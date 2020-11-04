SELINSGROVE — Tuesday was Election Day — Super Tuesday — and the performance by Lewisburg’s field hockey team against Central Columbia in Tuesday’s District 4 Class A semifinals could also be described as super.
The Green Dragons played perhaps their best game of the year one game early, but it nonetheless resulted in a dominating 7-0 victory over the Blue Jays at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Now No. 1-seeded Lewisburg (13-2) will play No. 2 Bloomsburg in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Columbia High School.
“The girls came to play,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “We’ve been working on our offense the past week and it showed up tonight. It was great.”
Junior Rylee Dyroff and freshman Avery Mast were credited with two goals apiece to lead Lewisburg on the night.
“It was really a team effort. It’s never just one person to score — it’s always a team effort from the back to the front,” said Dyroff. “It has to start with the defense to get (the ball) to the cage. It was a team effort, and everyone took part in every single goal today.”
Mast got Lewisburg on the board quickly as she fired home a pass from Maddie Redding just 5:35 into the game for a 1-0 lead.
“That goal really gave us confidence. We’re a very tough team to play, and the goal gave us confidence to play hard,” said Mast. “But it’s always like a 0-0 game and we have to keep that in mind, because anything can happen — so that goal really helped us.”
Dyroff then gave the Green Dragons a 2-0 lead when she drove home a penalty corner from Kara Koch with 1:05 left in the opening period.
The goal really helped Lewisburg relax and settle into the game with Central according to Zaleski, whose team beat the Blue Jays 3-0 back in October.
“Those two goals helped a lot (with that). Coming in we knew we had played Central before, and they always play us tough and they have a great coach” said Zaleski. “The girls came out and played (hard), and we got two in and that just helped a lot with everyone’s confidence.”
A goal by Maddie Ikeler that was scored off the pads of Central goalkeeper Makiah Brewer came early in the second period, and then Mast followed with her second goal to push Lewisburg’s lead to 4-0 at the half.
But once Dyroff tallied her second goal of the game off a penalty corner late in the third period to make the score 5-0, the co-captain knew that the game belonged to the Dragons, but they still had to keep working.
“We just knew that we had to keep on pounding (the cage) because you never know what’s going to happen in these games — its districts — everyone wants to move on and nobody wants to go home,” said Dyroff.
“Yeah, we (knew the win was in our grasp after that goal), but you never stop pounding. Central is a really good team and they have strong sticks, but we had a really good game tonight and we played as a team.”
Koch and Olivia Barrlett would put the game away as they both found the back of the cage in the fourth quarter, with Koch’s tally also coming off a penalty corner served in by Siena Brazier.
Now its on to the game against Bloomsburg on Thursday.
“It was nice to see the scoring spread around, everyone contributing and the whole team working together to get this win,” said Zaleski. “Hopefully (this win) helps us seal a second district championship on Thursday.
“We’ve got to go into practice (today), get our heads spun around and figure out where we’re going and what we need to do differently or what we need to do better to play Bloomsburg because they are obviously a very strong team.”
Lewisburg split its two games against Bloomsburg on the year (a 3-1 loss on Sept. 14 and a 1-0 win on Oct. 8), and Zaleski is expecting another competitive game against the Panthers.
“That’s going to be a tough game. We both went 1-1 with each other (this year) and we beat them last year in the district finals, so yeah, they are definitely going to be after us,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
District 4 Class A semifinalat Selinsgrove Area High SchoolNo. 1 Lewisburg 7, No. 4 Central Columbia 0First quarter
Lew-Avery Mast, assist Maddie Redding, 9:25. Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Kara Koch (penalty corner), 1:05.
Second quarter
Lew-Maddie Ikeler, unassisted, 10:58. Lew-Mast, assist Koch, 3:17.
Third quarter
Lew-Dyroff, assist Koch, 3:14.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Koch, assist Siena Brazier (penalty corner), 12:00. Lew-Olivia Barrlett, assist Ikeler, 5:09.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-1; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 11-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 1; Central, Makiah Brewer, 11.
