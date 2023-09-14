MIDDLEBURG — Mifflinburg’s field hockey team has been knocked from the unbeatens after Midd-West tallied a pair of first-half goals in a 2-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest Wednesday at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
Bailey McCoy scored for Midd-West (4-1) in 5:27 into the first quarter, and then Maesyn Franquet gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead by scoring off a Mekenna Franquet assist with 10:01 to go before halftime.
“I’m super proud of how my girls conducted themselves all throughout the game,” said Mifflinburg coach Emily Stauffer. “We fought the entire 60 minutes.”
Lilee Dorman made five saves to keep the Wildcats in the game.
Mifflinburg will look to get back on the winning side Saturday when it plays at East Juniata at 11 a.m.
“We grow every game, and every quarter,” said Stauffer.
Midd-West 2, Mifflinburg 0
At Midd-West
First quarter
MW-Bailey McCoy, assist Maesyn Franquet, 9:33.
Second quarter
MW-Franquet, assist Mekenna Franquet, 10:01.
Shots on goal: Midd-West, 7-4; Penalty corners: Midd-West, 9-3; Saves: Midd-West 5 (Alleah Feltman); Mifflinburg 5 (Lilee Dorman).
Girls soccer
Milton 11,
Mount Carmel 1
MILTON – Mackenzie Lopez, Sammy Roarty and Lauryn Aunkst scored two goals apiece to lead the Black Panthers to a convincing HAC-II victory over the Red Tornadoes at Alumni Stadium.
Also finding the back of the net for Milton (4-0, 2-0 HAC-II) were Maddie Zeiber, Addison Wenzel, Makayla Loreman, Kiley Long and Olivia Heise.
Getting assists in the contest were Lopez (2), Roarty (2), Zeiber (2), Wenzel (1), Claire Souder (1) and Abbey Saber.
Milton is next at Hughesville at 7 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 5,
Midd-West 0
TURBOTVILLE – The Defenders scored three times in the first half to pull away from the Mustangs and take the HAC-II win.
Maura Woland, Natalie Hall and Alexa Swartchick tallied the goals in the first half for Warrior Run (5-2, 2-0 HAC-II).
And in the second half for the Defenders, Raygan Lust scored twice to put the game away.
Getting assists for Warrior Run were Scarlett Dunkleberger (2) and Katie Zaktansky.
Addy Ohnmeiss made six saves to get the shutout for the Defenders, who led in shots (22-6) and corners (9-2).
Warrior Run next hosts Central Mountain at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 5,
Shamokin 1
COAL TOWNSHIP – Madison VanBuskirk scored a goal in each half as the Green Dragons cruised to the HAC-I victory over the Indians.
VanBuskirk and Caroline Blakeslee both scored in the final 5:23 of the first half to give Lewisburg a 2-0 halftime lead.
Carly Nye led off the second half with a goal for Shamokin, but the Green Dragons (3-3, 2-0 HAC-I) answered right back with goals from Kate Batkowski, VanBuskirk and Addison Altoft to gain some separation.
Lewisburg travels to Camp Hill on Saturday to play Trinity in a 3:30 p.m. match.
Lewisburg 5, Shamokin 1
At Shamokin
First half
Lew-Caroline Blakeslee, unassisted, 5:23.
Lew-Madison VanBuskirk, unassisted, 4:06.
Second half
Sham-Carly Nye, unassisted, 33:45.
Lew-Kate Batkowski, unassisted, 26:18.
Lew-Addison Altoft, unassisted, 3:47.
Shots: Lewisburg, 16-5; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 4-0; Saves: Lewisburg 4 (Izzy Wood); Shamokin, 11.
Hughesville 4,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats were held out of the goal until the 78th minute as they fell in the HAC-II matchup.
Sarah Fritz scored unassisted for Mifflinburg (1-5, 0-2 HAC-II) with 2:09 left in the game.
Laura Darrup made nine saves for the Wildcats, who trailed in both shots (17-6) and corner kicks (1-0).
Mifflinburg next hits the road to face Danville at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Hughesville 4, Mifflinburg 1
At Mifflinburg
First half
Hugh-Makenzi Leitenberger, assist Kylie Temple, 15:07.
Hugh-Temple, assist Aly Taggart, 26:10.
Second half
Hugh-Temple, assist Leitenberger, 47:24.
Hugh-Taggart, unassisted, 68:45.
Miff-Sarah Fritz, unassisted, 77:51.
Shots: Hughesville, 17-6; Corners: Hughesville, 1-0; Saves: Hughesville 4 (Bailey Gavitt), Mifflinburg 9 (Laura Darrup).
Girls Tennis
Hughesville 4,
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG – The Spartans’ shutout attempt was spoiled as the Green Dragons’s win at No. 2 doubles highlighted the match for the hosts.
Christina Zheng and Diana Zheng beat Rebecca Roberts and Maya Snyder, 6-2, 6-4 to get the lone win on the day for Lewisburg (5-4), which is next scheduled to face Montoursville today as part of the Montgomery Queens of the Court Tournament.
Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1
At Lewisburg
Singles
1. Sarah Buck (H) def. Erin Lowthert, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Annaka Bruder (H) def. Annabelle Jiang, 6-4, 6-2.
3. Kaitlyn Meyers (H) def. Dayssi Weis, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Georgia Randall-Breanna Bobak (H) def. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng (L) def. Rebecca Roberts-Maya Snyder, 6-2, 6-4.
Central Columbia 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG – The Blue Jays took care of the Wildcats and swept their way to the HAC-II win. Mifflinburg (0-8) next hosts Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. today.
Central Columbia 5, Mifflinburg 0
At Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Claudia Brindisi (CC) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Vy Nguyen (CC) def. Holly Swartz, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Mackenzie Masker-Meredith Mills (CC) def. Kaelynn Wagner-Chloe Albright, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Brena Bogert-Allyssa Weaver (CC) def. Alyson Houseknecht-Emily McAuliffe, 6-0, 6-0.
From Tuesday
Danville 5, Milton 0
Singles
1. Josie Bendle (D) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Mehak Kotru (D) def. Abbey Kitchen, 6-2, 6-1.
3. Gyovanna Sundaresan (D) def. Kyleigh Snyder, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Amelia Benjamin-Elyse Spahr (D) def. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg, 6-4, 6-3.
2. Hazel Gatski-Cassie Shellenberger (D) def. Emma King-Emily Waltman, 6-4, 6-3.
