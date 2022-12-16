KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Graduate student Nicole Varano, a Mount Carmel High School graduate, earned another postseason honor as the Bloomsburg women’s soccer standout was named a second-team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American Thursday afternoon.
Varano also earned United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-East Region first-team accolades to go with First Team All-Atlantic Region and First Team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East honors.
Varano finished the year with 10 goals and 23 points in 21 games. Varano’s 10 goals were the second-most in the PSAC. The graduate student led the PSAC in game-winning goals with six; her six game-winning scores were also tied for the fifth-most in Division II.
The nursing graduate student also earned College Sports Communicators Academic-All District honors with a 3.84 GPA in her graduate nursing program. She is a two-time CSC, formally CoSIDA, Academic All-District honoree.
In her career, she has 24 goals and 13 assists for 61 points and 13 game-winning goals. She has played 75 games in four seasons for the Huskies and made 51 starts. Her 10 goals this season ties her career-best total from the 2019 season. Varano led the Huskies to four-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and two PSAC Titles (2018 and 2021).
She is a four-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete and a three-time D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete as well.
PSU’s Clifford named finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford was selected as one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award on Thursday. Clifford joined Pitt’s Deslin Alexandre and Oregon’s Alex Forsyth as finalists for the honor.
The finalists were picked by the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee for demonstrating a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.
Clifford has played in 50 games, making 45 starts, while in his fourth season as Penn State’s starting signal caller. He joined Jonathan Sutherland as the only four-time team captains in program history.
The redshirt senior currently sits as the all-time leader at Penn State in passing yards (10,382), passing touchdowns (84), completions (817), attempts (1,335) and completion percentage (.612), while tying first in wins as starting quarterback (31) and ranking third in passing efficiency (142.6) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,073).
Clifford ranks seventh in Big Ten history with 10,832 career passing yards and sixth with 11,456 career total yards. Clifford’s 84 passing touchdowns, good for fourth in Big Ten history.
The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award will be announced on Feb. 23. The award, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.
AP source: Yankees, Rodón agree to $162 million, 6-year deal
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees added Carlos Rodón to their rotation on Thursday, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander, a person familiar with the negotiations said.
The person confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.
New York took care of its most pressing question when it persuaded AL MVP Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx with a $360 million, nine-year contract — baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. The Yankees also re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo with a $40 million, two-year deal.
But the contract for Rodón is an addition for the reigning AL East champions.
Rodón went 14-8 this year with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants, setting career highs for wins, starts (31), innings (178) and strikeouts (237). He also earned his second straight All-Star selection.
Just two years ago, Rodón was non-tendered by the White Sox after another injury-riddled season. But he re-signed with his first big league team for a $3 million, one-year deal, and then started to show the form that made the lefty the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft.
Rodón, a Florida native who turned 30 on Saturday, agreed to a $44 million, two-year contract with San Francisco in March. But he opted out after one season, giving up a $22.5 million salary for next year and becoming a free agent.
Rodón is 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA in 152 major league appearances over eight seasons. He has 947 strikeouts in 847 1/3 innings.
Red Sox sign Japanese batting champ Masataka Yoshida
BOSTON — Former Boston pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka passed along some advice to Masataka Yoshida, another Japanese star who came over to play for the Red Sox.
“His advice to me: Boston is really cold,” the 29-year-old outfielder said through a translator on Thursday after he signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox. “Obviously, you have to bring your jacket.”
Yoshida won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and twice led Japan’s Pacific League in batting. He also helped Orix to a victory in the Japan Series in October, homering twice in Game 5 — including a walk-off as the Buffaloes rallied from a ninth-inning deficit.
“We became the champion in Japan. Next season, I would like to contribute to your world championship for the Red Sox,” he said, offering this assessment of Fenway Park upon seeing it for the first time: “The Green Monster is really tall.”
Yoshida has a .326 average with a .419 on-base percentage in seven seasons in Japan, all with Orix.
He greeted the Boston media on Thursday by explaining — in English — that he doesn’t speak English.
“So, nervous,” he said. “I want to learn English and I want to speak it my daughters. I am honored to be in Red Sox Nation. I will do my best. Thank you.”
Although the Red Sox have signed other Japanese players — including closer Koji Uehara, who helped them win it all in 2013 — Yoshida is Boston’s highest-profile addition from Japan since Matsuzaka arrived in 2007 after a bidding war that resulted in the team paying more than $100 million in posting fees and salary.
The Red Sox never let this one get to that, making an offer on the first day teams were allowed to talk to Yoshida’s agent, Scott Boras, and convincing him to cancel scheduled Zooms with other teams.
