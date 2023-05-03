LEWISBURG — Behind a trio of double individual wins from Caroline Blakeslee, Baylee Espinosa and Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg's girls track and field team ran past Shamokin, 99.5 to 45.5 in Tuesday's Heartland-II dual meet at the Pawling Sports Complex.
"We expected stiff competition from Shamokin, so the girls were prepared to bring their best efforts no matter the conditions," said Lewisburg girls' coach Michael Espinosa. "It was also our senior recognition night, so we had extra motivation to perform for them. I am extremely proud and impressed with the way the team responded to the challenge."
Baylee Espinosa ended up with four wins on the day as she not only won the 800 (2:27.84) and the 1600 (5:25.86), but she also helped the 1600 and 3200 relays to victory as well.
"The 4x800 relay team opened the meet with a strong effort (winning in 10:18.87), then doubled back and won the 4x400 (results not available) at the end of the meet. Those members were Jenna Binney, Kate Batkowski, Lauren Schwartz, and Baylee," said coach Espinosa.
Blakeslee took wins in the 100 (12.90) and 400 (1:02.16), plus Ikeler claimed both hurdles races in 16.57 and 50.15, respectively.
Other wins came from Alanna Jacob in the 3200 (11:57.28), Asha Hohmuth in the 200 (27.k74), Hazel Buonopane in the pole vault (9-9), Layla Lachhab in the long jump (15-2) and Maddie Still in the javelin (102-6).
"Conditions weren’t great for PRs, but Still cleared 4-6 in the high jump to PR for second place, took second in the long jump, and won the javelin. Anna Drouin PR'd in the discus for a 2nd place finish," said coach Espinosa. "It doesn’t show up in the results (I’m working on fixing those) but most of our young pole vaulters set PRs today. It just goes to prove to the girls that having the right attitude can help them achieve success even when things aren’t perfect.
"As the team gears up for the end of the regular season, or the postseason for some, they are building towards their peak performances. I’m so excited to see what they accomplish over this coming week and beyond!" added Lewisburg's coach.
In the boys meet, Shamokin claimed an 81-64 victory.
This Shamokin team is a very good team. Their jumps, sprints, and throws are very strong. We competed well on the track, but their depth in those areas were too much for us to overcome to get the win," said Lewisburg boys coach Ron Hess.
"The loss was a bit disappointing because it is my first coaching loss ever for track and field, but our guys performed well and we knew it was going to be a difficult one going into it. I don’t feel like we lost as much as the other team won and so as a coach I was still pleased with their efforts."
Kieran Murray and Haneef Shavers both claimed a pair of individual victories for Lewisburg.
Murray won the 800 (2:09.31) and 1600 (4:44.56), while Shavers took the 110HH (16.22) and 300IH (42.27, PR).
The Green Dragons also got wins from Ezra Zook in the pole vault (T-1st, 10-3), and from its 3200 relay team (10:04.99).
"Tyler Kitchens and Haneef Shavers our two hurdlers ran very well today. They picked up some points that we were predicted to lose and that was really a focus for us today - to try to pick up points that were unexpected," said coach Hess.
"Probably one of the highlights was the 400 where (Shamokin's) Colton Lynch, (Lewisburg's) Thomas Hess and (Shamokin's) Benny Delbaugh, three of the area's best 400 guys went head-to-head. It was exciting with Colton finishing first, Thomas finishing second, and Benny finishing third."
Boys
Shamokin 81, Lewisburg 64
100: 1. Ryder Zulkowski, S, :11.70; 2. Jermy Sanchez-Rodriguez, L; 3. Jason Alderson, S. 200: 1. Colton Lynch, S, :23.48; 2. Zulkowski, S; 3. Benny Delbaugh, S. 400: 1. Lynch, S, :50.34; 2. Thomas Hess, L; 3. Delbaugh, S. 800: 1. Kieran Murray, L, 2:09.31; 2. T. Hess, L; 3. Micah Zook, L. 1600: 1. Murray, L, 4:44.56; 2. Jonathan Hess, L; 3. Tyler Kerstetter, S. 3200: 1. Justin Nolt, L, 10:44.43; 2. J. Hess, L; 3. Jonah Carney, L. 110 hurdles: 1. Haneef Shaver, L, :16.22; 2. Tyler Kitchens, L; 3. Angel Riveras-Cruz, S. 300 hurdles: 1. Shavers, L, :42.27; 2. Jayden McKeen, S; 3. Riveras-Cruz, S. 4x100: 1. Shamokin, :45.38; 2. Lewisburg. 4x800: 1. Lewisburg, 10:04.99; 2. Shamokin. High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl, S, 5-8; 2. Zulkowski, S; 3. Grayson Wynings, L. Pole vault: T1. Ezra Zook, L; Michael Hernandez, L, 10-3; T3. Rhyan Henz, S; Kaiden Parker, S. Long jump: 1. Pensyl, S, 18-10.75; 2. Mitchell Knowles, S; 3. Zook, L. Triple jump: 1. Alderson, S, 38-11; 2. McKeen, S; 3. Henz, S. Shot put: 1. Eric Zalar, S, 43-11; 2. Jacob Gose, L; 3. Blake Hockenbroch, S. Discus throw: 1. Blake Hockenbroch, S, 147-11; 2. Zalar, S; 3. Kenneth Rivera, L. Javelin throw: 1. McKeen, S, 137-3; 2. Brett Nye, S; 3. Jacob Erdman, S.
Girls
Lewisburg 99.5, Shamokin 45.5
100: 1. Caroline Blakeslee, L, :12.90; 2. Asha Hohmuth, L; 3. Madison Moyers, L. 200: 1. Hohmuth, L, :27.74; 2. Christine Horning, S; 3. Teagan Osunde, L. 400: 1. Blakeslee, L, 1:02.16; 2. Alexis Bressi, S; 3. Lauren Schwartz, L. 800: 1. Baylee Espinosa, L, 2:27.84, 2. Bressi, S; 3. Jenna Binney, L. 1600: 1. Espinosa, L, 5:25.86; 2. Alanna Jacob, L; 3. Kamryn Kramer, S. 3200: 1. Jacob, L, 11:57.28; 2. Maya Sak, L; 3. Jessica Whalen, S. 100H: 1. Madeline Ikeler, L, :16.57; 2. Madi Lippay, S; 3. Julia Opperman, L. 300H: 1. Ikeler, L, :50.15; 2. Queenlyn Zartman, S; 3. Emma Bolton, L. 400R: 1. Lewisburg, :53.20; 2. Shamokin. 3200R: 1. Lewisburg, 10:18.87; 2. Shamokin. High jump: 1. Lippay, S, 4-8; 2. Madeline Still, L; 3. Maya Schlegel, S. Pole vault: 1. Hazel Buonopane, L, 9-9; 2. Torrence Spicher, L; 3. Ella Mirshahi, L. Long jump: 1. Layla Lachhab, L, 15-2; 2. Still, L; 3. Horning, S. Triple jump: 1. Lippay, S, 30-7.75; 2. Lachhab, L; 3. Bolton, L. Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Zalar, S, 32-8; 2. Buonopane, L; 3. Cassandra Drumheiser, S. Discus: 1. Payten Puttman, S, 87-7; 2. Anna Drouin, L; 3. Grace Bruckhart, L. Javelin: 1. Still, L, 102-6; 2. Abigail Noll, S; 3. Lauren Noll, S.
Southern Columbia eases past Warrior Run for dual meet sweep
CATAWISSA - The Tigers look to be in championship form as they breezed to a sweep over the Defenders in the Heartland-III meet.
Southern claimed the boys meet 106-44, and the girls meet 101-45.
Getting wins for the Defenders in the boys meet were Alex Brown in the 100 (11.9) and 800 (2:08.9), plus Judah Kennel in the pole vault (12-0).
In the girls meet, Aurora Cieslukowski was a double-event winner when she tied for first in the 100 (13.9) and won the pole vault (11-6).
Other wins for the Defenders came from Katie Zaktansky in the 1600 (5:48.0), Claire Dufrene in the 3200 (12:10.0) and Avery McCormick in the triple jump (27-6).
Boys
Southern Columbia 106, Warrior Run 44
3200R: 1. Southern Columbia, 10:49.1. 110HH: 1. Danny Marzeski, SC, :17.6; 2. Ethan Rush, SC; 3. Gavin Hunter, WR. 100: 1. Alex Brown, WR, :11.9; 2. Cody Godspeed, WR; 3. Carter Madden, SC. 1600: 1. Edward Zuber, SC, 4:49.1; 2. Spencer Fogelman, WR; 3. Edwin Amadeo, WR. 400R: 1. Southern Columbia, :45.0. 400: 1. Travis Stoker, SC, :55.6; 2. Micah Campbell, SC; 3. Ben Gehret, SC. 300IH: 1. Marzeski, SC, :42.1; 2. Godspeed, WR; 3. Rush, SC. 800: 1. Brown, WR, 2:08.9; 2. Zuber, SC; 3. James Bender, SC. 200: T1. Kyle Christman, SC; Xander Roadarmel, SC, :24.3; 3. Campbell, SC. 3200: 1. Zuber, SC, 12:00.4; 2. Landen Ryder, WR; 3. Evan Lazicki, SC. 1600R: 1. Southern Columbia, 3:37.6; 2. Warrior Run. Long jump: 1. Campbell, SC, 18-5; 2. Gehret, SC; 3. Braydon Griscavage, SC. Triple jump: 1. Griscavage, SC, 36-8; 2. Ethan Reed, SC; 3. Jake Bruckhart, WR. High jump: T1. Christman, SC; Chase Beachel, WR, 5-6; 3. Griscavage, SC. Pole vault: 1. Judah Kennel, WR, 12-0; 2. Isaac Butler, WR; 3. Braego Cieslukowski, WR. Javelin: 1. Tyler Arnold, SC, 172-0; 2. Danny Hiner, WR; 3. Reed, SC. Discus: 1. Arnold, SC, 131-6; 2. Hiner, WR; 3. Keenan Hill, SC. Shot put: 1. Arnold, SC, 45-3; 2. Madden, SC; 3. Hiner, WR.
Girls results
Southern Columbia 101, Warrior Run 45
3200R: 1. Southern Columbia, 10:08.3; 2. Warrior Run. 100H: 1. Minna Shingara, SC, :21.3; 2. Callie Maclay, SC; 3. Tatum Klebon, SC. 100: T1. Aurora Cieslukowski, WR, Sophie Shadle, SC, :13.9; 3. Lucy Maclay, SC. 1600: 1. Katie Zaktansky, WR, 5:48.0; 2. Haley Conner, SC; 3. Keiara Shaffer, WR. 400R: 1. Southern Columbia, :55.8. 400: 1. Shadle, SC, 1:04.9; 2. L. Maclay, SC; 3. Andreanna Bohart, WR. 300H: 1. Shingara, SC, :53.7; 2. Kennadie Reamer, SC; 3. C. Maclay, SC. 800: 1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 2:24.5; 2. Sage Dunkleberger, WR; 3. Raygan Lust, WR. 200: L. Maclay, SC, :28.7; 2. Shingara, SC; 3. Bohart, WR. 3200: 1. Claire Dufrene, WR, 12:10.0; 2. Sarah Miller, WR; 3. Kelsey Hoffman, WR. 1600R: 1. Southern Columbia, 4:18.9; 2. Warrior Run. Long jump: 1. Loren Gehret, SC, 16-8; 2. Avery McCormick, WR; 3. Klebon, SC. Triple jump: 1. McCormick, WR, 27-6. High jump: 1. Gehret, SC, 4-8; 2. C. Maclay, SC; 3. Klebon, SC. Pole vault: 1. Cieslukowski, WR, 11-6; 2. Alivia Ritenour, WR; 3. Sayla Chapman, SC. Javelin: 1. Quinn Johnston, SC, 113-4; 2. Brooke Charnosky, SC; 3. Hailey Carper, WR. Discus: 1. Linsey Donlan, SC, 94-7; 2. Alli Griscavage, SC; 3. Carper, WR. Shot put: 1. Donlan, SC, 32-10; 2. Griscavage, SC; 3. Amara Bieber, WR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.