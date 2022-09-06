LEWISBURG — Ethan Grady hooked up with tight end Christian Spugnardi for the duo’s second touchdown of the night, pulling Bucknell within one point on the second possession of overtime, but the extra point was off the mark and Towson escaped with a 14-13 victory on Saturday night before a spirited crowd at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.

“It’s disappointing to lose a football game like that. It’s heartbreaking. It’s anticlimactic and everything, but you have to make those plays to win a football game. They made one more play than us today, and my hats are off to them,” said Bucknell head coach Dave Cecchini.

