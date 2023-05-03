LEWISBURG — Behind a trio of double individual wins from Caroline Blakeslee, Baylee Espinosa and Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg's girls track and field team ran past Shamokin, 99.5 to 45.5 in Tuesday's Heartland-II dual meet at the Pawling Sports Complex.

"We expected stiff competition from Shamokin, so the girls were prepared to bring their best efforts no matter the conditions," said Lewisburg girls' coach Michael Espinosa. "It was also our senior recognition night, so we had extra motivation to perform for them. I am extremely proud and impressed with the way the team responded to the challenge."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.