LEWISBURG — Bucknell freshman attacker Allie Boyce picked up her second Patriot League Rookie of the Week honor of the 2022 season on Monday, thanks in large part to a record performance in a dramatic victory over Colgate.
In last Wednesday’s thrilling 15-14 win over the Raiders at Graham Field, Boyce tied Bucknell’s 43-year-old freshman scoring record when she poured in seven goals on eight shot attempts. Boyce, who had scored five goals one game earlier in a win against Lafayette, also equaled the second-highest single-game goal total in team history.
Hall-of-Famer Sue Gray holds the overall team record with 10 goals against Northeastern as a senior in 1984. Seven is the next-highest tally in the books, and Boyce became the seventh Bison to hit that mark. The only other Bucknell freshman to record seven goals in a game was Anne Kennedy against Dickinson in 1979.
Against Colgate, Boyce scored three straight goals in a span of three minutes to break an 8-8 tie. Her seventh goal of the day snapped a 13-all deadlock late in the fourth quarter. After the Raiders tied it, Caroline Miller scored the game-winner with 39 seconds remaining.
Boyce, who also had an assist in Saturday’s 16-11 loss at Lehigh, leads the Bison with 25 goals on the season. She has a stellar .532 shooting percentage, which is fifth-best in the Patriot League and 68th among all Division I players.
Bucknell is 5-6 overall and 2-2 in Patriot League play heading into a key home game against first-place Army West Point on Saturday. The Black Knights, who have won 10 games in a row after an 0-2 start, are 10-2 overall and 5-0 in the league heading into a mid-week game at Yale. The Bucknell-Army game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, with live coverage on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.