Junior high football
Milton 18, Warrior Run 6
at Milton
Warrior Run scoring: Griffin Harrington 39 pass to Stone Allison. Milton scoring: Chris Doyle 77 run; Doyle 5 run; Izayah Minium, 47 run. Milton offensive stats: Doyle, 12 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs; Minium, 5 carries for 71 yards; Lucas Ditty, 1 carry for 2 yards; Dominic Lytle, 4 carries for 13 yards; Monty Fisher, 6 carries for 13 yards. Milton defensive stats: Lytle, 7 tackles, 1 INT; Heydan Patterson, 7 tackles; Dylan Vadasz, 4 tackles and 1 sack; Lane Strawser, 1 sack; Doyle, 1 INT; Talen Strous, fumble recovery. Next game: Milton is at home against Lewisburg on Oct. 15.
Girls tennis
Final PHAC Standings
Division I
Central Mountain 12-0 Selinsgrove 9-3 Williamsport 7-5 Jersey Shore 7-5 Shikellamy 5-7 Milton 2-10 Mifflinburg 0-12
Division II
Central Columbia 12-0 Loyalsock 10-2 Montoursville 7-5 Danville 5-7 Bloomsburg 4-8 Hughesville 3-9 Lewisburg 1-11
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56 Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117 Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126 Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70 Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 2 1 .250 84 107 Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146 Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71
Thursday’s Game
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday’s Games
Denver at New England, 5 p.m. L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Kansas City at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m. Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday, Oct. 19
Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Postseason glance
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay 2, New York Yankees 2
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Tampa Bay 7, New York Yankees 5 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 8, New York Yankees 4 Thursday, Oct. 8: New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1 Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston 3, Oakland 1
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston 10, Oakland 5 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston 5, Oakland 2 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland 9, Houston 7 Thursday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Oakland 6
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 3, San Diego 0
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego 1 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego 5 Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers 12, San Diego 3
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 9, Miami 5 Wednesday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 2, Miami 0 Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta 7, Miami 0 LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7)
American League
At San Diego
(All Games on TBS) Sunday. Oct. 11: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner Monday, Oct. 12: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner
National League
At Arlington, Texas
(Fox or FS1) Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
L.A. Lakers 3, Miami 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Friday, Oct. 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114 Sunday, Oct. 4: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104 Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96 Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Tennis
French Open Results
Thursday at Stade Rolan Garros, Paris
