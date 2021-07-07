WYALUSING — Taylor Stewart and Maggie Rubendall combined to throw a two-hitter as Mifflinburg’s Major Softball All-Stars cruised to a 13-0, four-inning victory over Minersville in an opening game of the PA Little League Section 3 Tournament Tuesday at Wyalusing Boro Park.
A five-run first inning got District 13 champ Mifflinburg off an rolling against District 24 champ Minersville.
Stewart, Chloe Showalter, Aubrey Fluman and Rubendall all hit RBI singles in the opening frame. Anna Pachucki and Stewart later added RBI singles in the second inning and Brooke Gessner had an RBI fielder’s choice to help build Mifflinburg’s lead to 9-0.
Pachucki also had an RBI single in the fourth, plus Lainey Miller had a two-run single to help end the game early in the fourth for Mifflinburg.
Stewart got the win for the Union County All-Stars after pitching a scoreless first inning. She had three strikeouts and no hits. Rubendall then came in the second inning and threw six strikeouts and allowed just two hits the rest of the way.
Mifflinburg next faces District 12 champion Clinton at 5:30 p.m. today.
PA Little LeagueSection 3 TournamentAt Wyalusing Boro ParkMifflinburg 13, Minersville 0 (4 innings)
Mifflinburg 540 4 – 13-14-0 Minersville 000 0 – 0-2-3 WP: Taylor Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Anna Pachucki, 4-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Lainey Miller, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Rhyann Kurtz, walk; Stewart, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Natalie Edison, walk; Chloe Showalter, 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Brooke Gessner, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Aubrey Fluman, 2-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Maggie Rubendall, 1-for-3, RBI; Amelia Fluman, walk, run; Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-1, walk, 2 runs. ---
Tuesday’s other Little League scores:
8-9-10 SoftballChampionship game
Central Columbia 10, Mifflinburg 0
9-10-11 BaseballElimination bracket final
