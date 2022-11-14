College
Men’s basketballSaturdayBucknell 68, Niagara 50
Note: Alex Timmerman recorded his third career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Andre Screen led four Bison in double figures with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting to pace Bucknell over Niagara at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison shot 57 percent from the field in a big second half and improved to 2-0 on the season. Bucknell led 27-23 at halftime and outscored the Purple Eagles 41-27 in the second half. The Bison led by as many as 19 points and finished the game shooting 50 percent (27 of 54) from the floor. After matching a school record with 21 made 3-pointers in a 113-52 win over Lebanon Valley on Monday, Bucknell pounded the ball inside in this one to the tune of a 40-20 edge in points in the paint. The Bison did hit seven threes in 15 attempts, including 6-for-11 in the second half as the inside game opened things up on the perimeter a bit more as the game progressed. Xander Rice scored 14 points for Bucknell, while Elvin Edmonds IV totaled 12, all in the second half. Bucknell is now 2-0 for the first time since 2012-13, when the Bison defeated Purdue and George Mason on the way to a 5-0 start. That season was also the last time Bucknell and Niagara squared off, and Bucknell has now won the last four to level the all-time series at 5-5.
Women’s basketballPenn State Harrisburg 71, Lycoming 68Notes
: Down 12 points at the start of the third quarter, L,ycoming led by sophomore Meghan Dufner, put up 40 points in the second half, but fell in the final seconds in a nailbiter on the final day of the Terry Greene Tip-off Classic. Dufner finished the afternoon with 16 points, two steals, a team-leading four assists, and four rebounds and first-year Victoria Burton also added 16 points, a block and six rebounds, making seven field goals for the Warriors (1-2).
WrestlingPenn State at Bearcat OpenNotes:
Penn State sent 12 wrestlers to Binghamton’s Bearcat Open, with two-thirds of its participants place at the event. Connor Pierce led the Nittany Lion charge with a runner-up finish at 149. Pierce went 4-0 overall, including a pin and two majors. He lost his match in the finals but it was to a non-collegiate entrant, thus not counting on his overall record. Pierce’s second-place finish was one of eight for Penn State among its 12 participants. Konner Kraeszig took third at 174. He went 3-1 overall with a major. His lone loss was a semifinal setback to No. 11 Chris Foca of Cornell. Lucas Cochran placed third at 197. Cochran posted a 2-1 mark and had another win against a non-collegiate grappler.
SundayLock Haven at Journeyman ClassicNote:
Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. Among them was Kaiden Wagner (Lewisburg Area H.S.) grabbed the E title at 149 and also capped a perfect 3-0 day in the final with a 4-0 win over West Point’s Mark Metz.
SaturdayLycoming at W&J InvitationalNotes:
First-year 149-pounder Kobin Karper, junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs and senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia H.S.) won individual titles to lead a group of 14 wrestlers that placed to help the Warriors to the team title with 224 points. The Warriors, who also had five runners-up, racked up 224 points, to finish ahead of Washington & Jefferson (130). Sophomore 125-pounder Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run H.S.), and sophomore 149-pounder Logan Bartlett (Lewisburg Area H.S.) both finished second on the day. Majcher, seeded third at 125 pounds, posted a pin, a tech fall and an injury default to reach the finals, where he fell to Evan Whiteside of Thiel, 13-10. Bartlett, the No. 2 seed at 149, posted two pins to reach the semifinals before beating Gettysburg’s Eric Mougalian, 10-8, to set up the all-Lycoming final with Karber.
No. 8 N.C. State 32, Lock Haven 4Note:
The Bald Eagles (0-2) competed at Liberty High School in Bethlehem as part of Journeyman’s Wrangle Mania. For Lock Haven, Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg H.S./Saint Joseph’s Academy) grabbed the Bald Eagles second win on the day with a gritty 8-6 decision victory. The Haven’s 174-pounder built a third period lead over NC State’s Brock DelSignore and staved off a late comeback to earn the decision.
Men’s swimmingSaturdayBloomsburg 118.5, Clarion 67.5Note:
In the Huskies’ final home meet of the season, Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Sean Witmer posted a PSAC cut time in the 100 breaststroke as he took second in 1:00.60.
Cross countryLycoming at Division III Mid-Atlantic Regionalat Lock HavenNotes:
Finishing out the 2022 season at the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional, sophomore Katryn Yocum led the Warriors with a program-best 58th-place finish at the West Branch Cross Country Course. Yocum’s 58th-place finish is the Lycoming women’s program’s eighth top-100 finish at the race and 32 spots better than Michelle Herman’s 80th-place (24:48) finish in 2012. Yocum’s final time of 23:49.7 broke her previous-best time (23:56.7), taking its place as the second-fastest in program history, just a second off the school-record time of 23:49 held by Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School. It was fastest time by a Warrior at the NCAA Regionals. Also for Lycoming on Saturday, senior Mariah Rovenolt (Warrior Run H.S.) finished 204th with a season-best 34:27.5. The women’s cross country team finished 27th out of a field of 29 with 724 points. The Lycoming men’s team finished 32nd. First-year Kenneth Draper led the Warriors on the men’s side, as he placed 118th at 28:23.2, the third-best time for a men’s runner at the regional.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151 N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168 Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203 Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205 Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238 Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206 L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228 Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149 Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173 Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164 Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250 Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243 New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191 Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216 Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264 Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241 San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163 Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258 L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200 ___
Thursday’s Games
Carolina 25, Atlanta 15
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16, Munich, DEU Detroit 31, Chicago 30 Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17 Miami 39, Cleveland 17 Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT N.Y. Giants 24, Houston 16 Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10 Tennessee 17, Denver 10 Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20 Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17 Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16 Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Houston, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday, Nov. 21
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 10 3 .769 — Toronto 7 7 .500 3½ Philadelphia 7 7 .500 3½ Brooklyn 6 7 .462 4 New York 6 7 .462 4
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 8 5 .615 — Washington 8 6 .571 ½ Miami 6 7 .462 2 Orlando 4 9 .308 4 Charlotte 3 11 .214 5½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 2 .833 — Cleveland 8 5 .615 2½ Indiana 6 6 .500 4 Chicago 6 8 .429 5 Detroit 3 11 .214 8
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 9 5 .643 — Dallas 7 5 .583 1 New Orleans 7 6 .538 1½ San Antonio 6 7 .462 2½ Houston 2 11 .154 6½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Portland 9 4 .692 — Denver 9 4 .692 — Utah 10 5 .667 — Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 3 Minnesota 6 8 .429 3½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 4 .667 — L.A. Clippers 7 6 .538 1½ Sacramento 5 6 .455 2½ Golden State 5 7 .417 3 L.A. Lakers 2 10 .167 6 ___
Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn 110, L.A. Clippers 95 Washington 121, Utah 112 Boston 117, Detroit 108 Indiana 118, Toronto 104 Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109 Miami 132, Charlotte 115 Dallas 117, Portland 112 New Orleans 119, Houston 106
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 145, New York 135 Washington 102, Memphis 92 Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124 Philadelphia 105, Utah 98 Denver 126, Chicago 103 Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. New York at Utah, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
