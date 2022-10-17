UNIVERSITY PARK — Big Noon Kickoff, FOX’s college football pregame show, will originate from University Park for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 29, when No. 10 Penn State plays host to No. 2 Ohio State. The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. and lead up to the noon kickoff between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes.
The crew of Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer will be live ahead of the meeting between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes, while the in-game crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft will call action.
