Riley Noss (CC) def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-4, 6-0. 3. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Kaitlyn Fesler, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Maggie Vandermark-Lexi Lehman (CC) def. Jayden Thomas-Grace Bruckhart, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). 2. Uryi Patel-Vg Nguyen (CC) def. Kassie McTammany-Sonja Johnson, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
Central Mountain 5
Mifflinburg 0
MILL HALL – Game wins were hard to come by for Mifflinburg, which fell to host Central Mountain in the HAC-I matchup.
The No. 1 doubles team of Alexis Scopelliti and Kisa Elliott won three games against Central Mountain’s duo, and Kooper Haines took a pair of games against Zeta Blesh at No. 3 singles.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0
At Central MountainSingles
1. Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Destiny Jones, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Claire Long(CM) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Koope Haines, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Catie Lugg-Ana Person (CM) def. Alexis Scopelliti-Kisa Elliott, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Emma Harry-Delaney Cohen (CM) won by forfeit.
Girls tennis
Milton at Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE – The HAC-I matchup between the Black Panthers and the host Seals was postponed. No make-up date for the contest has been announced.
In addition for Milton, Thursday’s match at Jersey Shore and Tuesday’s contest with Central Mountain have also been postponed. No make-up date has been decided for the contests.
Also for the Black Panthers, their match against the Mifflinburg Wildcats on Aug. 23 has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 13.
Golf
Danville 170, Milton 187
MILTON – The Black Panthers got a 42 from Isaiah Day and a 43 from Cade Wirnsberger, but it wasn’t enough as the Ironmen took the HAC-II victory at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Also for Milton, Wyatt Parker shot a 48 and Logan Shrawder carded a 54.
Danville was led by a pair of 41s from Connor Kosick and Koen Baylor.
Danville 170, Milton 187At Wynding Brook Golf ClubDanville golfers:
Connor Kosick, 41; Koen Baylor, 41; Adam Campbell, 43; Nolan Coombe, 45.
Milton golfers: Isaiah Day, 42; Cade Wirnsberger, 43; Wyatt Parker, 48; Logan Shrawder, 54.
