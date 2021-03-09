High school basketball
Boys District 4 playoffs
Central Columbia 70, Troy 53 Loyalsock 72, Mount Carmel 60 Central Mountain 68, Hollidaysburg 60 Shikellamy 39, Bellefonte 37
Girls District 4 playoffs
Shamokin 32, Athens 25
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56 Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76 Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54 Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75 Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69 N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63 New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66 Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64 Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70 Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80 Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85 Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82 Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54 Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82 Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60 Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58 Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75 Los Angeles 24 10 8 6 26 73 71 Anaheim 26 8 12 6 22 61 81 San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63 Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82 Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69 Montreal 24 11 6 7 29 79 68 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 83 94 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80 Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Vegas 0 Edmonton 3, Ottawa 2 Arizona 3, Colorado 2 San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT Anaheim 6, Los Angeles 5, OT Vancouver 2, Montreal 1, SO
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 12 .667 — Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ Boston 19 17 .528 5 New York 19 18 .514 5½ Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 18 18 .500 — Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½ Atlanta 16 20 .444 2 Washington 14 20 .412 3 Orlando 13 23 .361 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 22 14 .611 — Chicago 16 18 .471 5 Indiana 16 19 .457 5½ Cleveland 14 22 .389 8 Detroit 10 26 .278 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 18 14 .563 — Dallas 18 16 .529 1 Memphis 16 16 .500 2 New Orleans 15 21 .417 5 Houston 11 23 .324 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 27 9 .750 — Portland 21 14 .600 5½ Denver 21 15 .583 6 Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12 Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 24 11 .686 — L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1 L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½ Golden State 19 18 .514 6 Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled. Wednesday’s Games Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Tournament glanceColonial Athletic AssociationSemifinals
Elon 76, Hofstra 58 Drexel 74, Northeastern 67
Horizon LeagueSemifinals
Cleveland St. 71, Milwaukee 65 Oakland 69, N. Kentucky 58
Metro Atlantic Athletic ConferenceFirst Round
Rider 78, Canisius 76
Southern ConferenceChampionship
UNC-Greensboro 69, Mercer 61
Summit League
Oral Roberts 90, South Dakota St. 88 South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55
Sun BeltChampionship
Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 73 Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s, 55 BYU 82, Pepperdine 77, OT
Women’s college basketball
American AthleticFirst Round
Wichita St. 76, Tulsa 64 Cincinnati 78, Memphis 67
Big EastChampionship
UConn 73, Marquette 39
Big Sky First Round
Portland St. 71, E. Washington 51 N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 68 Sacramento St. 65, Montana 58
Big SouthQuarterfinal
High Point 85, SC-Upstate 63 Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 62 Campbell 54, Winthrop 41 Longwood 83, UNC-Asheville 69
Horizon LeagueSemifinal
Wright St. 73, Cleveland St. 62 IUPUI 56, Milwaukee 46
Mountain WestQuarterfinal
New Mexico 67, Air Force 51 Fresno St. 70, Nevada 46 Wyoming 72, UNLV 56 Boise St. 78, Colorado St. 65
Summit LeagueSemifinal
Omaha 69, W. Illinois 55 South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55
Sun BeltChampionship
Troy 73, Louisiana 65
West Coast Semifinal
Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62 BYU 85, San Francisco 55
Soccer
Champions League
