TURBOTVILLE — It’s been a while since an early season dual meet in District 4 has generated the kind of excitement that Tuesday night’s Benton and Warrior Run showdown had produced. This meeting of the district’s top two teams — Montoursville or Canton might argue that description of the Tigers and the Defenders — certainly lived up to the anticipation.

Benton, the defending team and individual tournament champions, got a pair of early pins in the upper weights, a key victory at 113, and narrow win in the clincher at 160 pounds to grab a 31-27 victory over the Defenders in front of a packed house.

