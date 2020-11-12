Girls basketball
Hughesville 25, Milton 15
Scorers: Hughesville – Draper, 9; Temple, 8; King, 6; Sones, 2. Milton – Roarty, 5; Stork, 4; Barto, 3; Schrock, 2; Souder, 1.
National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161 New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194 N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201 Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160 Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161 Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229 Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200 Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer Playoff glance
Eastern Conference Friday, Nov. 20 (9)Montreal at (8)New England, 6:30 p.m (10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 9 p.m. First Round Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 21 Orlando City vs. New York City FC, noon Columbus vs. New York, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 6 p.m. Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 8 p.m. Western Conference Saturday, Nov. 22 Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 4 p.m. Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m. Portland vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference Sunday, Nov. 29 Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 8 p.m. Western Conference Tuesday, Dec. 1 Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 Teams TBD, 9 or 10 p.m. Conference Championships Sunday, Dec. 6 Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m. Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m. MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 12 Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Re-signed LHP Robbie Ray to a one-year contract. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a one-year contract. NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Marcus Stroman has accepted qualifying offer. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Kevin Gausman has accepted qualifying offer. Frontier League LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Dale Burdick to a contract extension. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP to a contract extension. Signed RHP Gaylon Viney. OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Mateos Kekatos. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Nate McMillan assistant coach. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jonathan Joseph. Activated CB Bryon Murphy and OLB Devon Kennard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G J.R. Sweezy and DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Kevin Peterson on injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Marlon Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the active roster. Placed LB Adarius Taylor on injured reserve. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve. Signed OT O’Shea Dugas to the practice squad. Activated LB Jordan Evans and CB Mackensie Alexander from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Winston Rose on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Atlanta. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated QB Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Hunter Niswander. Claimed DE Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Indianapolis. DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB DeVante Bausby off waivers from Arizona. NEW YORK JETS — Claimed CB Corey Ballentine off waivers from New York Giants. DETROIT LIONS — Designated TE Hunter Bryant to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Kevin Strong. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed RB Dexter Williams on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed RB Mike Weber to the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Preston Williams on injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Holton Hill on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated LB Tae Crowder to return from injured reserve. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve. Promoted RB Austin Walter to the active roster. Signed QB Josh Johnson to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Bo Scarbrough to the practice squad. Designated CB Neiko Thorpe to return from injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Adoree’ Jackson from injured reserve. Placed S Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve. SOCCER Major Indoor Soccer League PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Hunter Sulte to a homegrown player contract.
