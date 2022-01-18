LEWISBURG – All five starters for Lewisburg’s boys basketball team scored in double figures, and then some, as the Green Dragons rolled to a 73-54 nonleague victory over Central Columbia on Monday.
A total of six players tallied 10 points or more for Lewisburg (8-2), with Cam Michaels, Forrest Zelechoski and Jake Hernandez leading the way with 14 apiece.
In addition, Joey Martin chipped in 11 points and Henry Harrison and Khashaun Akins both added 10.
“It was a very good, balanced offensive performance tonight for Lewisburg with six players scoring in double figures,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji.
Connor McKinnon and Logan Welkom both scored 15 points to place Central (2-9).
Lewisburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 73, Central Columbia 54At Lewisburg
Central 10 13 13 18 – 54 Lewisburg 12 22 17 22 – 73
Central (2-9, 1-4) 54
Brian Prezioso 2 0-0 5; Pete Lanza 2 0-0 4; Cam Humphrey 1 0-2 2; Connor McKinnon 5 0-1 15; Ellis Turner 2 1-2 5; Logan Welkom 5 4-7 15; Andrew Beagle 1 0-0 2; Jackson Gump 1 0-0 2; Cameron Day 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
21 5-12 54.
3-point goals:
McKinnon 5, Welkom, Prezioso.
Lewisburg (8-2, 4-2) 73
Cam Michaels 7 0-0 14; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 10; Joey Martin 4 1-2 11; Forrest Zelechoski 7 0-2 14; Jake Hernandez 4 4-5 14; Khashaun Akins 4 0-0 10; Devin Bodden 0 0-2 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27 5-11 73.
3-point goals:
Harrison 2, Martin 2, Akins 2.
Meadowbrook Chr. 63
Midd-West 51
MILTON — A double-double by senior guard Ashton Canelo powered the Lions past the Mustangs in the nonleague matchup.
Canelo tallied a game-high 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Meadowbrook Christian (9-4). Eleven of Canelo’s points came in the second quarter as the Lions built a 33-23 lead.
Jacob Reed added 13 points and Gabe Rodriguez chipped in eight points and four assists for Meadowbrook, which hosts Walnut Street Christian tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian 63, Midd-West 51At Meadowbrook Christian
Midd-West 7 16 12 16 – 51 Meadowbrook 19 14 14 16 – 63
Midd-West (1-7) 51
Braedon Reid 5 1-3 13; Easton Erb 1 3-3 5; Garrett Leitzel 2 2-2 8; Mason Noll 0 0-0 0; Griffen Paige 3 2-5 10; Cole Shutt 3 0-0 6; Noah Romig 2 4-4 9.
Totals:
16 12-17 51.
3-point goals:
Reid 2, Leitzel 2, Paige 2, Romig.
Meadowbrook (9-4) 63
Ashton Canelo 13 5-9 31; Gabe Rodriguez 4 0-0 8; Michael Smith 2 3-3 7; Noah Smith 0 2-2 2; Jacob Reed 6 0-0 13; Jacob Bair 1 0-0 2; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25 10-15 63.
3-point goals: Reed.
