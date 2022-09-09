Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 83 55 .601 _ Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 4½ Toronto 76 60 .559 6 Baltimore 72 65 .526 10½ Boston 67 71 .486 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 65 .519 _ Minnesota 69 67 .507 1½ Chicago 69 68 .504 2 Kansas City 56 82 .406 15½ Detroit 52 85 .380 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 88 49 .642 _ Seattle 77 60 .562 11 Los Angeles 60 77 .438 28 Texas 59 77 .434 28½ Oakland 50 87 .365 38 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 87 51 .630 _ Atlanta 86 51 .628 ½ Philadelphia 75 62 .547 11½ Miami 56 80 .412 30 Washington 49 89 .355 38
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 57 .587 _ Milwaukee 73 65 .529 8 Chicago 57 80 .416 23½ Cincinnati 55 80 .407 24½ Pittsburgh 50 86 .368 30
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 94 42 .691 _ San Diego 76 62 .551 19 Arizona 65 71 .478 29 San Francisco 65 72 .474 29½ Colorado 59 79 .428 36 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6 Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4 Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0 Toronto 4, Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1 Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3 Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-6), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Wentz 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-9), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m. Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 7, Oakland 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 4, Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1 St. Louis 6, Washington 5 San Diego 6, Arizona 3
Thursday’s Games
Washington 11, St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game Miami 6, Philadelphia 5 Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (Rodón 12-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-8), 4:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 4-2), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Corbin 6-17) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-2), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 8-10), 8:40 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 74 58 .561 — Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 71 60 .542 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 69 61 .531 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 70 62 .530 4 Buffalo (Toronto) 68 62 .523 5 Worcester (Boston) 69 63 .523 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 64 68 .485 10 Rochester (Washington) 58 74 .439 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 54 78 .409 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 52 80 .394 22
West Division W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 80 51 .611 — Columbus (Cleveland) 76 54 .585 3½ Toledo (Detroit) 71 60 .542 9 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 68 63 .519 12 St. Paul (Minnesota) 65 66 .496 15 Memphis (St. Louis) 65 67 .492 15½ Omaha (Kansas City) 64 68 485 16½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 61 69 469 18½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 61 70 .466 19 Louisville (Cincinnati) 53 79 .402 27½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Omaha 5, Indianapolis 4, 9 innings, 1st game Indianapolis 4, Omaha 3, 2nd game Norfolk 1, Memphis 0, 8 innings, 1st game Norfolk at Memphis, susp., 2nd game Buffalo 10, Gwinnett 7 St. Paul 10, Toledo 6 Rochester 15, Syracuse 8 Columbus 10, Louisville 1 Scranton/WB 7, Durham 6 Charlotte 9, Nashville 8 Worcester 3, Lehigh Valley 1 Iowa 3, Jacksonville 1
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 6, Gwinnett 2 Lehigh Valley 5, Worcester 1, 1st game Worcester 9, Lehigh Valley 1, 2nd game Norfolk 7, Memphis 2, 1st game Norfolk 5, Memphis 0, 2nd game Toledo 5, St. Paul 2 Syracuse 2, Rochester 1 Columbus 7, Louisville 6 Scranton/WB 7, Durham 2 Nashville 10, Charlotte 6 Iowa at Jacksonville, susp. Omaha 5, Indianapolis 4
Friday’s Games
Gwinnett at Buffalo, 2, 5:30 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/WB at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. Iowa at Jacksonville, 2, TBD
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Memphis, 4:05 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 5:05 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 5:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m. Iowa at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/WB at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
TennisUS Open ResultsThursdayWomen’s SinglesSemifinals
Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Caroline Garcia (17), France, 6-1, 6-3. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Men’s DoublesSemifinals
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (13), Colombia, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6). Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, 6-4, 7-5.
Women’s DoublesSemifinals
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.
Mixed DoublesSemifinals
