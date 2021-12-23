LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons took undefeated Shamokin to the brink of its first loss, but the Indians held off a late rally to take a 39-38 Heartland-I victory Wednesday.
Maddie Still and Sophie Kilbride scored 10 points apiece to help guide a comeback attempt for Lewisburg (0-5, 0-4 HAC-I), which outscored Shamokin (5-0) 16-8 in the final period.
Still added nine rebounds, four steals and two assists, plus Kilbride also had six rebounds, five steals and an assist. In addition, Keeley Baker pulled down 12 rebounds and had two steals.
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Shamokin 39, Lewisburg 38at Lewisburg
Shamokin 10 11 10 8 — 39 Lewisburg 9 6 7 16 — 38
Shamokin (5-0) 39
Abby Carpentier 0 0-0 0; Carly Nye 3 2-8 8; Des Michaels 0 0-0 0; Madi Lippay 3 0-0 6; Anastasia Wetzel 3 0-0 6; Payten Puttmann 0 0-0 0; Stephanie Rudy 0 0-0 0; Ally Waugh 3 0-3 6; Delilah Nazih 6 1-3 13.
Totals:
18 3-14 39.
3-point goals:
None.
Lewisburg (0-5) 38
Maddie Materne 1 0-0 2; Sydney Bolinsky 2 1-6 5; Maddie Still 5 0-1 10; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 4 2-3 10; Keeley Baker 2 5-8 9.
Totals:
15 8-18 38.
3-point goals:
None.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 49-25. High scorer: Lewisburg, Bozella, 13.
Southern Columbia 58
Warrior Run 35
TURBOTVILLE — Three Tigers scored in double figures as the Defenders fell in the Heartland-II matchup.
Summer Tillett and Loren Gehret tallied 14 points apiece to lead Southern (6-0 overall).
Emily McKee, however, led all scorers with 21 points for Warrior Run (0-3), which will host Sullivan County at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a first-round game of the Warrior Run Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Southern Columbia 58, Warrior Run 35at Warrior Run
Southern 17 13 12 16 — 58 Warrior Run 6 8 12 9 — 35
Southern (6-0) 58
Alli Griscavage 5 2-2 12; Summer Tillett 7 0-2 14; MaKenzie Palacz 2 1-2 5; Tatum Klebon 2 0-2 4; Loren Gehret 4 6-8 14; Ava Novak 4 0-0 9; Colby Bernhard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24 9-16 58.
3-point goals:
Novak.
Warrior Run (0-3) 35
Leah Grow 0 0-2 0; Alexis Hudson 2 0-1 4; Alayna Wilkins 3 1-2 8; Kelsey Hoffman 0 0-0 0; Lillian Wertz 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 8 4-6 21; Abby Evans 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
14 5-13 35.
3-point goals:
Wilkins, McKee.
JV score: WR, 46-14. High scorer: WR, Hoffman, 12.
