BANNER ELK, N.C. – The Lees-McRae men’s and women’s cross country teams will head to Frank Liske Park in Concord, N.C. on Friday to compete in the Conference Carolinas Cross Country Championship.
Both of the men’s and women’s 5k races will be split into two heats with the women’s race slated for 1:30 p.m. (Heat 1) and 2:20 p.m. (Heat 2). The men’s races are scheduled for 3:10 p.m. (Heat 1) and 4:00 p.m. (Heat 2). Lees-McRae student-athletes will be split up and run in each of the four races. The event will conclude with the awards presentation at 4:45 p.m.
This is the first race of the 2021 campaign for the Bobcats, as their season was postponed to the spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The men’s cross country team was picked third in the Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll with All-Conference Carolinas runner Tristin Bertie, junior Garrett Ybarra and sophomore Elias Zajicek all recognized as Athletes to Watch. Bertie, Ybarra and Zajicek all finished in the top-25 in last year’s conference meet and are all poised to make a statement at this year’s championship.
The women’s cross country team was picked ninth in the preseason poll, with All-Conference Carolinas runner Deanna Betzer, a graduate of Milton Area High School, sophomore McKenzie Lawrence and freshman Megan Deal all being recognized as Preseason Athletes to Watch. Betzer, who finished 12th in last year’s conference meet, Lawrence and Deal are all poised to take the next step this year at the championship meet.
Bucknell lacrosse duo named to preseason All-American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bucknell’s Travis Talarico and Harry Wellford were selected to the 2021 USILA/Warrior and New Balance Preseason All-American Team, the organization announced Wednesday.
The Bison duo made the Honorable Mention Team. Talarico, a junior defenseman, was previously named a 2020 Honorable Mention All-American by Inside Lacrosse.
A year ago, Talarico was in the midst of a breakout campaign when the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 public health threat. The Bison leader with 15 caused turnovers, he also finished first among defensemen, and third overall, with 23 ground balls.
Talarico averaged 2.50 caused turnovers per game, tied for fourth nationally. He caused multiple turnovers in five games and collected multiple ground balls in every game. He will enter the 2021 campaign with 45 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers in 20 career games.
Wellford, a sophomore midfielder, was the lone freshman to start all six of the Bison’s 2020 contests. He finished fourth among Bison in goals (10) and points (12) and was selected as the Patriot League Rookie of the Week after accounting for four goals during Bucknell’s game-winning 8-3 run at Bryant.
