LEWISBURG — Emma Theodorsson earned her first-ever Patriot League Rookie of the Week award for her performances in the games against Lehigh and Lafayette last week. It is the first rookie of the week award for the Bison since Cecelia Collins nabbed the honor on Jan. 24 in 2022 and the first weekly award honor this season.

Theodorsson scored six points against Lehigh, but it was her 23-point performance against Lafayette that drove her selection. The freshman from Moon Township scored her points on 9-out-of-11 shooting, including 2-out-of-3 from three-point range. She added three free throws to the total. Her 23 points are the second most for a Patriot League freshman during any game of the 2022-23 season.

