Women’s tennis
Lock Haven 5, Lycoming 4
First-year Rei Saar won her ninth singles match of the season for Lycoming, defeating Lock Haven’s Christy McLean, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) and added a win at No. 3 doubles to lead the team in a 5-4 setback Thursday at Brandon Park. Saar, who currently leads the Warriors in doubles play 4-4 as well, won her No. 3 doubles match with first-year Addison Angstadt, defeating Lock Haven’s Hailey Risley and Olivia Sharp, 8-3. Sophomore Emily Wolfgang won her No. 3 singles match, defeating Delani Wolever, 6-2, 6-2, to boost her overall singles record to 4-4. Sophomore Haley Seebold, a graduate of Milton Area High School, earned her third singles match win of the season, defeating Hailey Risley, 6-2, 6-0, in the No. 4 Singles slot. Haley Seebold, however, fell in her No. 2 doubles match. In addition, fellow Milton grad Hannah Seebold fell in her No. 1 singles match (6-3, 6-1) and at No. 1 doubles (8-3).
Records:
The Warriors fall to 2-3 while Lock Haven sits at 1-1 on the season.
Men’s tennisLock Haven 5, Lycoming 4
Lock Haven came away with its first dual win since the return of the program in 2019. The landmark win for the Bald Eagles is the program’s first since the 1991 season as the team only returned to competition in 2019.
Major League Baseball
Playoffs
x-if necessary
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2 Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0 Friday, Oct. 8: Boston at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 7:02 p.m. (FS1) Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:07 p.m. (MLB) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:07 p.m. (FS1) Houston 1, Chicago 0 Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1 Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago (Giolito 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 2:07 p.m. (MLB) Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, 3:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
National League
San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles (Buehler 16-4) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 9:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS) Milwaukee vs. Atlanta Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10), 5:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1) Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)
National League
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS) Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44 Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94 New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111 Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49 L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74 Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100 Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97 Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122 N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66 Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92 Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Monday, Oct. 18
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA
Playoffs
Finals
(Best-of-5)
