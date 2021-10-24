The top-seeded Lewisburg (10-4-1) field hockey team will take on No. 8 Midd-West (7-10-1) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Selinsgrove Area High School.
No. 4 Central Columbia (10-5-3) will take on No. 5 Line Mountain (7-9-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Selinsgrove.
In the lower half of the bracket, No. 3 Bloomsburg (11-5-2) will take on No. 6 Benton (10-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Central Columbia High School.
No. 2 Muncy (15-2) will match up with No. 7 Mifflinburg (8-9-1) at 7 p.m. at Central Columbia.
Two teams advance from District 4 to the PIAA Tournament, which kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.