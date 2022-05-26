Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 31 13 .705 _ Tampa Bay 26 17 .605 4½ Toronto 23 20 .535 7½ Boston 20 23 .465 10½ Baltimore 18 27 .400 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 17 .614 _ Chicago 22 21 .512 4½ Cleveland 18 22 .450 7 Detroit 15 28 .349 11½ Kansas City 14 28 .333 12
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 29 16 .644 _ Los Angeles 27 18 .600 2 Texas 19 23 .452 8½ Oakland 19 27 .413 10½ Seattle 18 27 .400 11 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 29 17 .630 _ Atlanta 21 23 .477 7 Philadelphia 20 24 .455 8 Miami 18 24 .429 9 Washington 15 30 .333 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 28 16 .636 _ St. Louis 24 19 .558 3½ Chicago 18 25 .419 9½ Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 9½ Cincinnati 13 30 .302 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 29 14 .674 _ San Diego 28 16 .636 1½ San Francisco 24 19 .558 5 Arizona 23 22 .511 7 Colorado 20 23 .465 9 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0 Minnesota 2, Detroit 0 N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings Houston 7, Cleveland 3 Toronto 8, St. Louis 1 Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3 L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3 Arizona 8, Kansas City 6 Oakland 7, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings Oakland 4, Seattle 2 Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4 N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0 Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1 Houston 2, Cleveland 1 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0), 7:40 p.m. Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 9:38 p.m. Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0 Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4 Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4 Toronto 8, St. Louis 1 Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5 Arizona 8, Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1 San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5 San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0 Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1 Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4 Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 12:35 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
NHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 4, Boston 3
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2 Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2 Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Saturday, May 14: Carolina 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4 Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2 Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Sunday, May 15: N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Florida 4, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2 Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1 Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1 Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3 Friday, May 13: Florida 4, Washington 3, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary 4, Dallas 3
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0 Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0 Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1 Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1 Friday, May 13: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Sunday, May 15: Calgary 3, Dallas 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3 Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0 Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0 Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT Thursday, May 12: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Saturday, May 14: Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3 Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2 Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
SECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 2
Wednesday, May 18: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Friday, May 20: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 0 Sunday, May 22: N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 1 Tuesday, May 24: N.Y. Rangers 4, Carolina 1 Thursday, May 26: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Monday, May 30: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0
Tuesday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1 Thursday, May 19: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1 Sunday, May 22: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1 Monday, May 23: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0
WESTERN CONFERENCEEdmonton 3, Calgary 1
Wednesday, May 18: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6 Friday, May 20: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3 Sunday, May 22: Edmonton 4, Calgary 1 Tuesday, May 24: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3 Thursday, May 26: Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 28: Calgary at Edmonton, TBA x-Monday, May 30: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
Tuesday, May 17: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT Thursday, May 19: St. Louis 4, Colorado 1 Saturday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2 Monday, May 23: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Wednesday, May 25: St. Louis 5, Colorado 4, OT Friday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. x-Sunday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Washington 6 2 .750 — Chicago 4 2 .667 1 Connecticut 4 2 .667 1 Atlanta 4 3 .571 1½ Indiana 2 7 .222 4½ New York 1 5 .167 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 1 .875 — Dallas 5 2 .714 1½ Seattle 3 3 .500 3 Los Angeles 3 5 .375 4 Phoenix 2 5 .286 4½ Minnesota 2 6 .250 5 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 70, Atlanta 50 Dallas 85, Connecticut 77 Minnesota 84, New York 78 Chicago 95, Indiana 90
Wednesday’s Games
Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 94
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m. Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
NWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 1 0 12 8 2 ANGEL CITY FC 3 1 0 9 4 2 Louisville 2 1 2 8 6 5 Houston 2 1 1 7 5 2 Orlando 2 2 1 7 7 10 Chicago 2 1 0 6 7 5 OL Reign 1 1 3 6 4 4 Portland 1 1 2 5 4 3 Washington 1 1 2 5 3 3 Gotham FC 1 2 0 3 3 5 Kansas City 0 4 1 1 2 9 North Carolina 0 3 0 0 2 5 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, May 18
Orlando 2, North Carolina 1 Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0 Washington 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, May 21
Houston 2, Portland 0 Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0
Sunday, May 22
San Diego Wave FC 1, North Carolina 0 Louisville 1, Gotham FC 0 Washington 0, OL Reign 0, tie Chicago 4, Orlando 2
Wednesday, May 25
OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0
Friday, May 27
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m. North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 30
Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m. Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m. San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Chris Vallimont off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Bowie (EL). Transferred LHP Alexander Wells from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy to a minor league contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP J.P. Sears and RHP David McKay from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated OF Joey Gallo from the COVID-19 IL. Placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 23 and DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL. Designated C Rob Brantly for assignment. Optioned OF Estevan Florial and LHP JP Sears to Scranton/Wilkes Barre. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated CF Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Durham (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Yan Gomes on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP A.J. Ladwig to a minor league contract. Placed RHP Anthony Bender on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Selected the contract of INF Willians Astudillo from Jacksonville (IL). NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse. Acquired OF Daniel Johnson from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations and assigned him to Syracuse (IL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Sacramento.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Cameron Thomas to a four-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Troy Anderson to a four-year contract. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DE Jadeveon Clowney. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Chris Slayton off waivers from San Francisco. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed Ol Luke Fortner to a four-year contract. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signe DL Tyler Lancaster. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Channing Tindall to a rookie contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived TE Ethan Wolf.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Jalen Saunders.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
