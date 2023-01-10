LEWISBURG — Emma Theodorsson earned her first-ever Patriot League Rookie of the Week award for her performances in the games against Lehigh and Lafayette last week. It is the first rookie of the week award for the Bison since Cecelia Collins nabbed the honor on Jan. 24 in 2022 and the first weekly award honor this season.
Theodorsson scored six points against Lehigh, but it was her 23-point performance against Lafayette that drove her selection. The freshman from Moon Township scored her points on 9-out-of-11 shooting, including 2-out-of-3 from three-point range. She added three free throws to the total. Her 23 points are the second most for a Patriot League freshman during any game of the 2022-23 season.
Additionally, her 23 points are the most scored by a Bucknell player during the season. The total eclipsed the previous mark of 22 points set by Collins against Cornell.
This is the fourth game for Theodorsson in which she scored in the double digits. Her previous efforts were all 10 points, so she also set a new career high.
Theodorsson is averaging 7.1 points per game which is fourth-best on the team.
The Bison travel to Baltimore for a crucial game against Loyola Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
Kingsbury, Keim out as Cardinals undergo franchise makeoverTEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.
Now it’s time for a franchise reset — again.
The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this year. The Cardinals ended the season on a seven-game losing streak, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 on Sunday.
The 50-year-old Keim also received a contract extension last season. He’s been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013. He took a medical leave of absence in December, but the team didn’t elaborate on the reason.
Now owner Michael Bidwill begins the process of looking for a new coach and general manager. The job could be attractive to candidates: The Cardinals already have a long-term quarterback and also possess the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
Bidwill said he’d prefer to hire a new general manager first and then decide on a head coach, but the order could be switched. He said he’s already interviewed two internal candidates — Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris — and an unnamed external candidate for the GM job.
Wilson and Harris were the two top deputies under Keim this season.
Kingsbury joins a long list of names who couldn’t win enough games for one of the NFL’s least-successful franchises. The Cardinals haven’t won a championship since 1947 and have never had a coach last more than six seasons in more than a century of existence.
The low-key Kingsbury was Bidwill’s surprise choice to lead the franchise back in 2019, replacing Steve Wilks. A few months later, the franchise selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
A former quarterback himself, Kingsbury had developed a reputation for working with young quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, who played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech and went on to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win.
For a while, the Kingsbury-Murray pairing looked as if it would succeed. The Cardinals went 5-10-1 in 2019 before improving to 8-8 in 2020. The Cardinals started last season with a 10-2 record, emerging as a Super Bowl favorite, but lost four of their final five regular-season games.
They still made the playoffs but lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the wild-card round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.