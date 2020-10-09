Junior high football

Milton 18, Warrior Run 6

at Milton

Warrior Run scoring: Griffin Harrington 39 pass to Stone Allison. Milton scoring: Chris Doyle 77 run; Doyle 5 run; Izayah Minium, 47 run. Milton offensive stats: Doyle, 12 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs; Minium, 5 carries for 71 yards; Lucas Ditty, 1 carry for 2 yards; Dominic Lytle, 4 carries for 13 yards; Monty Fisher, 6 carries for 13 yards. Milton defensive stats: Lytle, 7 tackles, 1 INT; Heydan Patterson, 7 tackles; Dylan Vadasz, 4 tackles and 1 sack; Lane Strawser, 1 sack; Doyle, 1 INT; Talen Strous, fumble recovery. Next game: Milton is at home against Lewisburg on Oct. 15.

Girls tennis

Final PHAC Standings

Division I

Central Mountain 12-0 Selinsgrove 9-3 Williamsport 7-5 Jersey Shore 7-5 Shikellamy 5-7 Milton 2-10 Mifflinburg 0-12

Division II

Central Columbia 12-0 Loyalsock 10-2 Montoursville 7-5 Danville 5-7 Bloomsburg 4-8 Hughesville 3-9 Lewisburg 1-11

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56 Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117 Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126 Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70 Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 2 1 .250 84 107 Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146 Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71

Thursday’s Game

Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at New England, 5 p.m. L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Kansas City at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m. Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday, Oct. 19

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Postseason glance

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay 2, New York Yankees 2

At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Tampa Bay 7, New York Yankees 5 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 8, New York Yankees 4 Thursday, Oct. 8: New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1 Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston 3, Oakland 1

At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: Houston 10, Oakland 5 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston 5, Oakland 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland 9, Houston 7 Thursday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Oakland 6

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego 1 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego 5 Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 9, Miami 5 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 2, Miami 0 Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta 7, Miami 0 LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7)

American League

At San Diego

(All Games on TBS) Sunday. Oct. 11: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner Monday, Oct. 12: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner

National League

At Arlington, Texas

(Fox or FS1) Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

L.A. Lakers 3, Miami 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Friday, Oct. 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114 Sunday, Oct. 4: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104 Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96 Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Tennis

French Open Results

Thursday at Stade Rolan Garros, Paris

Surface: Red clay Women’s Singles Semifinals Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5. Men’s Doubles Semifinals Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 7-6 (4), 7-5. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (9), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Tampa Bay Rays due to an injury sustained by RHP Oliver Drake. As a result, Drake will be replaced by RHP Trevor Richards on Tampa Bay’s Division Series roster vs. the New York Yankees. American League SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Trevor Richards added to roster. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on 10-day IL. National League SAN DEIGO PADRES — Sent OF Abraham Almonte outright to El Paso Chihuahuas. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. Activated A.J. Terrell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived S Geno Stone. BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Devante Bond from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Najee Goode to practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB David Mayo to practice squad from injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy Ford on injured reserve. Signed LB Dante Olson to practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted C Ross Cockrell and WR Josh Pearson from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Breon Borders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Suspended TE Tommy Hudson for six games without pay for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Signed LW Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract. CAROLINA HURRICANES — RW Justin Williams announced his retirement. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived C Alexander Wennberg for contract buyout. DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LWs Taro Hirose and Adam Erne to a one-year extension. EDMONTON OILERS — Loaned G Olivier Rodrigue to the Graz99ers of the Austrian League. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Markus Nutivaara from Columbus in exchange for F Cliff Pu. LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Jimmy Schuldt and C Reid Duke to one-year contracts. MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Matt Bartkowski and C Kyle Rau to a one-year, two-way contract extension. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed D Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension. Signed RW Josh Anderson to a seven-year contract extension. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Cory Schneider for contract buyout. Acquired D Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in 2021. OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired D Erik Gudbranson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract running through the 2021-22 season. SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Announced that Ben Olsen will depart as head coach of the club effective immediately. Assistant Coach, Chad Ashton will assume the role of interim manager. NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Alexandu Mitrita to Al-Ahi Saudi FC thru Jan. 31, 2022. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE FC — Assigned D Midge Purce to U.S. women’s national team training roster. COLLEGE EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Jalen Avery to men’s basketball coaching staff.

