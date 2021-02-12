LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Zach Hartman and Darren Miller made the first NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings, which are used in the selection process to determine the qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Hartman checked in at seventh in the 165-pound weight class while Miller was slotted 23rd at 133 pounds. Hartman’s position is his highest ever in the NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings; he previously was slotted 10th at 157 pounds in the 2018-19 campaign’s first rendition. This is Miller’s second appearance on this listing; he previously was placed 33rd in the 2019-20 season’s third edition.
Hartman has compiled a 7-0 record in 2020-21, registering two pins and one technical fall. The junior has been ranked in the national top 10 by Intermat and FloWrestling for five-consecutive weeks. A 2020 Honorable Mention All-American and two-time EIWA runner-up, his career record currently stands at 62-17 (30-5 dual).
Miller has gone 5-1 with two technical falls to date. The sophomore’s most notable victory came over then No. 11 Tony Madrigal of Oklahoma by a 4-1 decision; it was his first career victory over a nationally ranked opponent and propelled him up the national rankings.
Wrestlers in each weight class are measured by winning percentage, rating percentage index (RPI) and coaches’ rankings to earn spots in their qualifying tournaments for the 2021 NCAA Championships, slated for March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. The coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each conference. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. For the first ranking, wrestlers must have two Division I matches in the weight class to be considered with at least one within the last 30 days.
NCAA announces pre-allocations, first coaches’ rankings For wrestling
BETHLEHEM – The NCAA announced pre-allocations and the first coaches ranking for the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Thursday. The EIWA was pre-allocated 35 spots plus 10 automatic qualifiers (the EIWA champion at each weight class) for a total of 45 spots.
In addition to the conference champion at each weight class, conferences were awarded pre-allocations based on the five-year average (2016-20) of pre-allocations earned by the conference in each weight class.
In previous years, pre-allocations have been determined by a formula measuring Division I winning percentage, RPI and the coaches’ ranking. A decrease in matches, in particular non-conference matches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic led the Division I Wrestling Committee to transition to the five-year average for 2021.
The weight class with the highest representation within the EIWA is 184, where there are five pre-allocations plus the conference champion. The two lowest are 125 and 133 which have two pre-allocations plus the champion.
A total of 266 spots – 196 pre-allocations and 70 automatic qualifiers were announced Thursday. At the conclusion of the conference tournaments, the committee will meet to select the remaining at-large qualifiers to fill a 33-man bracket in each weight class.
The 117th EIWA Championships will be held as a one-day event on Friday, Feb. 26, at a neutral site: Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.