UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media, it was announced on Wednesday. This comes after Dotson earned third team honors on Tuesday as a return specialist.
Joining Dotson was redshirt junior OL Rasheed Walker (third team), redshirt senior QB Sean Clifford (honorable mention), OL Juice Scruggs (honorable mention), OL Mike Miranda (honorable mention) and TE Brenton Strange (honorable mention)
With the six offensive honorees, Penn State had a total of 18 All-Big Ten selections in 2021.
Dotson, a current semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, was also a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and on the watch lists for the Maxwell and Paul Hornung Awards.
He is the only wide receiver who is a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Dotson is the only Power Five receiver and one of two FBS receivers with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season, joining Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns (127, 1,539, 12). He is the first Big Ten player since Braylon Edwards (Michigan, 2004) to have at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season.
Dotson ranks second in the Big Ten in 2021 in receptions (91, 7th nationally), is tied for second in receiving scores (12, T-5th), and is third in receiving yards (1,182, 13th). The 91 grabs are currently the second-most in a season at Penn State, trailing Allen Robinson (97, 2013) by six, while his 1,182 yards and 101touchdown receptions are second.
