A combined seven players from Milton and Mifflinburg garnered first-team honors when the Heartland Athletic Conference’s coaches recently selected their 2022 All-Star teams.
Four Black Panthers were placed on the HAC-II first team: senior goalkeeper Morgan Reiner, junior forward Mackenzie Lopez, sophomore defender Lily Batman, and freshman midfielder Sammy Roarty.
“I’m very proud to have four first team all-stars. It is a testament of their hard work, a program that has been turned around, and become competitive every year,” said Milton coach Rod Harris, whose team went 12-6 this past season and advanced to the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals.
“The culture has changed, and we expect to be contenders every year. It doesn’t matter what grade they are in or how old they are – the expectations are the same.”
Reiner completed her outstanding career for Milton by making 142 saves and only allowing 19 goals this season.
The keeper will surely be missed according to coach Harris, especially after some of the game-saving stops she made between the pipes.
“It feels great to have Mo respected amongst the league as one of the best keepers. She is amazing and has saved our team numerous times in many big games,” said Harris. “She truly is a very intense, and insanely good keeper. I am very proud of her, and our team wouldn’t have been the same without her over the last four years.”
Lopez was one of the area’s leading scorers during the 2022 season for the Black Panthers. She tallied 26 goals and had six assists for 58 points.
The junior striker also reached the 50-goal milestone earlier this year to become just the fourth Milton player to do so.
“She is our go-to player when we need to score. Lopez is a very intense and powerful player that comes up big for us in a lot of games,” said coach Harris. “Yes, I am very disappointed that she was not named as an all-state player. I feel she is very deserving and has proved that against everyone we have played.
“There are several remarkable players in our league that are all well deserving, and I believe Mackenzie is one of those players. It is very unfortunate that she wasn’t selected, although hopefully this sets her up well for a nod next year,” added Milton’s coach.
Roarty completed a fantastic freshman campaign with 32 points (11 goals, 10 assists) to prove to be a worthy compliment to Lopez up top.
“Sammy was a key component to everything we did on the field. As our Attacking mid, the ball went through her for almost every play to set up our offense,” said coach Harris. “Sammy is very good and we are very proud of her and happy to have her part of our program.”
And defensively for Milton, Batman was a big key to the team’s defense, and to the Black Panthers’ success in 2022.
“Lilly was a huge part of our defense as she controlled everyone coming down the right side of the field. She is tough to get around and has great ball control once she stops the attack,” said coach Harris. “We are very proud of Lilly and the amount of growth she made from last year until this year. She has put a lot of work into her game.”
Mifflinburg’s HAC-II first team selections were senior midfielder Taylor Beachy and senior defender Ella Shuck, plus junior forward Sarah Fritz.
Fritz, one of the District 4’s top scorers this past season, tallied 28 goals to go along with five assists.
In addition for the Wildcats, who 10-9 on the season and qualified for the District 4 Class 3A playoffs, Beachy added seven goals and seven assists, plus Shuck added two goals and three assists.
Highlighting the selections for the Heartland-I first team were Lewisburg senior forward Sophie Kilbride and senior defender Maddie Still.
Kilbride scored 11 goals and had 10 assists to lead the Green Dragons, who went 12-8 on the season and advanced to District 4 Class 2A finals (fell to top-seeded Central Columbia 3-0).
Heartland Athletic Conference2022 All-Star TeamDIVISION IFirst TeamForwards: Madison Merrell, fr., Danville; Sophie Kilbride, sr., Lewisburg; Lydia Earnest, sr., Montoursville; Abby Parise, jr., Selinsgrove; Sophia Feathers, sr., Shikellamy; McKenna Zellers, sr., Shikellamy. Midfielders: Bryn Jacopetti, jr., Montoursville; Ella Magee, sr., Selinsgrove; Paige Fausey, sr., Shikellamy; Eli Ronk, jr., Shikellamy; Elizabeth Shultz, jr., Williamsport. Defenders: Madison Sauers, sr., Danville; Maddie Still, sr., Lewisburg; Natalie Reeder, sr., Montoursville; Gianna Gamble, so., Selinsgrove; Rorey Egan, jr., Shikellamy; Blaire Balestrini, jr., Shikellamy. Goakeepers: Kirsten Yoder, sr., Selinsgrove; Cassi Ronk, sr., Shikellamy.
Second Team
Forwards: Lily Hendricks, jr., Central Mountain; Devon Walker, sr., Jersey Shore; Mikayla Long, sr., Lewisburg; Kyla Kuntey, sr., Montoursville; Carly Nye, jr., Shamokin; Jaelynn Helmrich, fr., Williamsport. Midfielders: Taylor Campbell, jr., Central Mountain; Grace Everett, jr., Danville; Lucy Pickle, jr., Danville; Averi Maihle, sr., Jersey Shore; Maria Bozella, so., Lewisburg; Haylee Nava, sr., Selinsgrove. Defenders: Laurel Boyer, fr., Lewisburg; Natalie Bennett, jr., Montoursville; Payton Bragalone, sr., Montoursville; Ava Gamble, jr., Selinsgrove; Miah Jones, sr., Williamsport. Goalkeepers: Ava Hughes, fr., Shamokin; Sarah Spring, sr., Williamsport.
Honorable Mention: Halle Lodek, jr., Central Mtn.; Julia Smith, jr., Central Mtn.; Jill Nied, jr., Danville; Maren Bowman, jr., Danville; Reese Bierly, fr., Jersey Shore; Aliyah Neece, sr., Jersey Shore; Julia Monaco, fr., Lewisburg; Caroline Blakeslee, so., Lewisburg; Emma Cline, jr., Montoursville; Amsa Courtney, sr., Selinsgrove; Emily Aument, fr., Selinsgrove; Gabby Orner, so., Shamokin; Ally Waugh, jr., Shamokin; Jillian Deivert, fr., Shikellamy; Emma Koontz, so., Shikellamy; Nylah Ford, so., Williamsport; Mia Clark, sr., Williamsport.
All-State player: Ronk, Shikellamy.
Coach of the Year: Vic Gorini, Montoursville.
DIVISION II First Team
Forwards: Ava Billmeyer, jr., Bloomsburg; Kayla Keefer, jr., Central Columbia; Haley Bull, so., Central; Sarah Fritz, jr., Forward; Mackenzie Lopez, jr., Milton; Loren Gehret, sr., Southern Columbia. Midfielders: Madeline Evans, sr., Bloomsburg; Lindsey Bull, sr., Central; Taylor Beachy, sr., Mifflinburg; Sammy Roarty, fr., Milton; Sophie Shadle, sr., Southern; Raygan Lust, so., Warrior Run. Defenders: Rachel Williams, sr., Bloomsburg; Norah Barry, sr., Central; Gigi Duncan, jr., Central; Ella Shuck, sr., Mifflinburg; Lily Batman, so., Milton; Emma Genners, sr., Southern. Goalkeepers: Alyssa Shuman, sr., Bloomsburg; Morgan Reiner, sr., Milton.
Second TeamForwards: Brynna Zentner, jr., Bloomsburg; Makenzi Leitenberger, jr., Hughesville; Sophia Clark, jr., Hughesville; Rachel Keister, jr., Midd-West; Ryen Roush, sr., Milton; Peyton Wisloski, jr., Southern. Midfielders: Ella Sedor, sr., Central; Jaicee Karaffa, sr., Central; Alli Anstadt, so., Hughesville; Katie Witkoski, sr., Mount Carmel; Kennadie Reamer, fr., Southern; Maggie Sheets, sr., Warrior Run. Defenders: Kate Fortin, sr., Hughesville; Hailey Poust, sr., Hughesville; Emma Martin, sr., Midd-West; Jadyn Jankowski, jr., Southern; Lindsey Trapani, sr., Warrior Run. Defenders: Rylee Weaver, sr., Midd-West; Quinn Johnston, jr., Southern.
Honorable Mention: Teagan Serrano, so., Bloomsburg; Charly Schlauch, jr., Bloomsburg; Ava Klingerman, so., Central; Adi Mitchell, jr., Central; Kylie Temple, fr., Hughesville; Bailey Gavitt, so., Hughesville; Alexis Whitehead, sr., Loyalsock; Gigi Parlante, jr., Loyalsock; Becca Yount, sr., Midd-West; Chloe Sauer, sr., Midd-West; Lydia Knepp, sr., Mifflinburg; Kylei Martin, jr., Mifflinburg; Maddie Zeiber, so., Milton; Carly Neidig, sr., Milton; Gabby McGinley, sr., Mount Carmel; Lexi Kane, sr., Mount Carmel; Ava Yancoskie, sr., Southern; Noelle Davis so., Southern; Amara Beiber, jr., Warrior Run; Kiley Bohart, sr., Warrior Run.
All-State players: Keefer, Central; Gehret, Southern.
Co-Coach of the Year: Ryan Polly, Central Columbia; Cody Hack, Hughesville.
