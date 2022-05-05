The following scholastic events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed due to inclement weather. Make-up dates listed after the event.

Baseball

Milton at Mount Carmel, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 16

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Softball

Mifflinburg at Danville, postponed to TBA

