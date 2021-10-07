MILTON — Trailing Southern Columbia by two goals late in the second half, Milton would come back to tie the Tigers before Carter Lilley scored in double overtime to give the Black Panthers a 4-3 Heartland Athletic Conference-II victory Wednesday.
Joel Langdon and Evan Yoder scored in the final 5:30 of the second half to bring the Black Panthers back from a two-goal deficit and send the game into overtime.
And then in the 97th minute, Lilley scored unassisted to keep Milton (11-1, 8-0 HAC-II) rolling on the season with its 10th straight win.
Langdon added a goal in the first half for the Black Panthers, plus Conner Smith added a pair of assists as well.
Milton will go for its 11th win in a row at 4 p.m. Monday when the Black Panthers play at Mifflinburg for a HAC cross-over contest.
Milton 4, Southern Columbia 3at Milton Area High SchoolScoringFirst half
SC-Jimmy Bender, assist Chase Conway, 6:06; Milt-Joel Langdon, assist Conner Smith, 24:45; SC-Joey Singley, assist Conway, 37:03.
Second half
SC-Wyatt Roadarmel, unassisted, 68:40; Milt-Langdon, assist Dom Ballo, 74:30; Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Smith, 77:48.
Second overtime
Milt-Carter Lilley, unassisted, 96:32.
Shots: Milton, Milton, 16-5; Corners: Milton, 10-1; Saves:
Milton (Jonah Strobel), 1; SC (Savich Chapman), 8.
Mifflinburg 2
Jersey Shore 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats’ Anthony Serrano and Ashton Breed both scored in the second half to lead Mifflinburg past the Bulldogs in the Heartland-I matchup.
Kellen Beck assisted on both goals for Mifflinburg (3-7-1, 1-4-1 HAC-I), the second of which came with 8 minutes remaining.
Mifflinburg 2, Jersey Shore 0at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate SchoolScoringSecond half
Miff-Anthony Serrano, assist Kellen Beck, 29:00; Miff-Ashton Breed, assist Beck, 8:00.
Shots: 6-6; Corners: Jersey Shore, 5-3; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 9; Jersey Shore (G. Thomas), 11.
Lewisburg 1
Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Ian McKinney scored off an Alfred Romano assist in the first half to give the Green Dragons the close Heartland-I win over the Millionaires.
Tony Burns made four saves to get the win for Lewisburg (9-1-1, 6-0 HAC-I), which held decisive advantages in both shots and corners over Williamsport.
Lewisburg next hosts Loyalsock at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 1, Williamsport -0at WilliamsportScoringFirst half
Lew-Ian McKinney, assist Alfred Romano, 28:02.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-2; Saves:
Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 4; Williamsport (Sam Radulski), 11.
Other area scores:
Central Columbia 1, Shamokin 0 Danville 3, Shikellamy 0 Loyalsock 9, Hughesville 0 Selinsgrove 9, Montoursville 0
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 1
Shikellamy 0
MIFFLINBURG — Claire Hayes scored an unassisted goal with 8 minutes left in the third period, and the Wildcats held on to beat the Braves in the Heartland-I contest at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Mifflinburg (4-7-1, 3-2-1 HAC-I), which out-shot Shikellamy 11-0, next plays at Mifflin County at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 0at Mifflinburg Intermediate SchoolScoringThird quarter
Miff-Claire Hayes, unassisted, 8:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 11-0; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-5; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 0; Shikellamy, 10.
Midd-West 6
Warrior Run 0
MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs scored three goals in the first quarter to roll to the Heartland-II win over the Defenders.
Haley Carper made 14 saves to lead Warrior Run (2-7 overall), which next plays at Milton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Midd-West 6, Warrior Run 0at Midd-WestScoringFirst quarter
MW-Delaney Klingler, assist Abby Benner, 14:31; MW-Benner, unassisted, 11:11; MW-Sarah Shupp, assist Emily Kline, 4:29.
Second quarter
MW-Kline, assist Klingler, 3:22; MW-Klingler, assist Benner, :35.
Third quarter
MW-Marlo Spriggle, assist Klingler, 8:08.
Shots: MW, 20-1; Corners: MW, 7-5; Saves:
MW (Paris Seibel), 1; WR (Haley Carper), 14.
Girls tennis
Loyalsock 4
Lewisburg 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Bridget Kinnaman picked up a win at No. 3 singles for the Green Dragons, who fell to the Lancers in the Heartland-II matchup.
Kinnaman defeated Maggie Ryder, 6-4, 7-5 to highlight the match and keep Lewisburg (5-8 overall) from getting shut out.
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
at Loyalsock
Singles
1. Anna Hall (Loy) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Mia Blas (Loy) def. Katelyn Fessler, 6-4, 6-2.
3. Bridget Kinnaman (Lew) def. Maggie Ryder, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles
1. Maddy Hall-Izzy Dadzie (Loy) def. Grace Bruckhart-Kassie McTammany, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Kinjal Bhagat-Chole Kennedy (Loy) def. Sonja Johnson-Jenneye Pointer, 4-1 (forfeit due to injury).
Cross country
SELINSGROVE — Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger took fourth (20:26) in the girls race while teammates Kelsey Hoffman finished seventh (21:31) and Sienna Dunkleberger ninth (22:06) as Warrior Run topped Selinsgrove and Montoursville at the quad meet Tuesday at Selinsgrove.
Warrior Run’s Lillian Wertz took 11th.
On the boys side, Spencer Fogelman took 11th (18:55) while Liam Boyer was 16th for the Defenders.
Danville I5, Warrior Run 48 Danville 21, Montoursville 40 Danville 23, Selinsgrove 35 Selinsgrove 24, Montoursville 35 Selinsgrove 18, Warrior Run 43 Montoursville 21, Warrior Run 34 1. Rory Lieberman (D) 16:50; 2. Weston Fry (M) 17:28; 3. Derick Blair (S) 17:38; 4. Evan Klinger (D) 17:47; 5. Zach Wentz (S) 18:00; 6. Jonah Weaver (D) 18:03; 7. Noah Hepler (M) 18:09; 8. Dane Spahr (D) 18:17; 9. Gabriel Schaffer (S) 18:20; 10. Owen Crane (D) 18:54; 11. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 18:55; 12. Adam Gallo (D) 18:56; 13. Jarrett Lee (S) 19:07; 14. Conner Fitzgerald (D) 19:38; 15. Nathaniel Girmay (D) 19:48; 16. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:00; 17. Jack Watkins (M) 20:04; 18. Tyler Altman (D) 20:19; 19. Ben Malehorn (S) 20:22; 20. Will Magee (S) 20:29; 21. Jeremiah Sulouff (M) 20:48; 22. Michael Stebila (S) 21:00; 23. Brendon Long (S) 21:02; 24. Evan Metzger (S) 22:29; 25. Liam Winder (M) 23:23; 26. Elisha Cruz (S) 24:13; 27. Ryan Aguirre (M) 24:52; 28. Gabe Haines (D) 27:00; 29. Hayden Latsha (S) 27:17. Girls Danville 21, Montoursville 38 Danville 20, Warrior Run 37 Danville 15, Selinsgrove 50 Warrior Run 15, Selinsgrove 44 Warrior Run 24, Montoursville 31 Montoursville 18, Selinsgrove 43
1. Gabby Shearer (M) 19:16; 2. Coyla Bartholowmew (D) 19:25; 3. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 19:46; 4. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 20:26; 5. Hannah Bartholomew (D) 20:46; 6. Alivia Shen (D) 21:16; 7. Kelsey Hoffman (WR) 21:31; 8. Raya Pauling (M) 21:59; 9. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 22:06; 10. Abril Xu (D) 22:52; 11. Lillian Wertz (WR) 23:07; 12. Halie Marriott (M) 23:14; 13. Jedda Levy (D) 23:40; 14. Gianna Harvey (D) 24:14; 15. Sarah Miller (WR) 25:17; 16. Maryrose Molina Shuman (S) 25:34; 17. Peyton Ranck (WR) 25:51; 18. Karleigh McKenna (M) 26:14; 19. Maddie Miller (S) 26:27; 20. Emma Chilen (M) 28:43; 21. Emily Rakestraw (M) 29:58; 22. Ella Hummel (D) 30:27; 23. Leila Shrek (M) 30:30; 24. Emma McMurray (M) 31:59; 25. Julie Kline (S) 34:05; 26. Lucy Ensllng (S) 36:05; 27. Vanessa Slavishak (S) 39:21.
