Milton earned the No. 2 seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs while Lewisburg will be the No. 4 seed in the 4A playoffs.
3A (Friday)
Milton will take on No. 7 North Penn-Mansfield at 7 p.m. in quarterfinal action at Central Columbia. The winner gets the winner of No. 3 Montoursville and No. 6 Athens, to be played at 7 at Montoursville.
No. 1 Danville earned a bye and will take on the winner of No. 4 Loyalsock vs. No. 5 Cowanesque Valley, which will be played at 7 at Loyalsock.
4A (Friday)
No. 1 Jersey Shore will host No. 4 Lewisburg at 7 while No. 2 Selinsgrove will host No. 3 Shamokin in Class 4A semifinal action.
2A (Saturday)
No. 1 Southern Columbia will host No. 8 Line Mountain at 7 p.m. in quarterfinal action. The winner gets the winner of No. 5 South Williamsport at No. 4 South Williamsport.
No. 2 Mount Carmel hosts No. 7 Bloomsburg with the winner to get the winner of No. 6 Sayre at No. 3 Troy.
Class A (Saturday)
No 1 Canton earned a bye and will take on the winner of No. 3 Montgomery at No. 2 Muncy.
