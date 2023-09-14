MIDDLEBURG — Mifflinburg’s field hockey team has been knocked from the unbeatens after Midd-West tallied a pair of first-half goals in a 2-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest Wednesday at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.

Bailey McCoy scored for Midd-West (4-1) in 5:27 into the first quarter, and then Maesyn Franquet gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead by scoring off a Mekenna Franquet assist with 10:01 to go before halftime.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

