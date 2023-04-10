College
BaseballLafayette 17, Bucknell 11Notes:
The Bison pounded out 11 runs on 14 hits on Sunday, but the Bison could not keep up with Lafayette’s surging offense and dropped the series finale 17-11 at Kamine Stadium. The Leopards took the final two games of the weekend series, but the Bison claimed the season series three games to two. Billy Kender and Grant Voytovich homered, and Sean Keys collected three more hits and drove in a pair for the Bison, who are now 15-16 overall and 8-7 in the Patriot League. Bucknell jumped out to an 8-3 lead, but the Leopards (10-23, 6-5 PL) scored 14 runs in their final four turns at bat.
SoftballSaturdayGame 1: E. Stroudsburg 8, Lock Haven 2Game 2: Lock Haven 5, E. Stroudsburg 3Notes:
Lock Haven (17-15, 7-9 PSAC East) rallied late in game two to secure a win and split with visiting East Stroudsburg (23-11, 11-5 PSAC East) today in PSAC Eastern Division action. In game 1, and despite the loss, Mifflinburg High’s Delaney Good had another remarkable game at the plate. She was 3-for-4 with a run scored. In game 2, Good scored a run in the bottom of the third and she also had a hit in the game. The hit was a big one as it marked her 54th hit of the season, and pushed her over 100 for her career. With 54 hits this season, she’s nearing the all-time top-10 for a single season.
Men’s track and fieldSaturdayLock Haven at Susquehanna InvitationalNote:
Lock Haven put on a show Saturday as the Bald Eagles dominated the field at the Susquehanna Easter Invitational. Milton High’s Tanner Walter was third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:04.49.
Men’s tennisBucknell 6, Lafayette 1Notes:
A 6-0 win from seniors Nick Mueller and Michael Owen at No. 1 doubles set the tone for the day, and the Bison defeated Lafayette on Sunday afternoon. The Bison bounced back from a close loss to Navy a day earlier and improved to 13-6 on the season and 3-2 in Patriot League play. Brendan McDonald and Tim Zelikovsky clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win at No. 3, and then Bison went on to post five straight-set singles wins against the Leopards (2-10, 1-3 PL).
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 9 0 1.000 _ New York 6 3 .667 3 Toronto 6 4 .600 3½ Boston 5 4 .556 4 Baltimore 4 5 .444 5
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 3 .667 _ Cleveland 6 4 .600 ½ Chicago 4 6 .400 2½ Kansas City 3 7 .300 3½ Detroit 2 7 .222 4
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 4 .556 _ Texas 5 4 .556 _ Houston 4 6 .400 1½ Seattle 4 6 .400 1½ Oakland 2 7 .222 3
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 6 3 .667 _ New York 5 5 .500 1½ Miami 4 6 .400 2½ Philadelphia 3 6 .333 3 Washington 3 7 .300 3½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 2 .778 _ Pittsburgh 6 3 .667 1 Chicago 4 4 .500 2½ Cincinnati 4 4 .500 2½ St. Louis 3 6 .333 4
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 6 4 .600 _ San Diego 5 4 .556 ½ Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1 San Francisco 4 5 .444 1½ Colorado 4 6 .400 2
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Houston 6 Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5 Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0 Boston 14, Detroit 5 Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3 Seattle 3, Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1 L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5
Sunday’s Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0 Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3 Houston 5, Minnesota 1 Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2 Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1 Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-1), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m. Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m. Oakland (Sears 0-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 2-0), 6:35 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2 Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3 Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0 San Diego 4, Atlanta 1 Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 8 Washington 7, Colorado 6
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0 Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2 Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1 Colorado 7, Washington 6 San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1 Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 6:35 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 7:20 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 9:38 p.m. Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-1), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-2), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
y-Boston 57 25 .695 — x-Philadelphia 54 28 .659 3 x-New York 47 35 .573 10 x-Brooklyn 45 37 .549 12 Toronto 41 41 .500 16
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 44 38 .537 — Atlanta 41 41 .500 3 Washington 35 47 .427 9 Orlando 34 48 .415 10 Charlotte 27 55 .329 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 58 24 .707 — x-Cleveland 51 31 .622 7 Chicago 40 42 .488 18 Indiana 35 47 .427 23 Detroit 17 65 .207 41
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 51 31 .622 — New Orleans 42 40 .512 9 Dallas 38 44 .463 13 Houston 22 60 .268 29 San Antonio 22 60 .268 29
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
z-Denver 53 29 .646 — Minnesota 42 40 .512 11 Oklahoma City 40 42 .488 13 Utah 37 45 .451 16 Portland 33 49 .402 20
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
y-Sacramento 48 34 .585 — x-Phoenix 45 37 .549 3 L.A. Clippers 44 38 .537 4 Golden State 44 38 .537 4 L.A. Lakers 43 39 .524 5 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
Utah 118, Denver 114 L.A. Clippers 136, Portland 125 Minnesota 151, San Antonio 131
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 121, Milwaukee 105 Boston 120, Atlanta 114 Charlotte 106, Cleveland 95 Chicago 103, Detroit 81 Houston 114, Washington 109 Philadelphia 134, Brooklyn 105 Miami 123, Orlando 110 Indiana 141, New York 136 San Antonio 138, Dallas 117 Oklahoma City 115, Memphis 100 Golden State 157, Portland 101 Denver 109, Sacramento 95 L.A. Lakers 128, Utah 117 L.A. Clippers 119, Phoenix 114 Minnesota 113, New Orleans 108
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, TBA (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, TBA (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 80 63 12 5 131 295 171 x-Toronto 79 47 21 11 105 270 216 x-Tampa Bay 80 45 29 6 96 275 250 Florida 80 42 31 7 91 285 265 Buffalo 78 39 32 7 85 282 287 Ottawa 80 38 35 7 83 255 265 Detroit 79 35 34 10 80 238 264 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 79 50 20 9 109 254 205 x-New Jersey 80 50 22 8 108 280 220 x-N.Y. Rangers 80 47 21 12 106 273 213 N.Y. Islanders 80 41 30 9 91 237 215 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 Washington 79 34 36 9 77 244 253 Philadelphia 80 29 38 13 71 213 270 Columbus 79 24 47 8 56 206 319
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 78 48 24 6 102 266 215 x-Dallas 79 44 21 14 102 273 215 x-Minnesota 79 45 24 10 100 238 216 Winnipeg 79 44 32 3 91 237 218 Nashville 79 40 31 8 88 219 229 St. Louis 80 37 36 7 81 261 295 Arizona 80 28 39 13 69 223 290 Chicago 79 25 48 6 56 193 290
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 x-Los Angeles 80 45 25 10 100 272 254 x-Seattle 79 45 26 8 98 283 248 Calgary 80 37 27 16 90 258 249 Vancouver 79 36 36 7 79 269 292 San Jose 79 22 41 16 60 229 307 Anaheim 79 23 45 11 57 200 325 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 4, Carolina 3 Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1 Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO Edmonton 6, San Jose 1 Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0 Winnipeg 2, Nashville 0 Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 7, Montreal 1 Florida 4, Washington 2 N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3 Boston 2, New Jersey 1 Seattle 7, Chicago 3 Vancouver 3, Calgary 2, SO Colorado 4, Los Angeles 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3 Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m. Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
