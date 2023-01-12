LEWISBURG — Xander Rice scored 18 points and Andre Screen added 12, but Loyola held the lead the entire game on its way to a 67-57 victory over Bucknell in Patriot League men’s basketball action Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. Freshman guard Deon Perry led the Greyhounds with a career-high 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
Rice (6-for-12) and Screen (5-for-7) combined to make 11 of 19 field goals, but the rest of the Bucknell roster shot 7-for-30 as the team’s recent offensive struggles continued. Overall, the Bison shot 36.7 percent for the contest, while Loyola shot 45.8 percent.
Bucknell (7-11, 0-5 PL) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before narrowing its deficit to six points at halftime. There were two key junctures in the second half when the Bison drew close but could not get over the hump.
Rice’s 3-pointer four minutes into the half made it a one-point game at 37-36, but Perry and David Brown III hit threes on Loyola’s next two possessions. A Chris Kuzemka trey made it a 13-3 run, and Perry’s free throw with 10:12 to play gave the Greyhounds their largest lead of 13 points at 56-43.
Bucknell got right back in it after a pair of Jack Forrest 3-pointers and a baseline jumper by Rice. The latter made it a 57-51 game, but the Bison then came up empty on three straight chances to narrow the deficit closer than six. Loyola had gone 6:15 without a field goal when Jaylin Andrews hit a desperation three at the end of the shot clock. Alex Timmerman answered with a layup, but a tough jumper by Perry and a transition layup by Brown elevated Loyola’s lead back into double digits with 3:32 to play.
Loyola went just 3-for-8 from the foul line, including two missed front ends of 1-and-1s, in the late stages of the game, but the Bison could only manage an Elvin Edmonds IV 3-pointer in the final four minutes.
Edmonds finished with eight points, three assists, and two steals, and Forrest had his most productive game as a Bison with nine points and six rebounds off the bench. Bucknell finished with a 31-30 rebounding advantage.
The Bison now head on the road to face first-place Colgate, which improved to 5-0 in Patriot League play on Wednesday with a 77-71 win over Boston University.
Loyola (Md.) 67, Bucknell 57
Dike 2-6 0-0 4, Faure 1-4 5-8 7, Andrews 4-8 2-3 11, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Perry 7-13 3-6 22, Kuzemka 4-8 1-2 12, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, Commander 1-2 0-0 2, V.Ilic 1-2 0-0 2, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-48 13-21 67.
Motta 0-1 0-0 0, Screen 5-7 2-2 12, Timmerman 2-8 1-2 5, Edmonds 2-7 3-4 8, Rice 6-12 4-4 18, Forrest 3-9 0-0 9, Bijiek 0-1 2-3 2, Adoh 0-2 3-4 3, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, Fulton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-49 15-19 57.
Halftime: Loyola (Md.) 31-25. 3-point goals: Loyola (Md.) 10-23 (Perry 5-10, Kuzemka 3-5, Brown 1-1, Andrews 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dike 0-2), Bucknell 6-19 (Forrest 3-6, Rice 2-4, Edmonds 1-3, Bijiek 0-1, Motta 0-1, Timmerman 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1, Adoh 0-2). Rebounds: Loyola (Md.) 29 (Dike 9), Bucknell 28 (Forrest 6). Assists: Loyola (Md.) 14 (Perry 4), Bucknell 11 (Edmonds 3). Total fouls: Loyola (Md.) 15, Bucknell 21. A: 846.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.