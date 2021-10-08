MONTOURSVILLE - Troy Dressler threw a 49-yard pass to Jacob Bingaman with 2 minutes and 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as Mifflinburg held off Montoursville, 29-27, in the Heartland Athletic Conference-II matchup Friday.
Dressler also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Carter Breed in the second quarter to give the Wildcats (4-3 overall) a 7-0 lead.
Andrew Diehl also helped fuel the Wildcats' offense when he ran for touchdown runs of two yards (in the third quarter) and eight yards (in the fourth quarter) as Mifflinburg took a 29-20 lead.
Montoursville (3-4) later scored on a three-yard pass from Maddix Dalena to Rocco Pulizzi with just 50 seconds remaining in the game, but Mifflinburg held on.
Dressler finished with 202 yards passing, while Diehl had 101 yards on the ground on 19 carries to lead Mifflinburg, which next hosts Central Mountain next Friday for homecoming.
Mifflinburg 29, Montoursville 27
at Montoursville
Scoring
Mifflinburg (4-3);0;7;8;14 - 29
Montoursville (3-4);0;7;7;13 - 27
2nd quarter
Miff - Carter Breed 25 pass from Troy Dressler (Gabriel Stetler kick) 10:59
Mtv - Rocco Pulizzi 10 run (Mason Winslow kick) 1:52
3rd quarter
Mtv - Rocco Pulizzi 90 kickoff return (Winslow kick) 11:45
Miff - Andrew Diehl 2 run (Diehl run) 9:01
4th quarter
Mtv - Dylan Blackwell 3 run (pass failed) 11:55
Miff - Diehl 8 run (Diehl run) 8:39
Miff - Jacob Bingaman 49 pass from Troy Dressler (Stetler kick) 2:23
Mtv - Marco Pulizzi 3 pass from Maddix Dalena (Winslow kick) 0:50
TEAM STATS
;MIFF;MONT
First downs;15;14
Rushes-yds;32-137;25-99
Passing yds;218;78
C-A-I;12-24-1;8-18-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;3-39;6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 2-16, Andrew Diehl 19-101, Troy Dressler 8-17, Aaron Hackenburg 2-(-1), Gabriel Stetler 1-2. Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 14-77, Maddix Dalena 2-5, Isaiah Fenner 1-(-3), Dylan Blackwell 7-32, Team 1-(-13).
Passing: Mifflinburg: Dressler 13-23-1, 202, 2 TD; Cannon Griffith 1-1-0, 16 yds. Montoursville: Dalena 8-18-0, 78 yds, TD
Receiving: Jacob Bingaman 4-102, Carter Breed 1-25, Aaron Diehl 1-1, Dressler 1-16, Zack Wertman 2-53 ,Gabriel Stetler 2-15, Cannon Griffth 1-6. Montoursville: Nick Reeder 3-32, Isaiah Fenner 2-24, Cole Remsnyder 1-(-1), Kayden Frame 1-20, Marco Pulizzi 1-3.
