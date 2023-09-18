COCOLAMUS – Mifflinburg exploded for nine goals in the second and third quarters to cruise to an 11-0 nonleague victory over the East Juniata Tigers on Saturday.
Shakira Moyer recorded a hat trick, plus Lainey Miller, Anna Pachucki and Lily Martin all scored two goals apiece to lead Mifflinburg’s offensive attack. In addition, Pachucki added three assists and Miller had two.
Calleigh Hoy and Claire Oldt also found the back of the cage for the Wildcats, who also got single assists from Aubrey Fluman and Olivia Fetterman.
Mifflinburg (7-1), which had both Lilee Dorman and Faith Barton in goal, finished with no saves. The Wildcats next play at Benton at 4:30 p.m. today.
Crestwood 4,Lewisburg 2MOUNTAIN TOP – Maddy Moyers and Avery Mast both scored for the Green Dragons, who fell to the Comets in the nonleague contest Saturday.
Moyers scored in the first quarter and Mast scored off a Tia Berge assist in the fourth quarter for Lewisburg (4-1), which gave up four goals to Crestwood in between their two tallies.
Addy Shedleski made three saves for the Dragons, who trailed in shots (11-6) and penalty corners (7-6).
Lewisburg next plays at Danville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys soccerMilton 7,Hughesville 0HUGHESVILLE – A four-goal, two-assist day by Evan Yoder propelled the Black Panthers to a dominating nonleague win over the Spartans on Saturday.
Yoder scored twice in both halves, plus Joel Langdon added a pair of goals in the first half for Milton and Caleb Langdon chipped in a second-half score.
Joel Langdon also had two assists on the day, and Caleb Langdon had one for the Black Panthers.
Milton, which also got two saves from Jonah Strobel, led in corner kicks 9-3.
The Black Panthers next play at Central Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Belleville Mennonite 4, Meadowbrook Chr. 0
MILTON – The Lions gave up three second-half goals to fall in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup Friday. Matt Schmit made 15 saves to lead Meadowbrook (1-4 overall and ACAA), which next plays at Juniata Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls soccer Warrior Run 6, Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL – The Defenders tallied five goals in the second half to pull away for the nonleague win over the Wildcats on Saturday.
Raygan Lust scored twice, plus Warrior Run (6-2) also got goals from Katie Zaktansky, Scarlett Dunkleberger, Amara Bieber and Chloe Burden. Lust and Bieber both had assists in the win.
Warrior Run led in shots (20-2) and corner kicks (13-0), plus goalkeeper Addy Ohnmeiss got the shutout.
The Defenders next play at Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 2, Trinity 1
CAMP HILL – Julia Monaco and Caroline Blakeslee both scored in the second half to lead the Green Dragons over the Shamrocks in the nonleague matchup Saturday.
Both goals were unassisted for Lewisburg (4-3), which gave up a late goal to trinity with 11:44 left in regulation.
The Green Dragons trailed the Shamrocks in shots (12-5) and corner kicks (3-1). However, McKenna Meadows made 11 saves to preserve Lewisburg’s lead.
Next up for the Green Dragons is a home game against Central Mountain today at 4:30 p.m.
Danville 2, Mifflinburg 1
DANVILLE – Lauren Law and Maddie Merrell scored in the first and second halves, respectively, to lead the Ironmen over the Wildcats in the HAC cross-over matchup Saturday.
Taylor Frederick scored for Mifflinburg (1-6) off an assist by Sarah Fritz in the 56th minute.
“It was a hard-fought game versus Danville,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “We keep improving every game, and we’re trusting that things will turn around for us here soon.
“Overall, it was a good game. Now we just need to capitalize on our chances,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Danville led in shots (9-6) and corner kicks (6-3), but goalkeeper Laura Darrup made seven saves to keep Mifflinburg in the game.
The Wildcats next play at the Loyalsock Lancers at 7 p.m. Monday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5, Belleville Mennonite 0
MILTON – Kat Bennage and Audrey Millett scored two goals apiece in the first half to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory Friday.
Millett finished with a hat trick as she also scored an unassisted goal in the second half for Meadowbrook (9-1, 4-0 ACAA), plus she assisted on the first goal by Bennage in the first half.
Madeline Osman got the assist on Bennage’s second goal, plus Emma George didn’t need to make a save to get the shutout for Meadowbrook, which next plays at Juniata Christian at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Coed Golf Lewisburg Invitational
LEWISBURG – Mitchell Widerquist shot an 86 to finish in eighth place to lead the host Green Dragons in the Lewisburg High School Invitational Saturday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Finishing in a tie for ninth place with an 87 were Warrior Run’s Max Wirnsberger, plus Mifflinburg’s Zeb Hufnagle and Cub Dietrick. The Wildcats’ Abram Wilson finished tied for 14th with a 91, and the Green Dragons’ Jacob Gose finished tied for 25th with a 102.
Danville’s Cole Duffy won the title with an 8-over-par 78, plus Jersey Shore’s Ryan Ault and Carter Girton shot a 79 and 80, respectively, to finish in second and third for the Bulldogs.
On the girls side, Mifflinburg’s Addison Norton led the local entrants with a 92, plus Lewisburg’s Lexi Schmadel shot a 101 to come in sixth in the seven-golf field.
Jersey Shore’s Cailyn Schall won the invite with an 11-over 81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.