LEWISBURG — Xander Rice scored 18 points and Andre Screen added 12, but Loyola held the lead the entire game on its way to a 67-57 victory over Bucknell in Patriot League men’s basketball action Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. Freshman guard Deon Perry led the Greyhounds with a career-high 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Rice (6-for-12) and Screen (5-for-7) combined to make 11 of 19 field goals, but the rest of the Bucknell roster shot 7-for-30 as the team’s recent offensive struggles continued. Overall, the Bison shot 36.7 percent for the contest, while Loyola shot 45.8 percent.

