Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 11 .744 _ Baltimore 27 15 .643 4½ Toronto 24 18 .571 7½ New York 25 19 .568 7½ Boston 23 20 .535 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 19 .558 _ Detroit 19 21 .475 3½ Cleveland 19 22 .463 4 Chicago 15 28 .349 9 Kansas City 13 31 .295 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 26 16 .619 _ Houston 23 19 .548 3 Los Angeles 22 21 .512 4½ Seattle 21 21 .500 5 Oakland 9 34 .209 17½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 26 16 .619 _ Miami 21 21 .500 5 Philadelphia 20 22 .476 6 New York 20 23 .465 6½ Washington 18 24 .429 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 18 .571 _ Pittsburgh 22 20 .524 2 Chicago 19 23 .452 5 Cincinnati 19 23 .452 5 St. Louis 17 26 .395 7½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 16 .628 _ Arizona 24 18 .571 2½ San Diego 20 23 .465 7 San Francisco 19 23 .452 7½ Colorado 18 25 .419 9
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4 Seattle 10, Boston 1 Atlanta 12, Texas 0 Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4 Arizona 5, Oakland 2 San Diego 4, Kansas City 0 L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0 Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3 Boston 9, Seattle 4 Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5 N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3 Texas 7, Atlanta 4 Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3 Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3 Kansas City 5, San Diego 4 Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1 Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m. Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m. Kansas City (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-2), 7:07 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Battenfield 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 18, Milwaukee 1 Atlanta 12, Texas 0 Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4 Colorado 9, Cincinnati 8 Arizona 5, Oakland 2 San Diego 4, Kansas City 0 San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 3 L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0 Miami 5, Washington 4 Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5 Texas 7, Atlanta 4 Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3 Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2 Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1 Kansas City 5, San Diego 4 San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3 Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1 Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 3:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m. Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-2), 3:45 p.m. Kansas City (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m. Washington (Gore 3-2) at Miami (Cabrera 2-3), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 4-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 4, New York 2
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101 Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105 Saturday, May 6: Miami 105, New York 86 Monday, May 8: Miami 109, New York 101 Wednesday, May 10: New York 112, Miami 103 Friday, May 12: Miami 96, New York 92
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115 Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87 Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Philadelphia 102 Sunday, May 7: Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia 115, Boston 103 Thursday, May 11: Boston 95, Philadelphia 86 Sunday, May 14: Boston 112, Philadelphia 88
Western ConferenceL.A. Lakers 4, Golden State 2
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112 Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100 Saturday, May 6: L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97 Monday, May 8: L.A. Lakers 104, Golden State 101 Wednesday, May 10: Golden State 121, L.A. Lakers 106 Friday, May 12: L.A. Lakers 122, Golden State 101
Denver 4, Phoenix 2
Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107 Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87 Friday, May 5: Phoenix 121, Denver 114 Sunday, May 7: Phoenix 129, Denver 124 Tuesday, May 9: Denver 118, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 11: Denver 125, Phoenix 100
CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston vs. Miami
Wednesday, May 17: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, May 25: Miami at Boston, TBA x-Saturday, May 27: Boston at Miami, TBA x-Monday, May 29: Miami at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceDenver 1, L.A. Lakers 0
