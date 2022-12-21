TURBOTVILLE — It’s been a while since an early season dual meet in District 4 has generated the kind of excitement that Tuesday night’s Benton and Warrior Run showdown had produced. This meeting of the district’s top two teams — Montoursville or Canton might argue that description of the Tigers and the Defenders — certainly lived up to the anticipation.
Benton, the defending team and individual tournament champions, got a pair of early pins in the upper weights, a key victory at 113, and narrow win in the clincher at 160 pounds to grab a 31-27 victory over the Defenders in front of a packed house.
Prior to the match Wayne Smythe was recognized when the school named the refurbished wrestling room in his honor. Smythe’s teams won 560 matches during his 44 years. He coached 8 state champions during that time.
Warrior Run’s young team — nine freshmen or sophomores dot the lineup and just one senior — couldn’t match the Tigers who start six seniors. But thanks to the Milheim Express — brothers Reagan, Kaden and Cameron — the Defenders managed to claw their way back into the match after trailing 25-3.
Reagan, a freshman, blanked Ethan Kolb, a senior with two medals earned in three trips to the state tournament, with a steady 3-0 decision at 139. Kaden slipped past senior Chase Burke, 4-2, at 145 and Cameron overpowered Remington Morrow in the second period for a fall 152 that cut the Benton margin down to seven points (28-21) and hand the Defenders a shot at the win.
“They wrestled very well against very tough opponents,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said. “Kolb and Burke are state medalists and Reagan and Kaden did a great job for us and then Cameron got the pin to give us a chance.”
But in a battle of familiar foes that featured some of the beast scrambles of the night, Benton’s Evan Brokenshire converted a third period takedown that helped provide the margin in a 3-2 decision at 160. Bokenshire won 7-3, 7-4, and 6-4 a year ago while Betz owneda 7-1 victory.
“I knew it was going to be a close match,” Betz said. “(Brokenshire) made some good adjustments from last year. As a dad and as his coach it was just exciting to see him out there with that opportunity to try and win the match for us.”
Conner Parker gave Warrior Run an early boost, bumping up from 189 to 215 and grabbing a dominant 10-3 win over Nathan Crispell. Cole Shupp earned a pinned in the final bout of the night.
Benton 31, Warrior Run 27
189: Jacob Bobersky (B) pinned Jalan Hall, 4:57.
215: Connor Parker (WR) dec. Nathan Crispell, 10-3.
285: Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Peyton Snyder, :48.
106: Seth Kolb (B) won by forfeit.
113: Aiden Hartman (B) maj. dec. Cohen Zechman, 12-4.
120: Cole Rooker (B) dec. Trey Nicholas, 13-8.
126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) won by forfeit.
132: Dylan Granahan (B) dec. Samuel Hall, 12-5.
138: Reagan Milheim (WR) dec. Ethan Kolb, 3-0.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Chase Burke, 4-2.
152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Remington Morrow, 3:35.
160: Evan Brokenshire (B) dec. Isaiah Betz, 3-2.
172: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Nicholas Stevens, 5:13.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
