WILLIAMSPORT — Nolan Wosman’s three-run double capped a four-run fifth inning to pace the Williamsport Crosscutters’ 5-2 win over the Frederick Keys on Tuesday.
Wosman ended the night 1-for-4 with a double and three runs driven in. Michael Turconi drove in the other two Cutters’ runs, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles.
Troy Taylor earned his second win of the season, working five strong innings in his third start. Taylor allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out a team-high five. The Crosscutters bullpen worked four scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and three walks, striking out six on the night.
Hunter Caudelle earned his second save of the season, working a scoreless ninth. Crosscutters pitching has struck out 10 or more batters in each of their last seven home games, totaling 87 strike outs at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
The three Cutters doubles are the second most in a single game this season for Williamsport, one shy of their single game high of four doubles.
Williamsport (11-7-1) continues its series with Frederick at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.