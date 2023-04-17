SELINSGROVE — Plenty of meet records were set during Saturday’s Don Wilhour Classic at Selinsgrove Area High School, 12 of them to be exact, and two came from athletes from The Standard-Journal’s coverage area.
In the boys’ meet, Lewisburg senior Thomas Hess set a new record in winning the 800-meter run. Thomas ran a 1:53.94, which broke the previous mark of 1:59.48 set by Mount Carmel’s David Fletcher in 2016.
Also winning on Saturday was Milton’s Ryan Bickhart, who won the 3200 in 9:47.28.
In addition, Lewisburg’s Jonathan Hess was second in the 1600 (4:30.22), Milton’s A.J. Wendt was second in the high jump (5-10) and teammate Joel Langdon was fourth at the same height, and the Green Dragons’ 3200R team was second in 8:12.20.
On the girls’ side, Warrior Run’s Aurora Cieslukowski set a meet record in the pole vault. Cieslukowski won with a vault of 11 feet, 7 inches to break the mark of 11-6 set by Loyalsock’s Hailey Zurich in 2019.
Other first-place finishes came from Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa in the 1600 (5:14.68) as well as the 3200 relay (9:57.66). Other members of the relay team for the Green Dragons were Caroline Blakeslee, Kate Batkowski and Lauren Schwartz.
“Baylee came into this weekend with a great attitude and a desire to compete for her teammates. Her 2:23 anchor leg on the 4x800 relay — against an excellent Hughesville opponent — was inspired by them. She parlayed that into a strong race against a deep field of talented 1600m runners. Her time is a good place to be at this point of the season,” said her father and coach, Michael Espinosa.
Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez also won the javelin (127-11) — more than 11 feet ahead of teammate Morgan Reiner (116-8).
Espinosa added a second-place finish in the 3200 (11:29.61), plus Alanna Jacob was third (11:32.49), and Blakeslee was the runner-up in the 100 (12.88). Lewisburg’s 1600 relay team also was second in 4:11.59.
“In her first invitational 3200m race, which was her third event of the day, Baylee competed very well and showed great strength and stamina. It was a good learning experience in what was an excellent meet overall. Our area has such depth in every event that these athletes bring out the best in each other,” said coach Espinosa.
“Our 4x800m relay had a goal to run sub 10:00 at Selinsgrove and were thrilled to have such stellar competition. We discussed beforehand the importance of racing for our best time and pushing ourselves for our teammates. I couldn’t be happier with how the race played out. Each leg took her best chance to run hard and get pulled along by the field.”
Don Wilhour Classic
at Selinsgrove High School’s Bolig Field
Boys’ results
100: 1. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 11.14; 2. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 11.28; 3. Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia, 11.41; 4, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 11.48; 5. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 11.52; 6. Jason Alderson, Shamokin, 11.59.
200: 1. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 22.27; 2. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 22.79; 3. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 23.10; 4. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 23.14; 5. Mason Winslow, Montoursville, 23.19; 6. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 23.31.
400: 1. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 49.95 (meet record – previous mark of 50.61 set in 2016 by Brian Zimmerman of Mifflinburg); 2. Benny Delbaugh, Shamokin, 50.65; 3. Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 51.92; 4. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 52.21; 5. Travis Stoker, Southern Columbia, 52.85; 6. Billy Rishel, Mount Carmel, 52.91.
800: 1. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:53.94 (meet record – previous mark of 1:59.48 set in 2016 by David Fletcher of Mount Carmel); 2. Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 1:54.68; 3. Zane Cassell, Greenwood, 1:56.99; 4. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport, 2:03.30; 5. Dylan Way, Elk Lake, 2:03.91; 6. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 2:04.39.
1600: 1. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 4:20.44 (meet record – previous mark of 4:21.30 set in 2016 by David Fletcher of Mount Carmel); 2. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 4:30.22; 3. Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg, 4:31.35; 4. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 4:33.21; 5. Dane Spahr, Danville, 4:34.12; 6. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 4:34.14.
3200: 1. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 9:47.28; 2. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 10:04.03; 3. Kendel Jones, Elk Lake, 10:06.00; 4. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 10:08.28; 5. Nathanial Girmay, Danville, 10:09.56; 6. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 10:09.98.
110 hurdles: 1. Carter Diakite, Williamsport, 15.81; 2. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 15.84; 3. Aiden Huntington, Central Columbia, 16.00; 4. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 16.18; 5. Tyler Kitchens, Lewisburg, 16.28; 6. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.32.
300 hurdles: 1. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy, 41.38; 2. Brady Deivert, Selinsgrove, 41.53; 3. Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 41.78; 4. Danny Marzeski, Southern Columbia, 42.08; 5. Aiden Turner, Williamsport, 42.61; 6. Carlos Stuter, Selinsgrove, 43.06.
4x100 relay: 1. Shikellamy (Luke Snyder, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Bryce Morgan, Chase Morgan), 43.52 (meet record – previous mark of 43.60 set in 2022 by Williamsport); 2. Williamsport, 44:16; 3. Central Columbia, 44.31; 4. Shamokin, 44.56; 5. Selinsgrove, 44.57; 6. Southern Columbia, 44.65.
4x400 relay: 1. Shamokin (Ryder Zulkowski, Benny Delbaugh, Chase Pensyl, Colton Lynch), 3:23.06 (meet record – previous mark of 3:26.51 set in 2019 by Central Columbia); 2. Shikellamy, 3:28.38; 3. Williamsport, 3:30.44; 4. Midd-West, 3:33.28; 5. Selinsgrove, 3:36.28; 6. Montoursville, 3:36.61.
4x800 relay: 1. Shikellamy (Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz, Bailey Hallman, Tim Gale), 8:05.88 (meet record – previous mark of 8:14.61 set in 2019 by Lewisburg); 2. Lewisburg, 8:12.20; 3. Williamsport, 8:17.38; 4. Hughesville, 8:26.84; 5. Greenwood, 8:27.66; 6, Montoursville, 8:30.95.
High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl, Shamokin, 6-0; 2. A.J. Wendt, Milton, 5-10; 3. Michael Stebila, Selinsgrove, 5-10; 4. Joel Langdon, Milton, 5-10; 5. Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia, 5-10; 6. (tie) Ben Rohrbach, Central Columbia and Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 5-10.
Long jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 20-8; 2. Kyreek Bradshaw, Williamsport, 20-1½; 3. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 20-1; 4. Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel, 20-0¼; 5. Luke Taylor, Greenwood, 19-11; 6. Sean Grodotzke, Mifflinburg, 19-6.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 13-6; 2. A.J. Wendt, Milton, 13-0; 3. Andy Hallman, Shikellamy, 12-0; 4. Isaac Butler, Warrior Run, 12-0; 5. (tie) Indigo Koch, Williamsport and Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 11-6.
Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 45-4 (meet record – previous mark of 44-5 set in 2011 by Mike Rodriguez of Selinsgrove); 2. Jason Alderson, Shamokin, 42-11; 3. Hobi Forti, Mount Carmel, 42-1; 4. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 41-3; 5. Ashton Krall, Milton, 40-7; 6. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy, 40-4½.
Discus: 1. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 150-1; 2. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 143-7; 3. Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin, 138-10; 4. Ethan Turber, Shikellamy, 133-11; 5. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 132-11; 6. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 132-1.
Javelin: 1. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 198-3 (meet record – previous mark of 190-8 set in 2014 by Joshua Brown of Selinsgrove); 2. Lincoln Huber, Central Columbia, 179-9; 3. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 176-2; 4. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 160-9; 5. Jace Brandt, Milton, 159-10; 6. Jayden McKeen, Shamokin, 158-8.
Shot put: 1. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 52-9; 2. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 51-9¾; 3. (tie) Nariq Burks, Williamsport and Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 46-1¼; 5. Jacob Palfreyman, Wyalusing, 45-7¼; 6. Miles Aurand, Midd-West, 45-7.
Girls’ results
100: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.44 (meet record – previous mark of 12.51 set in 2019 by Megan Hoffman of Selinsgrove); 2. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 12.88; 3. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.96; 4. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 13.27; 5. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 13.32; 6. Keyana Springman, Williamsport, 13.39.
200: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 25.32 (meet record – previous mark of 25.86 set in 2019 by Megan Hoffman of Selinsgrove); 2. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 26.10; 3. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 26.39; 4. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 27.32; 5. Raygan Lust, Warrior Run, 27.61; 6. Christine Horning, Shamokin, 27.73.
400: 1. Elli Ronk, Shikellamy, 1:00.00; 2. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 1:01.03; 3. Stephanie Summerville, Montrose, 1:01.28; 4. Elizabeth Shultz, Williamsport, 1:01.73; 5. Haley Bull, Central Columbia, 1:01.77; 6. Raygan Lust, Warrior Run, 1:01.87.
800: 1. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:15.77 (meet record – previous mark of 2:22.96 set in 2018 by Tina Capparell of Marian Catholic); 2. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:21.41; 3. Alexis Bressi, Shamokin, 2:22.91; 4. Paige Brewer, Montrose, 2:28.86; 5. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 2:29.66; 6. Avery Kerr, Montrose, 2:29.72.
1600: 1. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 5:14.68; 2. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 5:16.07; 3. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:19.54; 4. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 5:21.70; 5. Kamryn Kramer, 5:22.52; 6. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 5:33.87.
3200: 1. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:22.21; 2. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 11:29.61; 3. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 11:32.49; 4. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:34.87; 5. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:05.03; 6. Maya Sak, Lewisburg, 12:21.61.
100 hurdles: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 15.75; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16.00; 3. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 16.36; 4. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.64; 5. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 16.86; 6. Camden Wasielewski, Bloomsburg, 16.93.
300 hurdles: 1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 46.90 (meet record – previous mark of 47.33 set in 2019 by Paityn Wirth of Greenwood); 2. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 47.82; 3. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 48.11; 4. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 48.81; 5. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 48.89; 6. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 49.23.
4x100 relay: 1. Central Columbia (Haley Bull, Kendra Stout, Madelyn Blake, Liberty Gearinger), 49.50 (meet record – previous mark of 50.35 set in 2015 by Williamsport); 2. Williamsport, 50.35; 3. Shikellamy, 50.63; 4. Bloomsburg, 51.02; 5. Southern Columbia, 52.25; 6. Shamokin, 52.69.
4x400 relay: 1. Central Columbia (Madelyn Blake, Liberty Gearinger, Haley Bull, Kendra Stout), 4:01.05 (meet record – previous mark of 4:07.90 set in 2019 by Lewisburg); 2. Lewisburg, 4:11.59; 3. Shikellamy, 4:13.40; 4. Southern Columbia, 4:13.87; 5. Shamokin, 4:15.73; 6. Warrior Run, 4:17.49.
4x800 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Caroline Blakeslee, Katherine Batkowski, Lauren Schwartz, Baylee Espinosa), 9:57.66; 2. Hughesville, 10:01.62; 3. Southern Columbia, 10:04.92; 4. Shikellamy, 10:05.09; 5. Montrose, 10:06.90; 6. Warrior Run, 10:14.30.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Shamokin, 5-0; 2. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 4-10; 3. (tie) Maddy Hall, Loyalsock and Hannah Fourspring, Mount Carmel, 4-10; 5. Carly Nye, Shamokin, 4-8; 6. Chloe Rishel, Mount Carmel, 4-8.
Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 17-3¼ (meet record – previous mark of 17-2½ set in 2021 by Sophia Gardner of Loyalsock); 2. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 16-6½; 3. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 16-6¼; 4. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16-5¾; 5. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove, 15-11¼; 6. Katie Hughes, Loyalsock, 15-9.
Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, 11-7 (meet record – previous mark of 11-6 set in 2019 by Hailey Zurich of Loyalsock); 2. Kendall Sims, Montoursville, 10-6; 3. Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg, 10-0; 4. Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, 9-6; 5. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 9-6; 6. Aly Bingaman, Shikellamy, 8-6.
Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 36-7 (meet record – previous mark of 34-10 set in 2014 by Britni Phillips of Bloomsburg); 2. Jenna Pizzoli, Mount Carmel, 33-6; 3. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 32-4¾; 4. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 32-3½; 5. Ar’rianna Claiborne, Williamsport, 32-2¾; 6. Anna Seeley, Montgomery, 32-2.
Discus: 1. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 114-2; 2. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 108-11; 3. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 101-7; 4. Cassandra McGinley, Bloomsburg, 101-2; 5. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 99-3; 6. Chloe Sauer, Midd-West, 98-2.
Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 127-11; 2. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 116-8; 3. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 112-2; 4. Emma Engelke, Mount Carmel, 107-0; 5. Cassi Ronk, Shikellamy, 104-9; 6. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 104-0.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 40-3; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 38-5¼; 3. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 36-3¼; 4. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 35-1; 5. Shakiya Stapleton, Selinsgrove, 34-9¾; 6. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 33-4¾.
