SELINSGROVE — When the horn blew to signal the end of Tuesday’s District 4 Class 2A final against Selinsgrove, the sound was like music to the ears of Lewisburg head coach John Vaji.
Only then was Vaji able to breathe a sigh of relief as his No. 2-seeded Green Dragons were able to hold off the top-seeded Seals, 7-6, to claim the program’s second consecutive district championship.
Alex Koontz scored unassisted with 5:54 remaining in regulation to get a hat trick and break a 6-all tie to give the Green Dragons (12-4) the victory.
“I’m just relieved that we were up by 1 when that clock hit zero, and then I heard the horn go off,” said Vaji, whose team will face the District 2 champs in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday. “What a pressure-packed game, but credit to both teams; I thought everybody laid it out hard.”
Selinsgrove (13-4) put Lewisburg in a 2-0 hole in the first quarter when Vance Metzger and Garrett Howell both scored.
But with just 23.3 seconds remaining in the opening period Matt Spaulding got the Green Dragons into the game when he connected off an assist from Matt Reish.
Goals by Koontz and Reish followed early in the second quarter to give Lewisburg a 3-2 lead.
The advantage for the Green Dragons was short-lived however as Selinsgrove responded with goals from Aaron Rothermel and Ryan Moyer, the latter coming with just 26.4 seconds left in the first half to give the Seals a 4-3 lead.
“We played so great starting off, and Selinsgrove’s goalie was unbelievable and he made some great saves to keep us off the board (early). Selinsgrove is very skilled with their sticks and they were getting some transition goals,” said Vaji.
“We got down 2-0, but we called a timeout and we told the boys, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before.’ They believed in us and they believed in each other. We pecked away (at the lead) and we got up, then we got down, and then we got back up again.”
Goals from Koontz and Evan Gilger scored within 15 seconds of each other in the third quarter tied the game at 5-all.
The game then went back-and-forth in the final quarter.
First, Collin Starr scored off a Gilger assist to give the Green Dragons a 6-5 lead, but the Seals came right back with a goal from Aaron Rothermel to knot the game back up.
Koontz, however, broke the tie for the final time when he scored off a Selinsgrove turnover with 5:54 remaining.
“I just tried to get it past (Selinsgrove goalkeeper Kevin Gearhart). I didn’t even look (to see if it went in) honestly. I got hit right away (after I shot it),” said Koontz. “I was just lucky it went in.
Koontz was even luckier that after scooping up the groundball he wasn’t hit immediately, which may have kept Lewisburg from scoring on the ensuing possession.
“I was looking up to see if I was going to get bodied right away,” said Koontz. “I was just trying to make sure I wasn’t going to get pummeled until I shot it.”
And even though Lewisburg had the lead back, the Green Dragons still had six long minutes to keep Selinsgrove out of the net in order to come away with the title. That responsibility fell on the shoulders of Dragons’ keeper Jimmy and the rest of the defense.
Bailey made 13 saves on the night, perhaps none bigger than the one he made on a point-blank shot with under a minute remaining.
“(The end of the game) was pretty nerve-wracking, but I just saw where the ball was, kept my eyes on it and made sure it didn’t go in the back of the net,” said Bailey. “I was just there to do my job. It’s like any other day. I got (that save), gave it to Joey (Martin to clear) and we were able to finish off the game.”
Now it’s on to the PIAA playoffs for Lewisburg, whose opponent, and the site and time of the first-round game remains to be determined.
“We’re on to states and we’re excited for the next opportunity, but we’re going to enjoy this one, and then we’ll worry about who we will play on Tuesday (later),” said Vaji.
District 4 Class 2A Championshipat Selinsgrove Area High SchoolNo. 2 Lewisburg 7, No. 1 Selinsgrove 6
Lewisburg 1 2 2 2 — 7 Selinsgrove 2 2 1 1 — 6
First quarter
S-Vance Metzger, assist Garrett Howell, 3:33. S-Howell, assist Travis Meckley, 1:33. L-Matt Spaulding, assist Matt Reish, :23.3.
Second quarter
L-Alex Koontz, assist Spaulding, 8:58. L-Reish, assist Spaulding, 5:26. S-Aaron Rothermel, assist Mason Beaver, 3:48. S-Ryan Moyer, unassisted, :26.4.
Third quarter
S-Zack Rusesky, assist Joey Hoover, 10:02. L-Koontz, assist Spaulding, 5:56. L-Evan Gilger, assist Spaulding, 5:41.
Fourth quarter
L-Collin Starr, assist Gilger, 109:36. S-Rothermel, assist Howell, 8:23. L-Koontz, unassisted, 5:54.
Shots: Lewisburg, 20-11; Saves: Lewisburg, Jimmy Bailey, 13; Selinsgrove, Kevin Gearhart, 13.
