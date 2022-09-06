LEWISBURG — Ethan Grady hooked up with tight end Christian Spugnardi for the duo’s second touchdown of the night, pulling Bucknell within one point on the second possession of overtime, but the extra point was off the mark and Towson escaped with a 14-13 victory on Saturday night before a spirited crowd at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
“It’s disappointing to lose a football game like that. It’s heartbreaking. It’s anticlimactic and everything, but you have to make those plays to win a football game. They made one more play than us today, and my hats are off to them,” said Bucknell head coach Dave Cecchini.
The 2022 season opener for both teams was a defensive struggle throughout. The game remained scoreless until just over two minutes remained in the third quarter, when Bison and Tigers swapped touchdowns in quick succession. A 1-yard TD pass from Grady to Spugnardi, set up by a 69-yard run by Rushawn Baker down to the one, drew the Bison even 39 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Towson converted a big 4th-and-8 on the first possession of overtime and then cashed in on a Devin Matthews touchdown to take a 14-7 lead. Running backs Baker and Coleman Bennett combined to get the Bison to the 4-yard line, and on 3rd-and-goal Grady dropped a pass over a defender to Spugnardi in the end zone.
Bucknell ran for 149 yards on the night, with Baker gaining 95 yards on 15 carries and Bennett 60 yards on 14 totes. Grady completed 12 of 31 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. The Bison did not turn the ball over.
“[Grady] did enough good things. The most important thing he did was protect the football. He threw it away a couple of times, and he didn’t force the football. We went through the game winning the turnover battle, and that gave us a chance to send it to overtime,” Cecchini said.
Brent Jackson and Blake Leake made 12 tackles and Ethan Robinson picked off a pass to lead a stout defensive effort.
Bucknell’s defense forced Towson to punt on five of its 13 drives in the game and made two crucial fourth down stops.
Getting the Bucknell offense going in the first quarter, Grady connected with Damian Harris on a 43-yard flea flicker that set the Bison up at the Towson 29-yard line for Bucknell’s longest play of the first half. The second drive of the game stalled, however, and Bucknell failed to convert on fourth down.
Grady’s second-longest pass of the night was a 38-yard heave to Bennett down the sideline in the third quarter, and Bennett followed it up with a 12-yard scamper that took Bucknell to the Towson 31-yard line. Still, the game remained scoreless after a narrowly missed 45-yard field goal attempt.
Towson broke the tie following a seven-play, 72-yard drive as Matthews rushed five yards up the middle for a touchdown with 2:07 to go in the third.
On Bucknell’s next possession, Baker set up the tying touchdown by breaking a tackle and bouncing it outside for the 69-yard rush, which was the longest play by either team throughout the night.
Towson threatened again on its next possession, driving 48 yards on 13 plays to the Bucknell 20-yard line, but Aneesh Vyas blocked a Tigers field goal attempt to preserve the 7-7 tie. Bucknell saw two more drives in the fourth quarter that each ended with punts.
Bucknell, which hadn’t played an overtime game since 2017, elected to give Towson the first offensive series. The Tigers suffered a false start on 3rd-and-three, and after an incompletion faced the 4th-and-long. Tyrell Pigrome converted a 15-yard pass to set up the go-ahead 3-yard rush.
Baker ran for 11 yards in Bucknell’s overtime drive to put the Bison in position for the second Spugnardi touchdown. It was the sophomore’s third career TD reception.
Bucknell finished the game with three sacks for 20 yards, including 1.5 for Tyler Alston. Meanwhile, Robinson and Alex Smith Jr. combined for four of the team’s seven pass breakups.
“We are young in some spots, but we compensate by having our best leaders and our most experienced football players on that defensive side of the ball, and that really showed,” said Cecchini.
Bucknell visits VMI in Lexington, Va. for game two of the 2022 season on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
