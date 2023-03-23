College
Women's lacrosseVillanova 12, Bucknell 10
Bucknell sophomore Taylor McClain recorded her first career hat trick and added four assists to match her personal best with seven points, but Villanova rallied in the fourth quarter for a 12-10 win over the Bison in a non-league game at Graham Field. Neither team led by more than two goals all night in an entertaining, end-to-end game that was tied on eight different occasions. Goals from Taylor Kopan and Alex Nesbitt gave the Bison (4-4) a 10-9 after three quarters, but Villanova scored three unanswered in the fourth to improve to 8-2 on the season.
Susquehanna 20, Lycoming 9
Scoring three goals each, sophomore Katie Maguire and first-year Riley Block led the Warriors in a 20-9 setback against Susquehanna at UPMC Field. Maguire won six draw controls for the Warriors on top of her hat trick and Block picked up a ground ball and won a draw with her own hat trick. Senior Tess Arnold led the team with four points, notching two goals and two assists to go with three draw control wins and first-year Nya Smith also notched a goal.
SoftballGame 1: Lock Haven 18, Pitt-Johnstown 2Game 2: Pitt-Johnstown 8, Lock Haven 6
The Bald Eagles used 18 hits to power their way to a lopsided victory in just five innings in game one over Pitt-Johnstown (6-8). The game-one win helped the Bald Eagles (10-8) earn the split in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East-West crossover. In game one, The Haven bats soared at the plate. LHU racked up 18 runs on 18 hits including three doubles. Delaney Good (Mifflinburg H.S.) batted 4-for-4 with four runs scored. And in game 2, Good scored three runs for Lock Haven.
Men's tennisLycoming 6, Alfred 3
With five wins in singles action, the Warriors posted a come-from-behind 6-3 win over Alfred to open the spring portion of its season on Wednesday at Brandon Park. Down 2-1 after doubles play, junior Luke Leach tied the match with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Matthew Bittel at No. 2 singles. After Alfred won at No. 4 singles, first-year Domanick Young posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Matthew Hibbert at No. 5 singles to retie the match at three. From there, the Warriors (1-3) continued to win against the Saxons (2-3), with senior Nathan Redell winning a 6-2, 7-5 decision over Mike Roberts at No. 1 singles and first-year Josh Neidert clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bill Tran. Senior Jason Anderson notched a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Walker Waldon for the sixth point.
BaseballSpring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 17 10 .630 LA Angels 15 9 .625 Toronto 15 11 .577 Tampa Bay 14 11 .560 Houston 11 9 .550 Boston 12 10 .545 Seattle 12 10 .545 Baltimore 13 12 .520 Texas 12 13 .480 Chicago WSox 10 11 .476 Minnesota 10 12 .455 Detroit 12 15 .444 Oakland 10 13 .435 NY Yankees 10 15 .400 Cleveland 8 14 .364
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
St. Louis 14 6 .700 Atlanta 13 9 .591 LA Dodgers 13 9 .591 Washington 12 9 .571 Chicago Cubs 13 10 .565 Cincinnati 13 11 .542 Philadelphia 13 12 .520 Arizona 12 12 .500 San Francisco 11 12 .478 San Diego 11 13 .458 Milwaukee 9 13 .409 Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 NY Mets 9 14 .391 Colorado 10 16 .385 Miami 6 15 .286
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Boston 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 3 Houston 2, Miami 1 Washington 4, St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 4, Cleveland 2 San Francisco 12, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 1 L.A. Angels (ss) 7, Arizona 1 Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 5 Oakland 6, L.A. Angels (ss) 5 Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 2 Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 2 San Diego 14, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 5, Detroit 3 Toronto 2, Baltimore 1 Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 2 St. Louis 0, Miami 0 Texas (ss) 2, Chicago White Sox (ss) 0 Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 2 Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox (ss) 3 San Francisco 4, Texas (ss) 0 L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 9 Minnesota 11, Boston 0 Cincinnati 4, San Diego 1 Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Arizona (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Diego (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Washington vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 6:07 p.m. Houston vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Oakland (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 50 23 .685 — x-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 ½ New York 42 32 .568 8½ Brooklyn 39 33 .542 10½ Toronto 35 38 .479 15
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 40 34 .541 — Atlanta 36 37 .493 3½ Washington 32 41 .438 7½ Orlando 30 43 .411 9½ Charlotte 23 50 .315 16½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 52 20 .722 — Cleveland 46 28 .622 7 Chicago 34 38 .472 18 Indiana 33 40 .452 19½ Detroit 16 57 .219 36½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 45 27 .625 — Dallas 36 37 .493 9½ New Orleans 35 37 .486 10 San Antonio 19 54 .260 26½ Houston 18 55 .247 27½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Denver 49 24 .671 — Minnesota 37 37 .500 12½ Oklahoma City 36 36 .500 12½ Utah 35 37 .486 13½ Portland 32 40 .444 16½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 43 29 .597 — Phoenix 38 34 .528 5 L.A. Clippers 38 35 .521 5½ Golden State 38 36 .514 6 L.A. Lakers 36 37 .493 7½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando 122, Washington 112 Atlanta 129, Detroit 107 Cleveland 115, Brooklyn 109 New Orleans 119, San Antonio 84 Boston 132, Sacramento 109 Oklahoma City 101, L.A. Clippers 100
Wednesday’s Games
Denver 118, Washington 104 Indiana 118, Toronto 114 Miami 127, New York 120 Golden State 127, Dallas 125 Milwaukee 130, San Antonio 94 Memphis 130, Houston 125 Philadelphia 116, Chicago 91 Minnesota 125, Atlanta 124 Portland 127, Utah 115 L.A. Lakers 122, Phoenix 111
Thursday’s Games
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 70 54 11 5 113 265 151 Toronto 70 42 19 9 93 239 194 Tampa Bay 72 42 24 6 90 250 221 Florida 71 36 28 7 79 250 241 Ottawa 71 34 32 5 73 221 231 Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263 Detroit 70 31 30 9 71 206 231 Montreal 71 28 37 6 62 201 264
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 69 46 15 8 100 232 179 New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193 N.Y. Rangers 71 41 20 10 92 241 194 N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198 Pittsburgh 71 35 26 10 80 229 230 Washington 72 33 31 8 74 227 226 Philadelphia 70 26 32 12 64 187 232 Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199 Minnesota 71 41 22 8 90 212 192 Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196 Winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203 Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205 St. Louis 70 31 33 6 68 220 255 Arizona 71 27 33 11 65 200 246 Chicago 70 24 40 6 54 175 249
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 44 21 6 94 235 200 Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229 Edmonton 71 40 23 8 88 279 240 Seattle 70 39 24 7 85 245 227 Calgary 72 32 25 15 79 231 226 Vancouver 70 31 34 5 67 237 265 Anaheim 71 23 38 10 56 184 288 San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Nashville 7, Buffalo 3 Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2 Philadelphia 6, Florida 3 Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Boston 2, Ottawa 1 Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2 Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1 Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT Vegas 4, Vancouver 3 Calgary 5, Anaheim 1
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2 Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
